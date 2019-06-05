Aid for Smiling Angel - Hikvision Helps WWF and OPF Protect Endangered Yangtze Finless Porpoise

75mo del D-Day, il lancio del paracadutista 97enne in Normandia
Cronache

75mo del D-Day, il lancio del paracadutista 97enne in Normandia

Giornata Ambiente, nel video del Wwf parla la Natura
Cronache

Giornata Ambiente, nel video del Wwf parla la Natura

Galli (Museo Leonardo Da Vinci): "C'Ã¨ una grande affinitÃ  di intenti"
Economia

Galli (Museo Leonardo Da Vinci): "C'Ã¨ una grande affinitÃ  di intenti"

Calcio, Gianni Infantino rieletto presidente Fifa
Sport

Calcio, Gianni Infantino rieletto presidente Fifa

Profumo (Leonardo): "Mettiamo a dialogo cultura umanistica e scientifica"
Economia

Profumo (Leonardo): "Mettiamo a dialogo cultura umanistica e scientifica"

Ue, Conte: nel 2019 maggiori entrate tributarie e contributive
Politica

Ue, Conte: nel 2019 maggiori entrate tributarie e contributive

Sblocca cantieri, Conte: bene intesa, M5s e Lega responsabili
Politica

Sblocca cantieri, Conte: bene intesa, M5s e Lega responsabili

A caccia con il pinguino equipaggiato di telecamera go-pro
Politica

A caccia con il pinguino equipaggiato di telecamera go-pro

Ue, Conte: c'Ã¨ prospettiva procedura, ma determinato e ottimista
Politica

Ue, Conte: c'Ã¨ prospettiva procedura, ma determinato e ottimista

Giornata Ambiente, Greenpeace: "I mari soffocano per la plastica"
Cronache

Giornata Ambiente, Greenpeace: "I mari soffocano per la plastica"

Napoli: sequestro beni 6 milioni esponente clan "Mallardo"
Cronache

Napoli: sequestro beni 6 milioni esponente clan "Mallardo"

Napoli, 1600 tonnellate rifiuti speciali smaltiti illecitamente
Cronache

Napoli, 1600 tonnellate rifiuti speciali smaltiti illecitamente

Il filosofo russo Aleksandr Dugin: "I miei libri proibiti su Amazon
Culture

Il filosofo russo Aleksandr Dugin: "I miei libri proibiti su Amazon

Cassinelli (FI): "Finalmente il Mit ha detto che le ambulanze non pagheranno piÃ¹ i pedaggi"
Politica

Cassinelli (FI): "Finalmente il Mit ha detto che le ambulanze non pagheranno piÃ¹ i...

Lettera Ue, Landini: "Certificazione fallimento delle politiche del Governo, serve riforma fiscale"
Politica

Lettera Ue, Landini: "Certificazione fallimento delle politiche del Governo, serve...

Andreea Stefanescu: "Vincere da grandi, un sostegno concreto per Norcia"
Economia

Andreea Stefanescu: "Vincere da grandi, un sostegno concreto per Norcia"

Conte in Vietnam: obiettivo interscambio 10 mld dollari
Politica

Conte in Vietnam: obiettivo interscambio 10 mld dollari

Apple dice addio ad iTunes. Stop in autunno, ma arrivano tre app
Scienza e tecnologia

Apple dice addio ad iTunes. Stop in autunno, ma arrivano tre app

"Ballata per Genova", Amadeus: il 14 giugno siamo tutti genovesi
Spettacoli

"Ballata per Genova", Amadeus: il 14 giugno siamo tutti genovesi

75mo del D-Day, 15 aerei d'epoca dagli Usa alla Normandia
Cronache

75mo del D-Day, 15 aerei d'epoca dagli Usa alla Normandia


Aid for Smiling Angel - Hikvision Helps WWF and OPF Protect Endangered Yangtze Finless Porpoise

- When talking about endangered species in China, most people may immediately think of the Giant Panda. However, the Yangtze Finless Porpoise (renowned as the "smiling angel" for the iconic perma-grin, and cute as a panda), is even closer to extinction. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has identified it as "critically endangered", with only about 1,000 of them remaining in the wild in 2017.

The good news is that more and more people have been working together in conserving the Yangtze River ecosystem, the home to the "smiling angel". The Yangtze Finless Porpoise Conservation Project is just an example.

By using Hikvision's equipment such as underwater cameras and unmanned aerial vehicles, the project will support the nature reserve in monitoring the Yangtze Finless Porpoises' habits as well as the hydrobiological environment in an efficient way. It will also be able to collect necessary data for the research on the porpoise's life habits in natural waters and for the improvement of protection.

According to Mr. Lei Gang, Director of WWF Wuhan region, the number of Yangtze Finless Porpoises in this area has grown from only about 20 to nearly 100. However, it still requires joint efforts of governments, enterprises, NGOs and other social organizations to address the severe challenges and prevent those porpoises from extinction.

As an important technical partner of this project, Hikvision is working closely with other partners to realize effective management of habitat patrol and protection for Yangtze Finless Porpoises. "In recent years, Hikvision has been deeply engaging in sustainable development initiatives, including our efforts to protect the Yangtze Finless Porpoise and the local biodiversity through innovative technologies," said Mr. Fu Hao, Head of Hikvision Hubei Business Center in China.

Please see the vlog about protection of the Yangtze Finless Porpoise.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/898238/Hikvision_finless_porpoise.jpg


in evidenza
Kinsey svela il regalo dell'Uefa Ecco la Champions della Wolansky

Dopo la sexy invasione di campo...

Kinsey svela il regalo dell'Uefa
Ecco la Champions della Wolansky

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.