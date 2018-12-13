Airbiquity Bolsters OTAmatic™ Security and Data Analytic Features in Latest Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Offering for Automotive

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo
Spettacoli

Gli "Amati enigmi" di Licia Maglietta aiutano a capire chi siamo

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf
Politica

Strasburgo, operazione squadre speciali nel quartiere di Neudorf

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G
Economia

Open Fiber, rete in fibra capillare necessaria a sviluppo 5G

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale
Politica

Oggi doppio voto di fiducia, ok a ddl anticorruzione e dl fiscale

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"
Politica

Soldati cinesi e indiani ballano insieme, "la pace Ã¨ fatta"

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti
Cronache

Rapine violente in provincia di Catania: 2 arresti

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente
Cronache

Gospel, botteghe artigiane e cammello. A Roma il Presepe Vivente

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance
Spettacoli

LaSabri protagonista della web serie dedicata a Just Dance

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber
Economia

La banda ultra larga arriva a Lecce, pronta la rete Open Fiber

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini
Cronache

"Caro Babbo Natale...", con Poste tornano le lettere dei bambini

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo
Cronache

Manovra, ancora braccio di ferro con Ue, Moscovici: non ci siamo

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero
Cronache

Treno deragliato: 3 giorni prima scintille al punto zero

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti
Politica

Metro Barberini, Spagna e Repubblica chiuse, lo sgomento degli utenti

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, passeggiata spaziale per controllare il buco sulla Soyuz

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale
Culture

Il presepe tra i Sassi di Matera arriva al Quirinale

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"
Politica

'Firenze secondo me', Renzi presenta il suo documentario: "Un sogno che si avvera"

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE
Politica

Un minuto di silenzio per le vittime di Strasburgo al Consiglio UE

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime
Politica

Attentato Strasburgo, minuto di silenzio in aula alla Camera per le vittime

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini
Politica

Francia, Strasburgo piange le vittime, polizia nei mercatini

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli
Spettacoli

Arriva 'Playmobil: The Movie', il film ispirato ai giocattoli


Airbiquity Bolsters OTAmatic™ Security and Data Analytic Features in Latest Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Offering for Automotive

- SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced the latest release of OTAmatic™. This version boasts new features and integrations that address many of today's top concerns for automakers and suppliers, such as compromise-resilient security, edge data analytics, and more efficient OTA management capabilities. Together, the update further strengthens an already robust offering that reliably and securely automates and orchestrates automotive OTA software updates and data management for connected vehicles.

Automakers and suppliers can leverage Airbiquity's market-leading OTA capabilities today. OTAmatic addresses the challenge of managing and executing OTA campaigns for millions of vehicles globally with a sophisticated service delivery management back-end that efficiently plans and executes multi-ECU software update and data campaigns. Some benefits of automotive OTA include improved cybersecurity response times, significantly reduced recall expenses, and increased product and operational efficiencies to name a few. In addition to the features debuted in previous releases, OTAmatic now includes:

"As the automotive industry works to bring autonomous vehicles to our roads, automakers will use OTA systems like OTAmatic to quickly and efficiently plan and execute software update and data management campaigns," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "By continuing to invest in new and valuable OTA service delivery features, we are making good on our commitment to develop unique and highly-scalable solutions meeting the demanding needs of automotive."

Learn more about Airbiquity OTAmatic here. Airbiquity will also host customer and analyst meetings to demonstrate the latest OTAmatic release features at CES 2019 on January 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To request a meeting, contact sales@airbiquity.com.

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

CONTACT:Shelby SimonsonAirbiquity PR1-206-264-8220media@airbiquity.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg

 


in evidenza
Per Esselunga Natale da favola Lo firma Armando Testa

Costume

Per Esselunga Natale da favola
Lo firma Armando Testa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.