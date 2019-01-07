Charlie Hebdo, cerimonia a quattro anni dall'attacco estremista
Politica

Tennis, Rafa Nadal pronto per conquistare gli Australian Open
Sport

Migranti, Zingaretti: "L'Italia deve reagire, le ruspe producono solo macerie"
Politica

Cristiano Ronaldo si allena in palestra con Giorgina e suo figlio
Politica

Golden Globes, trionfo di Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book e CuarÃ²n
Politica

Sea Watch, il medico a bordo: "Chiediamo una risposta chiara all'Ue''
Politica

L'ampolla di papa Giovanni Paolo II in Liguria a Imperia
Politica

Infografica - 7 gennaio, la Giornata nazionale della bandiera italiana
Politica

In Gabon sventato tentativo di colpo di Stato, ma Ã¨ caos
Politica

Triveneto, scoperta da Gdf una frode fiscale milionaria
Cronache

Ragazza saudita barricata in hotel, Bangkok: "Non sarÃ  deportata"
Politica

Il CuloCavallo, l'arte in cuoio che piace alle principesse
Culture

Il Papa a Panama a fine gennaio, arrivata la papamobile
Politica

Motociclista in un burrone ad Alassio, spettacolare recupero con l'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco
Politica

La magia del Festival internazionale delle sculture di ghiaccio
Culture

Governo, Fratoianni: "Esecutivo incapace di una visione organica del Paese"
Politica

Shutdown Usa, Trump pensa a muro di acciaio ai confini
Politica

Gilet gialli, scendono in campo le donne primo corteo in Francia
Politica

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Cronache

Airbiquity Joins Forces with NXP Semiconductors for Over-the-Air Software and Data Management with Vehicle Network Processors

- Connected vehicles and autonomous vehicle systems demand an increasing reliance on software, electronic control units (ECUs), and sophisticated microprocessors. Coupled with the rising intricacy and complexity of managing software updates and data collection for millions of vehicles around the world, these vehicles require a combination of high-performance vehicle network processors backed by a robust OTA software and data management solution.

This integration highlights the interoperability between Airbiquity's cloud-based OTA service delivery capability and NXP's next-generation VNP platform managing multiple ECUs for a variety of software update campaign scenarios and automaker and automotive supplier OTA use cases. Together, the automotive-grade technologies will serve as a primary ECU/OTA gateway for efficient, secure, and highly-scalable multi-ECU software updates and data collection.

"The NXP Vehicle Network Processing Evaluation Board unlocks connected vehicle data to enable new revenue streams and reduce costs for automakers," said Brian Carlson, Director of Product Line Management for Automotive Connectivity and Security at NXP.  "Finally, automakers have an automotive-grade platform that brings together applications processing and real-time vehicle network processing with Gigabit Ethernet acceleration to revolutionize gateways for a new era of vehicle services."

"Airbiquity's OTAmatic solution securely delivers industry-leading over-the air software update and data collection services that adapt and scale to the unique needs of each automaker," said Keefe Leung, Director of Product Management for Airbiquity. "Partnering with NXP to integrate OTAmatic on their VNP platform is a natural complement with its extensive hardware support for both current and future automotive architectures.  The pre-validated, integrated OTA solution reduces risk for customers and serves as a powerful innovation platform for developing enhanced services for the future."

Airbiquity and NXP Semiconductors will be demonstrating its joint technology integration and OTA solution during CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the NXP Semiconductors exhibit located at #CP-18 in the CES Central Plaza.

To learn more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic, visit www.airbiquity.com. To learn more about NXP Semiconductors and the VNP EVB platform, visit www.nxp.com/vnp.

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

CONTACT:Shelby SimonsonAirbiquity PR1-206-264-8220media@airbiquity.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg


