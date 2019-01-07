Airbiquity Partners with Teraki to Provide Over-the-Air Software and Data Management with Edge Data Processing

Charlie Hebdo, cerimonia a quattro anni dall'attacco estremista
Charlie Hebdo, cerimonia a quattro anni dall'attacco estremista

Tennis, Rafa Nadal pronto per conquistare gli Australian Open
Tennis, Rafa Nadal pronto per conquistare gli Australian Open

Migranti, Zingaretti: "L'Italia deve reagire, le ruspe producono solo macerie"
Migranti, Zingaretti: "L'Italia deve reagire, le ruspe producono solo macerie"

Cristiano Ronaldo si allena in palestra con Giorgina e suo figlio
Cristiano Ronaldo si allena in palestra con Giorgina e suo figlio

Golden Globes, trionfo di Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book e CuarÃ²n
Golden Globes, trionfo di Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book e CuarÃ²n

Sea Watch, il medico a bordo: "Chiediamo una risposta chiara all'Ue''
Sea Watch, il medico a bordo: "Chiediamo una risposta chiara all'Ue''

L'ampolla di papa Giovanni Paolo II in Liguria a Imperia
L'ampolla di papa Giovanni Paolo II in Liguria a Imperia

Infografica - 7 gennaio, la Giornata nazionale della bandiera italiana
Infografica - 7 gennaio, la Giornata nazionale della bandiera italiana

In Gabon sventato tentativo di colpo di Stato, ma Ã¨ caos
In Gabon sventato tentativo di colpo di Stato, ma Ã¨ caos

Triveneto, scoperta da Gdf una frode fiscale milionaria
Triveneto, scoperta da Gdf una frode fiscale milionaria

Ragazza saudita barricata in hotel, Bangkok: "Non sarÃ  deportata"
Ragazza saudita barricata in hotel, Bangkok: "Non sarÃ  deportata"

Il CuloCavallo, l'arte in cuoio che piace alle principesse
Il CuloCavallo, l'arte in cuoio che piace alle principesse

Il Papa a Panama a fine gennaio, arrivata la papamobile
Il Papa a Panama a fine gennaio, arrivata la papamobile

Motociclista in un burrone ad Alassio, spettacolare recupero con l'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco
Motociclista in un burrone ad Alassio, spettacolare recupero con l'elicottero dei...

La magia del Festival internazionale delle sculture di ghiaccio
La magia del Festival internazionale delle sculture di ghiaccio

Governo, Fratoianni: "Esecutivo incapace di una visione organica del Paese"
Governo, Fratoianni: "Esecutivo incapace di una visione organica del Paese"

Shutdown Usa, Trump pensa a muro di acciaio ai confini
Shutdown Usa, Trump pensa a muro di acciaio ai confini

Gilet gialli, scendono in campo le donne primo corteo in Francia
Gilet gialli, scendono in campo le donne primo corteo in Francia

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 gennaio

Airbiquity Partners with Teraki to Provide Over-the-Air Software and Data Management with Edge Data Processing

- In order to power advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) integrations, and autonomous driving systems, connected vehicles are reliant on software, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, microprocessors, and data analytics. Combined with the rising complexity of executing software update and data management campaigns for millions of vehicles simultaneously, automakers need a secure and highly scalable OTA solution with dynamically upgradable data analytics and the flexibility to balance cloud and in-vehicle data processing.

Airbiquity's and Teraki's solutions work in tandem to provide automakers the flexibility to conduct real-time data analytics in the vehicle or in the cloud. Through Teraki's embedded pre-processing data analytics technology, OTAmatic users can process, store, and send 10 times more data compared with other technologies while achieving the highest accuracy levels in data analytics. Along with supporting a wide range of future use cases to increase vehicle performance and safety, this integration boosts consumer satisfaction with connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and new mobility services.

"OTAmatic is a powerful solution that enables comprehensive OTA services, including both software updates and dynamic data collection with the ability to remotely deliver new edge analytics modules to the vehicle," said Keefe Leung, Airbiquity Director of Product Management. "Teraki provides a unique analytic module to the OTAmatic ecosystem that simultaneously increases data accuracy while reducing data volumes along with delivering edge algorithms for many advanced automotive use cases."

"We see this integration of Teraki edge data analytics modules with Airbiquity's OTAmatic ecosystem as yet another milestone for our company," said Daniel Richart, CEO of Teraki. "Our customers can now see how our edge data analytics software can be installed, updated, and managed at high volumes. This proves that customers can easily deploy Teraki technology to power cost-effective, highly-accurate, and data-intensive applications such as predictive maintenance and crash detection—at scale—as well as other new AI-based models in the automotive market."

To learn more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic, visit www.airbiquity.com. To learn more about Teraki, visit www.teraki.com.

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

About TerakiTeraki provides breakthrough edge data processing software to meet the exploding data demands of the $395 billion automotive electronics industry. The company's AI-based Intelligent Signal Processing software delivers a more than 10X increase in automotive chip, communications and learning performance. This makes highly accurate AI applications possible at scale and in embedded environments. These leaps in performance enable the automotive industry to develop new, innovative and cost-effective ways to use the vast amount of data generated by in-vehicle sensors and control units (ECUs, MCUs, TCUs) to improve vehicle safety and autonomy at lower operational costs. Teraki has completed several pre-production validations by premium automotive manufacturers, as well as successful integrations on a variety of microcontrollers. Headquartered in Berlin, Teraki is privately held and funded with investments from Paladin Capital Group, GPS Ventures GmbH and Deutsche Telekom hub:raum.

CONTACT:Shelby SimonsonAirbiquity PR1-206-264-8220media@airbiquity.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg


Milan, Piatek erede di Higuain Accelerata su Sensi e... Rumors

Milan, Piatek erede di Higuain
Accelerata su Sensi e... Rumors

