26 febbraio 2019- 16:25 Airbiquity to Demonstrate OTAmatic Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Solution for Automotive at embedded world 2019

- As data-driven services begin to transform the automotive industry with new vehicle management, consumer engagement and revenue opportunities, automakers will need robust OTA and vehicle network processing chipset solutions working in tandem. Integrating Airbiquity's OTAmatic service delivery with NXP's MPC-LS Vehicle Network Processing technology delivers an OTA software and data management solution with service-oriented gateways featuring high levels of compute, real-time network performance, and security.

Airbiquity and NXP will demonstrate its technology integration at booth 4A-220 throughout the conference.

