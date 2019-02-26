Il Balletto di Roma in scena con "Giselle" al Teatro Vascello
Spettacoli

Il Balletto di Roma in scena con "Giselle" al Teatro Vascello

Spettacoli

"Grotesk!", il Kabarett amaro ai tempi di Hitler

Cronache

Per i prodotti agricoli di qualitÃ  serve un giusto prezzo

Cronache

Pesce (Mipaaft): prezzo equo prodotti agricoli Ã¨ tema centrale

Cina

Cina, a Shenzhen il primo autobus connesso a 5G

Politica

Di Maio: "Con Grillo nessuna tensione, Governo va avanti per cinque anni"

Cronache

Sciopero dei driver di Amazon in Lombardia: "Ritmi estenuanti"

Costume

Moda: i colori di tendenza per la primavera estate 2019

Scienza e tecnologia

WhatsApp: trucchi nella ricerca che forse non conosci

Politica

Legittima difesa, Di Maio: "Rispettiamo cronoprogramma, nessuno ha chiesto ritardare...

Politica

Europee, Di Maio: "Saremo ago della bilancia contro Ppe e Pse"

Politica

Di Maio: "Non penso a terzo mandato, ma a migliorare vita italiani"

Politica

Fawzia Koofi, la politica afgana che combatte i talebani

Politica

Di Maio: " Io steward, muratore, cameriere e poi ministro? E' motivo di orgoglio, ho...

Politica

Di Maio: "Mio mandato da capo politico dura altri 4 anni"

Politica

Rousseau, Buttarelli (Garante Ue privacy): "Sistema ha possibili bachi ma non si torni...

Politica

Gilet da steward al Senato per Di Maio, lo show di Saccone (FI) in Aula

Politica

Bonisoli lancia iniziative per le giornate gratuite ai musei, lo speciale

Politica

Governo, Di Maio: "AndrÃ  avanti per cinque anni, misurerÃ  differenza tra parole e fatti"

Politica

Musei, Bonisoli: "Dal 5 al 10 marzo apertura gratuita dei musei"


Airbiquity to Demonstrate OTAmatic Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Solution for Automotive at embedded world 2019

- As data-driven services begin to transform the automotive industry with new vehicle management, consumer engagement and revenue opportunities, automakers will need robust OTA and vehicle network processing chipset solutions working in tandem. Integrating Airbiquity's OTAmatic service delivery with NXP's MPC-LS Vehicle Network Processing technology delivers an OTA software and data management solution with service-oriented gateways featuring high levels of compute, real-time network performance, and security.

Airbiquity and NXP will demonstrate its technology integration at booth 4A-220 throughout the conference.

To read more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic, visit www.airbiquity.com.

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

CONTACT: Shelby SimonsonAirbiquity PR 1-206-264-8220 media@airbiquity.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg


