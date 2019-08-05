AIT Worldwide Logistics Acquires Unitrans International Corporation

Gli scontri fra polizia e manifestanti ad Hong Kong
Politica

Gli scontri fra polizia e manifestanti ad Hong Kong

Fs, Matteo Salvini: La stazione di Milano Rogoredo un punto di partenza
Politica

Fs, Matteo Salvini: La stazione di Milano Rogoredo un punto di partenza

Fs, Danilo Toninelli: "Con hub Milano Rogoredo via a ragionamento di sistema"
Economia

Fs, Danilo Toninelli: "Con hub Milano Rogoredo via a ragionamento di sistema"

Salvini: "Polemica Papeete? Scherzi a Parte". L'inno, le cubiste.
Video

Salvini: "Polemica Papeete? Scherzi a Parte". L'inno, le cubiste.

Morto Alberto Sironi, il regista del "Commissario Montalbano"
Spettacoli

Morto Alberto Sironi, il regista del "Commissario Montalbano"

Gianfranco Battisti (Fs): â€œMilano Rogoredo sempre piÃ¹ un hub fondamentaleâ€
Economia

Gianfranco Battisti (Fs): â€œMilano Rogoredo sempre piÃ¹ un hub fondamentaleâ€

L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir
Politica

L'India revoca l'autonomia costituzionale al Kashmir

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino Ã¨ salvo
Spettacoli

Un successo il Jova Beach Party a Fermo, il fratino Ã¨ salvo

Clima, l'uomo reponsabile delle ondate di caldo record in Europa
Politica

Clima, l'uomo reponsabile delle ondate di caldo record in Europa

Impresa di Zapata: attaversa la Manica volando sul Flyboard
Politica

Impresa di Zapata: attaversa la Manica volando sul Flyboard

Brasile, detenuto tenta fuga vestito e mascherato come la figlia
Politica

Brasile, detenuto tenta fuga vestito e mascherato come la figlia

Il funambolo cammina sul cavo luminoso sopra Civita di Bagnoregio
Cronache

Il funambolo cammina sul cavo luminoso sopra Civita di Bagnoregio

Milano Rogoredo, ad Fs Battisti: "Ecco come diventerÃ  hub fondamentale"
Economia

Milano Rogoredo, ad Fs Battisti: "Ecco come diventerÃ  hub fondamentale"

Record storico per lo skater Brusco: giro da 1.260 gradi
Sport

Record storico per lo skater Brusco: giro da 1.260 gradi

Proteste a Hong Kong: sciopero generale, lacrimogeni sulla folla
Politica

Proteste a Hong Kong: sciopero generale, lacrimogeni sulla folla

Tav, Salvini: "Voto contro Ã¨ sfiducia al Paese"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Voto contro Ã¨ sfiducia al Paese"

Tav, Toninelli: "Mozione non influisce su tenuta Governo"
Politica

Tav, Toninelli: "Mozione non influisce su tenuta Governo"

Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€
Roma

Carabiniere ucciso, Sgarbi contro Mentana e Saviano: â€œNon capite un c...â€

El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti
Politica

El Paso e Daytona, weekend horror in Usa: due stragi e 29 morti

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 5 agosto


AIT Worldwide Logistics Acquires Unitrans International Corporation

- ITASCA, Illinois, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics, a global supply chain solutions leader, today announced the acquisition of Unitrans International Corporation, a Los Angeles-based freight forwarder with expertise in a variety of specialized services.

"I'm excited to continue the implementation of AIT's growth strategy with our investment in this acquisition," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Moreover, we are delighted to welcome everyone at Unitrans as the newest members of our team. Their vast experience with high-quality, specialized international logistics services will strengthen AIT's solutions and advance our company's vision by boosting our global reputation."

This latest acquisition by AIT follows two deals last year to acquire food logistics forwarder WorldFresh Express and U.K.-based ConneXion World Cargo in October 2018 and December 2018, respectively.

"We understand that Unitrans is a highly successful, sophisticated enterprise and our aim is to promote stability for their customers and teammates," said AIT Chief Operating Officer, Keith Tholan. "AIT will provide whatever support is needed, but Unitrans will otherwise continue to run their operation with their customers' best interests as the primary driver."

"Unitrans made a lasting impression on our senior leadership team with their unrivaled expertise when it comes to handling high-value shipments for customers in the aerospace, defense, food ingredient, high-tech and life sciences industries. Over the course of 42 years they have developed tremendous trade lane expertise in Asia and several European markets," he added. "We look forward to supporting Unitrans' growth and we are confident that AIT's support and resources will enable them to achieve their goals."

Unitrans President Andrew Schadegg said, "Our discussions with AIT management and staff provided us a very clear indication that our company cultures are very similar. We also share a 'can-do' attitude that will enable both AIT and Unitrans to grow and succeed together in the future."

Terms of AIT Worldwide Logistics' deal to acquire Unitrans International Corporation have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersSenior Copywriter+1 (630) 766-8300msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.Corporate Headquarters701 N. Rohlwing RoadItasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)www.aitworldwide.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954204/AIT_Acquires_Unitrans_Hi_Res_NEW.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
MATTERA, NUDO ARTISTICO Belen, Naomi e.. Gallery

Schiffer senza veli. LE FOTO

MATTERA, NUDO ARTISTICO
Belen, Naomi e.. Gallery

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.