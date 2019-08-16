AIT Worldwide Logistics opens newest location in Mexico City

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"
Politica

Kenya: allarme per la giraffa, specie in estinzione "silenziosa"

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino
Politica

Ecco Skipper e Ping, i pinguini gay che covano un uovo a Berlino

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen
Politica

Il dissidente Ai Weiwei: a Hong Kong temo una nuova Tienanmen

Salvati da un appartamento, bebÃ© tigre allo zoo di Schoenbrunn
Politica

Salvati da un appartamento, bebÃ© tigre allo zoo di Schoenbrunn

Open Arms, sbarco urgente per 9 migranti. Scontro Conte-Salvini
Politica

Open Arms, sbarco urgente per 9 migranti. Scontro Conte-Salvini

Ferragosto col mare mosso, superlavoro per i cani bagnini: 6 salvataggi
Roma

Ferragosto col mare mosso, superlavoro per i cani bagnini: 6 salvataggi

Hong Kong, Do you hear the people sing? diventa inno di protesta
Politica

Hong Kong, Do you hear the people sing? diventa inno di protesta

Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano
Culture

Se l'incompiuto diventa un vero stile: Alterazioni Video a Merano

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita
Video

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, silenzio e raccoglimento in piazza Duomo a Brescia

Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, un lungo applauso accompagna il feretro

Cina, l'hashtag per proteggere la bandiera letto oltre 5 miliardi di volte
Cina

Cina, l'hashtag per proteggere la bandiera letto oltre 5 miliardi di volte

Open Arms in mare da 15 giorni, evacuati altri sei migranti
Politica

Open Arms in mare da 15 giorni, evacuati altri sei migranti

Hong Kong, Spiderman scala grattacielo e issa striscione per pace
Politica

Hong Kong, Spiderman scala grattacielo e issa striscione per pace

Matteo Salvini contestato a Castel Volturno
Politica

Matteo Salvini contestato a Castel Volturno

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita
Politica

Funerali Nadia Toffa, piazza del Duomo di Brescia gremita

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Casolare in fiamme nei pressi di Cagliari, intervengono i Vigili del Fuoco

I canadair dei Vigili del Fuoco in azione per domare le fiamme sul Monte San Pietro
Politica

I canadair dei Vigili del Fuoco in azione per domare le fiamme sul Monte San Pietro

Crollo Ponte Morandi, la protezione civile ricorda il momento della segnalazione
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, la protezione civile ricorda il momento della segnalazione

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 17 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 17 agosto


AIT Worldwide Logistics opens newest location in Mexico City

- ITASCA, Illinois, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics' ongoing global expansion continued today with the opening of a new location at Mexico City International Airport.

"We're eager to expand our reach and strengthen our service offerings with this newest location," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "Mexico City is major hub and a key city for our growing international network. This office will play a significant role in broadening our scope of solutions between Mexico and the United States, as well as Asia and Europe."

According to Moore, AIT-Mexico City will provide a complete array of logistics products, including transborder expertise, warehousing, customs brokerage and IMMEX services, with a focus on air freight, particularly in the automotive, food logistics, technology and life sciences sectors.

Placing AIT's fifth location in Mexico in the continent's most populous city, and at the country's biggest airport, was a strategic decision, according to AIT's Managing Director Mexico, Daniel Estrada.

"We've been looking forward to adding Mexico City to our network," he said. "It's a mecca for major business, with tremendous client diversity, access to our current customers and government agencies, and a location central to growers in the southern part of the country."

According to Estrada, increased access to farmers is a key differentiator for the food logistics market, as is the cold chain infrastructure already in place at Mexico City International Airport.

"We selected an on-site location at the airport because it gives us direct access to the cargo terminal, speeding up turnaround times and communication," he added.

The AIT-Mexico City opening comes on the heels of AIT-Mexico's recent election to the World Freight Alliance (WFA) board of directors. Founded in 2003, the WFA network of freight forwarding logistics companies from around the world offers global, cost effective freight solutions. Estrada will join AIT Executive Vice President, Greg Weigel, to present an overview of AIT-Mexico's scope and capabilities at the next WFA board meeting Oct. 21-24 in Budapest.

Located at Mexico City International Airport, AIT-Mexico City is AIT's fifth station in the country, along with locations in Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Monterrey and Tijuana:

AIT Worldwide LogisticsFrancisco Sarabia #34BColonia Peñón de los Baños 15520 Ciudad de México, DFMexico

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersSenior Copywriter+1 (630) 766-8300msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.Corporate Headquarters701 N. Rohlwing RoadItasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248) www.aitworldwide.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960822/Mexico_City.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
I cani bagnini non si fermano mai Sei persone soccorse a Ferragosto

Roma

I cani bagnini non si fermano mai
Sei persone soccorse a Ferragosto

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.