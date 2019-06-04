AIT Worldwide Logistics Welcomes Mike Tegtmeyer as New Vice President, Global Infrastructure

Piazza Tiananmen sotto sorveglianza nel giorno dell'anniversario
Politica

Piazza Tiananmen sotto sorveglianza nel giorno dell'anniversario

Donald Trump a Londra, proteste davanti a Buckingham Palace
Politica

Donald Trump a Londra, proteste davanti a Buckingham Palace

Talent garden, la start up del co-working
Economia

Talent garden, la start up del co-working

Banca Generali, Mossa: portare la sostenibilitÃ  al cliente finale
Economia

Banca Generali, Mossa: portare la sostenibilitÃ  al cliente finale

Ricette dâ€™innovazione con Banca Generali e Talent Garden in Cattolica
Economia

Ricette dâ€™innovazione con Banca Generali e Talent Garden in Cattolica

Cerimonia di benvenuto a Buckingham Palace per la visita di Stato di Trump nel Regno Unito
Politica

Cerimonia di benvenuto a Buckingham Palace per la visita di Stato di Trump nel Regno Unito

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 5 giugno

Governo, Salvini: â€œLavoriamo 4 anni litigando di meno, io non tiro a campareâ€
Politica

Governo, Salvini: â€œLavoriamo 4 anni litigando di meno, io non tiro a campareâ€

Governo, ultimatum di Conte: M5s e Lega scelgano o mi dimetto
Cronache

Governo, ultimatum di Conte: M5s e Lega scelgano o mi dimetto

Gb, Boris Johnson lancia la sua candidatura a premier
Politica

Gb, Boris Johnson lancia la sua candidatura a premier

Governo, il video integrale della conferenza stampa del premier Giuseppe Conte
Politica

Governo, il video integrale della conferenza stampa del premier Giuseppe Conte

Vietti: "Meno controlli preventivi per accelerare la spesa"
Economia

Vietti: "Meno controlli preventivi per accelerare la spesa"

Il Vaticano in campo con una squadra di calcio femminile
Sport

Il Vaticano in campo con una squadra di calcio femminile

Conte lancia l'ultimatum ai vice-premier: "Non voglio vivacchiare", il discorso in 150 secondi
Politica

Conte lancia l'ultimatum ai vice-premier: "Non voglio vivacchiare", il discorso in 150...

Usa-Gb schermaglie social a colpi di tweet tra Trump e Khan
Politica

Usa-Gb schermaglie social a colpi di tweet tra Trump e Khan

Ue, Salvini a Conte: "Rispettare regole? Voto Ã¨ stato chiaro"
Politica

Ue, Salvini a Conte: "Rispettare regole? Voto Ã¨ stato chiaro"

Immersioni marine per i ragazzi ciechi, ecco il progetto "Searen"
Cronache

Immersioni marine per i ragazzi ciechi, ecco il progetto "Searen"

Conte: "Di Maio e Salvini dicano chiaramente se hanno intenzione di andare avanti"
Politica

Conte: "Di Maio e Salvini dicano chiaramente se hanno intenzione di andare avanti"

Conte: "Durata del Governo non dipende solo da me"
Politica

Conte: "Durata del Governo non dipende solo da me"


AIT Worldwide Logistics Welcomes Mike Tegtmeyer as New Vice President, Global Infrastructure

- ITASCA, Illinois, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Tegtmeyer has joined AIT Worldwide Logistics as the company's Vice President, Global Infrastructure. He will leverage nearly three decades of operations, systems architecture and data security experience in his new role.

Tegtmeyer will report to Chief Information Officer Ray Fennelly and oversee the worldwide management of AIT's technology infrastructure, hardware platforms and network security. He will lead efforts to streamline the organization's global communications while also guiding enhancements to AIT's disaster recovery program. According to Fennelly, Tegtmeyer's role is particularly important to support the company's ongoing global expansion strategy.

"Strict data security and a high-performing global network are key components of delivering a world-class experience for AIT's customers," said Fennelly. "As AIT continues to grow both organically and via acquisition, Mike's guidance will ensure our systems are scaling along with the company as well as our customers' businesses."

Fennelly added, "AIT's never-ending commitment to technological innovation has yielded scalable, user-friendly digital platforms that position the shipment information our customers need right at their fingertips. As our new Vice President, Global Infrastructure, Mike's leadership will promote the continued technological empowerment of our teammates around the world to deliver the exceptional worldwide logistics solutions that earn our customers' trust. On behalf of the IT group and everyone here at AIT, I am delighted to welcome Mike to our team."

Over the course of his career, Tegtmeyer has garnered a reputation for successfully optimizing IT operations environments while driving results-oriented IT strategies for a variety of businesses. He guided numerous high-profile security, network and telecom projects working for Brunswick Corporation before serving as Director, Network Operations for FTD Companies, Inc. where he consolidated Network Operations Centers with follow-the-sun support. Most recently, he was Vice President, Information Systems & Security for Chicago-based Rewards Network.

Tegtmeyer said, "I am thrilled to be part of a global company that is in a growth state. In particular, I look forward to applying my mergers and acquisitions experience to make AIT's future acquisitions as seamless as possible. I am both flattered and excited to have the opportunity to join this organization."

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersCorporate Copywriter+1 (630) 766-8300msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.Corporate Headquarters701 N. Rohlwing RoadItasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)www.aitworldwide.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895850/AIT_Mike_Tegtmeyer.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg  


in evidenza
Ferragni imprenditrice illuminata 3.400€ di bonus ai dipendenti

Costume

Ferragni imprenditrice illuminata
3.400€ di bonus ai dipendenti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.