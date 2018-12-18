Ajinomoto and XL-protein Forge Strategic Alliance to Develop PASylated Therapeutics Applying the Corynex® Platform

Approvato decreto spazzacorrotti alla Camera, il flash mob del M5s a piazza Montecitorio
Politica

Approvato decreto spazzacorrotti alla Camera, il flash mob del M5s a piazza Montecitorio

Strade Roma, Gatta (Assessore): "Con aiuto Genio Militare ristrutturiamo strade ad alta viabilitÃ "
Politica

Strade Roma, Gatta (Assessore): "Con aiuto Genio Militare ristrutturiamo strade ad...

Dl anticorruzione approvato alla Camera con 304 voti favorevoli e 106 contrari
Politica

Dl anticorruzione approvato alla Camera con 304 voti favorevoli e 106 contrari

15mln di turisti a Roma nel 2018, Cafarotti (Assessore Roma): "QualitÃ  offerta chiave del successo"
Politica

15mln di turisti a Roma nel 2018, Cafarotti (Assessore Roma): "QualitÃ  offerta chiave...

Ponte Morandi, lo ricostruiranno Salini Impregilo e Fincantieri
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, lo ricostruiranno Salini Impregilo e Fincantieri

Spazio, il pianeta Saturno sta perdendo i suoi anelli
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, il pianeta Saturno sta perdendo i suoi anelli

Roberto Bolle torna su Rai uno con "Danza con me"
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle torna su Rai uno con "Danza con me"

Viaggio tra gli italiani in Giappone, sono circa 5mila
Politica

Viaggio tra gli italiani in Giappone, sono circa 5mila

Montesano in Rugantino: "Dopo 40 anni nun Ã¨ cambiato gnente"
Spettacoli

Montesano in Rugantino: "Dopo 40 anni nun Ã¨ cambiato gnente"

Milano, appello di Sala ai senzatetto: non dormite all'aperto
Cronache

Milano, appello di Sala ai senzatetto: non dormite all'aperto

Spazio, scoperto Farout il pianeta piÃ¹ lontano del Sistema Solare
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, scoperto Farout il pianeta piÃ¹ lontano del Sistema Solare

Il Backstage di Danza con me 2019
Spettacoli

Il Backstage di Danza con me 2019

Roberto Bolle ad Affari: "DanzerÃ² su Rai 1 con un robot, Cremonini e..."
Spettacoli

Roberto Bolle ad Affari: "DanzerÃ² su Rai 1 con un robot, Cremonini e..."

Cesare Battisti, Salvini: "Non metteremo nessuna ricompensa, fiducioso su cattura"
Politica

Cesare Battisti, Salvini: "Non metteremo nessuna ricompensa, fiducioso su cattura"

Enrico Montesano: "Roma non Ã¨ amata nÃ¨ rispettata"
Cronache

Enrico Montesano: "Roma non Ã¨ amata nÃ¨ rispettata"

Ucciso brutalmente Aldo, clochard di Palermo che viveva col gatto
Cronache

Ucciso brutalmente Aldo, clochard di Palermo che viveva col gatto

Bus turistico in fiamme davanti al Colosseo
Politica

Bus turistico in fiamme davanti al Colosseo

La salma di Antonio Megalizzi rientra in Italia
Politica

La salma di Antonio Megalizzi rientra in Italia

NCC, cori e insulti contro Toninelli durante la manifestazione arrivata fuori al Senato
Politica

NCC, cori e insulti contro Toninelli durante la manifestazione arrivata fuori al Senato

Manovra, Salvini a Moscovici: "Meglio tardi che mai"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini a Moscovici: "Meglio tardi che mai"


Ajinomoto and XL-protein Forge Strategic Alliance to Develop PASylated Therapeutics Applying the Corynex® Platform

- Ajinomoto and XL-protein have established the efficient production of a PASylated proprietary GLP-1 variant with extended half-life at laboratory scale yielding >3 grams soluble protein per liter bacterial culture including facile purification from the supernatant. The PASylated GLP-1 variant maintains high receptor affinity. In vivo pharmacokinetic studies in mice have revealed a drastically prolonged half-life, suggesting potentially weekly or biweekly dosing in human patients. Ajinomoto has started a partnering process for this molecule.

Michiya Kanzaki, Associate General Manager / Business Development of Ajinomoto commented, "We are very happy and excited about this strategic alliance. The alliance combining PASylation® and Corynex® expression technology will provide novel drug candidates with a prolonged half-life and cGMP ready production system with high yield, widening our offerings to the pharmaceutical companies and eventually a meaningful therapeutic option for patients."

"PASylation® technology is the biological solution for plasma-half extension of therapeutic proteins and peptides. We believe that PASylation® offers a simpler manufacturing process and superior pharmacological properties," commented Claus Schalper, CEO of XL-protein. "We are excited to work with Ajinomoto as a leading Japanese life science company to further exploit the potential of our technology and to develop new therapeutic options for the treatment of metabolic diseases."

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including: Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Further information can be found at: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

About XL-protein

XL-protein is a German biotech company commercializing its ground-breaking PASylation® technology, which enables the design of biopharmaceuticals with extended plasma half-life and enhanced action. Based on a strong proprietary technology position, XL-protein focuses at the preclinical as well as clinical development of PASylated proteins in diverse disease areas. XL-protein is engaged in a growing number of partnerships with international pharmaceutical and biotech companies at various levels. For more information, please visit: www.xl-protein.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Lebron James, Serena Williams... Youtube, gli spot 2018 più visti

Costume

Lebron James, Serena Williams...
Youtube, gli spot 2018 più visti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.