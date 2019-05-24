Alfawise nominated for 2019 Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Europee, in Francia Ã¨ scontro diretto fra Macron e Le Pen
Politica

Europee, in Francia Ã¨ scontro diretto fra Macron e Le Pen

Milly Bobby Brown, da Stranger Things a "Godzilla re dei mostri"
Spettacoli

Milly Bobby Brown, da Stranger Things a "Godzilla re dei mostri"

Sreet Art, la polizia rimuove il nuovo murale su Salvini di Tvboy
Cronache

Sreet Art, la polizia rimuove il nuovo murale su Salvini di Tvboy

Haber in "Morte di un commesso viaggiatore": sono caz...
Spettacoli

Haber in "Morte di un commesso viaggiatore": sono caz...

Europee, Rizzo: "Purtroppo dopo il voto non cambierÃ  molto"
Politica

Europee, Rizzo: "Purtroppo dopo il voto non cambierÃ  molto"

Testo di Murgia "Abbocadora" apre nuova stagione Piccolo Eliseo
Spettacoli

Testo di Murgia "Abbocadora" apre nuova stagione Piccolo Eliseo

Clima, 5.000 studenti alla Porta di Brandeburgo di Berlino
Politica

Clima, 5.000 studenti alla Porta di Brandeburgo di Berlino

Scontri Genova, Zingaretti: "Solidarieta' a giornalista, non possiamo assistere a scene come queste"
Politica

Scontri Genova, Zingaretti: "Solidarieta' a giornalista, non possiamo assistere a...

Clima, gli studenti indiani a Modi: vogliamo aria pulita
Politica

Clima, gli studenti indiani a Modi: vogliamo aria pulita

Exit poll europee Olanda: vincono laburisti, male i nazionalisti
Politica

Exit poll europee Olanda: vincono laburisti, male i nazionalisti

Glauco Mauri Ã¨ "King Lear" nella stagione 2019-2020 dell'Eliseo
Spettacoli

Glauco Mauri Ã¨ "King Lear" nella stagione 2019-2020 dell'Eliseo

Lunetta Savino in monologo tragicomico "Non farmi perdere tempo"
Spettacoli

Lunetta Savino in monologo tragicomico "Non farmi perdere tempo"

Uliano Vezzani da Pavarotti a Piazza di Siena. VIDEO
Sport

Uliano Vezzani da Pavarotti a Piazza di Siena. VIDEO

Theresa May piange: grata di aver servito il paese che amo
Politica

Theresa May piange: grata di aver servito il paese che amo

Colori 1 Minuto_Gli scatti del World Press Photo al Palazzo delle Esposizioni a Roma
Politica

Colori 1 Minuto_Gli scatti del World Press Photo al Palazzo delle Esposizioni a Roma

Vista, la Settimana in 3 minuti
Politica

Vista, la Settimana in 3 minuti

Salvini: â€œNon possiamo dare redditi di cittadinanza a tutti quelli che passeggiano per Verbaniaâ€
Politica

Salvini: â€œNon possiamo dare redditi di cittadinanza a tutti quelli che passeggiano per...

Theresa May annuncia le dimissioni per il 7 giugno
Politica

Theresa May annuncia le dimissioni per il 7 giugno

Cardinale Krajewski: "L'Europa apra le porte ai bisognosi"
Cronache

Cardinale Krajewski: "L'Europa apra le porte ai bisognosi"

Ambasciatore Finlandia: Babbo Natale a Roma, un turista speciale
Politica

Ambasciatore Finlandia: Babbo Natale a Roma, un turista speciale


Alfawise nominated for 2019 Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

- Credited by consumers, Alfawise printer was created to serve individuals. Compared with 3D printers in general, Alfawise 3D printer is about 30% cheaper with a full-featured design.

At the beginning, Alfawise did not receive the expected result and it started to collaborate with tech influencers and strengthen the promotion on social media. Alfawise witnessed the highest growth rate of 529.5% in September and finally attacted the first group of its own consumers.

As of today, Alfawise's best selling printer is Alfawise U20 3D printer for both professionals and amateurs. All Alfawise 3D printers require minimal assembly, taking about 5 minutes. Alfawise 3D printers boast high cost-performance ratios and are designed for big challenges. More importantly, printing with Alfawise U20 is hassle-free as the two resume functions prevent imperfections and failure due to power outages and the filament running out. Process control and parameters are set right on the touchscreen.

With a solid support of supply chain and technology R&D team, Alfawise 3D printers are able to upgrade faster than average. Since inception, Alfawise 3D printers have seen 20 upgrades, averaging 2 times a month, beating the industry average. "With frequent upgrades, we are able to adjust design, technology and even strategy to adapt to the ever-changing consumer behavior and market demand," Alfawise Product Manager Dora Wu said.

Alfawise is devoted to provide smarter life through technology innovation. It has developed products in categories like smart living, smart travel and health. Alfawise will keep its momentum in the 3D printer industry and develop more models and series. Soon, Alfawise will introduce new product categories of 3D scanner and laser engraving machine to the brand collection.

Check out more Alfawise products on its official store on Gearbest: https://www.gearbest.com/top-brands/brand/alfawise.html

About Alfawise

Founded in 2016, Alfawise is devoted to bringing an intelligent life to people and spreading the spirit of innovation by providing high-quality and easy-to-use products. Alfawise believes that technology can be easy and doesn't need to cost a fortune. Alfawise produces starter-friendly 3D printers and smart products, to help everyone enjoy the convenience of tech without being a pro.

Website: www.alfawise.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892338/Alfawise_3D_Printer.jpg


Lampedusa contro le sigarette Stop al fumo in spiaggia

Cronache

Lampedusa contro le sigarette
Stop al fumo in spiaggia

