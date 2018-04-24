24 aprile 2018- 17:15 Alibaba's Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu

- Backed by "Xinyongzhu", which scores user credit history based on big data and Alipay's credit system, users will enjoy "deposit-free post-pay" service with payment automatically settled within 24 hours after checkout. All listings on Xiaozhu platform including overseas listings will support this service in batches.

Huang Yuzhou, Vice President and General Manager of Hospitality at Fliggy, said Fliggy, as an important part of Alibaba's travel business, is committed to improving user experiences based on Alibaba's capabilities in community managing and data marketing. The cooperation with Xiaozhu.com expands the use cases of Fliggy "Xinyongzhu" and becomes an extension of "Big Accommodation of the Future".

Chen Chi, co-founder and CEO of Xiaozhu.com, expects that the cooperation will greatly reduce the barriers for house-sharing users and remove their hesitation and worries in decision-making. Over the past five years, Xiaozhu had always led in transforming product experiences. "Starting from the cooperation with Fliggy, we will leverage mature technologies in more markets and further drive the development of house-sharing."

In addition to the cooperation on "Xinyongzhu", it is revealed that Fliggy is planning to launch its new house-sharing channel providing access to Xiaozhu high quality inventories to Fliggy users.

Data shows that Xiaozhu now has over 350,000 listings globally, covering 395 Chinese cities and 225 overseas destinations, with 28 million active users. Xiaozhu finished its latest financing round in last November, led by Jack Ma backed YF capital, bringing in a total of $120 million.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681365/Xiaozhu.jpg