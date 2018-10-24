Alland & Robert and Sayaji to Jointly Collaborate on Acacia Gum Production in India

Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"
Politica

Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"
Politica

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca
Culture

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"
Spettacoli

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"
Politica

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook
Politica

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della conferenza stampa
Politica

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della...

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero
Economia

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"
Politica

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn
Politica

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama
Politica

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi
Culture

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram
Culture

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"
Politica

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza
Spettacoli

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina
Politica

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge
Politica

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney
Sport

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 
Spettacoli

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi pericolanti"
Politica

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi...


Alland & Robert and Sayaji to Jointly Collaborate on Acacia Gum Production in India

- S.D.P.A., the holding company which owns French leader in natural gums Alland & Robert, is partnering with Indian based company Sayaji Industries Limited to form a joint venture 

The main goal of this collaboration is to manufacture locally and supply spray dried acacia gum for the growing Indian market. Alland & Robert, a company that has been an expert in this field since 1884, will provide technological know-how for the processing of the acacia gum in order to offer the best quality product for this fast-evolving market.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774006/Alland_et_Robert_Logo.jpg )

Acacia gum, also known as gum Arabic or E414, is a natural, safe and healthy ingredient used in flavors, beverages, confectionery, dairy, bakery, dietary products, pharma and cosmetics among others. Acacia gum is today found in thousands of day-to-day products all over the world. In India, acacia gum is also purchased directly by consumers at their local markets to cook traditional meals. The local business opportunities are large and diverse in this fast-growing economy.

Anne-Sophie Alland, head of strategy and development at Alland & Robert, says: "The Indian acacia gum market is complex, aiming at both the industry and final consumers. This joint venture is a great opportunityfor Alland & Robert to dive into the Indian market with a local partner. Sayaji Industries Limited is also a family-owned company with the same values of hard work and business agility as Alland & Robert; thus theyare a natural partner for us."

Sayaji Industries Limited already has a strong foothold and a steady reputation in the Indian food industry with its large corn wet milling business, and is therefore a natural choice of partner for Alland & Robert. The two companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and they will sign a definitive agreement beginning of 2019.

About Alland & Robert (http://www.allandrobert.com)

Created in 1884, Alland & Robert is a family company and an international leader on the natural tree exudates market with a strong focus on acacia gum, an entirely natural additive or ingredient.

About Sayaji Industries Limited (http://www.sayajigroup.in)

Founded in 1941, Sayaji Industries Limited, through its flagship unit Maize Products, is a pioneer in the corn wet milling business and is one of the largest exporters in the starch industry.

Violaine Fauvarque Tel : +33(0)1-4459-2100v.fauvarque@allandetrobert.fr


in evidenza
Conte pronto a tornare in 'panca' Gattuso allontana Donadoni, ma..

Panchine bollenti

Conte pronto a tornare in 'panca'
Gattuso allontana Donadoni, ma..

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.