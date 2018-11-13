Ue, anche Merkel chiede un "vero esercito europeo"
Cucchi, Ilaria: "Andremo fino in fondo, non ci saranno sconti"
Brexit, fra Ue e Londra raggiunto "accordo tecnico"
MediCinema apre al Niguarda di Milano per i 90 anni di Topolino
Conte: conferenza Libia un successo? "Non abbiamo risolto tutto
Torino Film Festival, da Reitman a Moretti e Mastandrea regista
Cucchi, Fico: "Lo Stato non deve mai aver paura della veritÃ "
Caso Cucchi, Ilaria: "Non c'e' guerra con le istituzioni, camminate al nostro fianco"
Il rap pop travolgente di Baby k nell'album "Icona"
"Karl Marx innocente", lo difende Bertinotti con la toga a teatro
Spazio, Avio testa con successo prototipo del motore M10 a metano
Il prof consulente M5s, De Masi: reddito cittadinanza c'Ã¨ ovunque
Libia, Salame': "Elezioni in primavera, abbiamo ragionevoli possibilitÃ  di successo"
Giornalisti, Conte: "A volte attacchi duri, ma LibertÃ  di stampa non sarÃ  mai messa in discussione"
Ululati contro Merkel, Tajani: "Non sapevo ci fossero lupi in quest'aula"
Presentato a Milano un libro bianco sul glaucoma
Di Maio: per essere libera l'informazione deve fare molta strada
#GiÃ¹LeManiDallInformazione, giornalisti in piazza in tutta Italia
Un altare di Claudio Parmiggiani per la Basilica di Gallarate
Cammini, rotte e cicloescursioni: Roma capitale del turismo lento
Alliance Ventures Invests in Enevate to Advance Li-ion Battery Technology for Electric Vehicles

- Enevate's silicon-dominant Li-ion technology features extreme fast-charging capabilities with high energy density and improved safety

Alliance Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, has announced today that it has invested in the latest round of funding in Enevate Corporation, an advanced lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology company based in Irvine, California. This marks the latest technology investment by Alliance Ventures, launched earlier this year to support start-ups, early-stage development, and entrepreneurs at the cutting edge of next-generation systems for the automotive industry.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556610/Renault_Nissan_Mitsubishi_Logo.jpg )

Francois Dossa, Alliance Global Vice President, Ventures and Open Innovation, said: "We are pleased to participate in Enevate's latest funding round. This strategic investment allows us to support the development of Enevate proprietary cutting edge electrode technology. Continued development in this critical field will help us accelerate the electrification of our vehicles."

The investment reflects the capability of Enevate in breakthrough Li-ion batteries capable of extreme fast charging with high energy density and safety. Enevate's technology, which could enable electric vehicles (EVs) to charge in the same time as refueling conventional cars, is seen as a leader in its field.

"We share the common goal of making electric vehicles easier to use and adopt in mass markets," says Enevate President and CEO Robert A. Rango. "We look forward to our strategic partnership with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, as they are a global leader in electric vehicles and they understand the market needs of EV consumers worldwide."

Enevate's HD-Energy® Technology for EVs features five-minute fast charging with high energy density and long driving range, with the added capability of low-temperature operation in cold climates, low cost, and safety benefits. This short charging time is superior to any other Li-ion technology available today to meet automotive EV requirements for energy density, range, safety, and cost.

Enevate licenses its silicon-dominant HD-Energy Technology to battery and EV automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide to quickly achieve production volume and drive adoption of next-generation features that take EVs to the next level.

ABOUT RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI 

Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Company and Mitsubishi Motors represent the world's largest automotive alliance. It is the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry. Together, the partners sold more than 10.6 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2017.

https://www.alliance-2022.com/news/alliance-ventures-invests-in-enevate-to-advance-li-ion-battery-technology-for-electric-vehicles/


