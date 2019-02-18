Alliance Ventures Invests in PowerShare to Advance Charging Solutions and Services for Electric Vehicles

Gli Ex-Otago si raccontano in Siamo come Genova
Spettacoli

Gli Ex-Otago si raccontano in Siamo come Genova

Timelapse: gli studi sulla luce della Sagrestia Nuova a Firenze
Culture

Timelapse: gli studi sulla luce della Sagrestia Nuova a Firenze

Il minimalismo ripensato ed ecologista di Thomas Kovachevich
Culture

Il minimalismo ripensato ed ecologista di Thomas Kovachevich

Emofilia, la Fondazione Roche premia 6 progetti assistenziali
Cronache

Emofilia, la Fondazione Roche premia 6 progetti assistenziali

Venezuela, migliaia di volontari per far entrare aiuti umanitari
Politica

Venezuela, migliaia di volontari per far entrare aiuti umanitari

Sondaggi europee: avanzano sovranisti, Lega secondo partito
Politica

Sondaggi europee: avanzano sovranisti, Lega secondo partito

PD, Mogherini: "Non commento parole del senatore Renzi, io faccio del mio meglio"
Politica

PD, Mogherini: "Non commento parole del senatore Renzi, io faccio del mio meglio"

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: le figurine prima moneta di scambio
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo e Panini: le figurine prima moneta di scambio

A Zoomarine arriva Claudio Cecchetto: tanti ospiti, sarÃ  festa
Cronache

A Zoomarine arriva Claudio Cecchetto: tanti ospiti, sarÃ  festa

La presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti USA Nancy Pelosi incontra Juncker alla Commissione Ue
Politica

La presidente della Camera dei rappresentanti USA Nancy Pelosi incontra Juncker alla...

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 19 febbraio

Leonardo, Di Maio: investiamo 130 mln per siti campani
Politica

Leonardo, Di Maio: investiamo 130 mln per siti campani

Diciotti, Di Maio: sosterrÃ² risultato di consultazioni online
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: sosterrÃ² risultato di consultazioni online

Conte: Sud fragile, governo orgoglioso quando esprime talento
Economia

Conte: Sud fragile, governo orgoglioso quando esprime talento

Bankitalia, Giorgetti: "Direttorio non lo rinnoviamo noi ma la Banca d'Italia"
Economia

Bankitalia, Giorgetti: "Direttorio non lo rinnoviamo noi ma la Banca d'Italia"

Tav, Sala: "Ho invitato il sindaco di Lione a Milano per parlarne"
Politica

Tav, Sala: "Ho invitato il sindaco di Lione a Milano per parlarne"

Diciotti, videoappello di Grasso a elettori M5s: "Vi stanno prendendo in giro, fatevi sentire"
Politica

Diciotti, videoappello di Grasso a elettori M5s: "Vi stanno prendendo in giro, fatevi...

Lecce (Intesa Sanpaolo): "Le figurine sono la prima moneta"
Culture

Lecce (Intesa Sanpaolo): "Le figurine sono la prima moneta"

Una certa idea di pittura nello spazio, da Renata Fabbri a Milano
Culture

Una certa idea di pittura nello spazio, da Renata Fabbri a Milano


Alliance Ventures Invests in PowerShare to Advance Charging Solutions and Services for Electric Vehicles

- Alliance Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, today announced a new investment in PowerShare, an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform startup based in China. PowerShare provides an online platform that connects EV drivers, charge point operators and power suppliers to streamline the charging experience. It offers a cloud-based system, enabling suppliers to monitor the demand from vehicles with the supply capacity of the grid and drivers to find available charging stations.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/556610/Renault_Nissan_Mitsubishi_Logo.jpg  )

PowerShare is the most recent addition to the Alliance Ventures portfolio in the field of early-stage development and entrepreneurs on the cutting edge of next-generation systems for the automotive industry.

François Dossa, Alliance Global Vice President, Ventures and Open Innovation, said: "PowerShare's expertise fits with the Alliance's objective to maintain our leadership in vehicle electrification. A solid infrastructure network must be established to accelerate the deployment of EV and new mobility services, and we expect PowerShare's technology to help make that happen. Additionally, PowerShare's base in China aligns with our strong focus on the market as a strategic hub."

Ethan Zhu, founder and Chief Executive Officer of PowerShare, added: "As a technology-based start-up with a focus on electric vehicle charging, PowerShare has accumulated rich experiences in this field through in-depth cooperation with domestic and foreign automobile manufacturers, charging operators and charging pile manufacturers over the past four years. This investment from Alliance Ventures will enable us to go farther and faster inexpanding markets, developing core technologies, and exploring new business models in the global e-Mobility business. We look forward to working closely with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi as PowerShare grows."

The investment in PowerShare follows ten other Alliance Ventures investments, including start-ups based in North America, Europe and China, all with a focus on contributing to the future of mobility.

Financial terms of the PowerShare investment will not be disclosed.

ABOUT ALLIANCE VENTURES 

Alliance Ventures is the strategic venture capital fund of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, the world's largest automotive alliance. The fund, launched in 2018 and co-located in Amsterdam, Silicon-Valley, Paris, Yokohama, Beijing and Tel Aviv, plans to invest up to $1 billion in its first five years to support open innovation. Alliance Ventures targets technology and business model innovation in new mobility, autonomous driving, connected services, EV & energy and enterprise 2.0.

Link: https://www.alliance-2022.com/news/alliance-ventures-invests-in-powershare-to-advance-charging-solutions-and-services-for-electric-vehicles/

 


in evidenza
"Una canzone su tre in italiano" Così la Lega tutela la musica

Radio, proposta di legge di Morelli

"Una canzone su tre in italiano"
Così la Lega tutela la musica

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.