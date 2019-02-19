19 febbraio 2019- 18:09 Alphawave IP Launched in Canada to Revolutionize Multi-Standard Connectivity for the Digital World

- Signaling a new era in the world of multi-standard connectivity for the digital world, Alphawave IP Incorporated ("Alphawave") is pleased to announce the delivery of its AlphaCORE™ 1-112Gbps multi-standard Serializer-Deserializer ("MSS") Silicon IP solution to its first customers in the datacenter and networking market segments. AlphaCORE™ leverages the world's most advanced 7nm fabrication process, and represents the world's leading 112 Gbps SerDes in terms of power, area, and performance - All while providing true multi-standard support for a wide range of datacenter standards from 1Gbps to 112Gbps.

Alphawave has been working with numerous tier one customers since mid-2017 and is pleased to have demonstrated working 7nm Silicon to these customers in less than 18 months. "I've been at this for nearly 20 years, and we all know that what matters in these bleeding-edge technologies is Silicon results - Period!" said Tony Pialis, Alphawave founder and CEO. "Tier one companies in the datacenter and networking segments have bet billion-dollar products on our IP, and they wanted to see that we had a compelling, flexible, and robust solution that works in real Silicon. The team really delivered on this, and we are pleased to be so well positioned in the market against other large US-based public industry players like Broadcom, Cadence, RAMBUS, and Synopsys."

The AlphaCORE™ MSS IP is the world's most power efficient and smallest area 1-112Gbps SerDes in any process technology. Based on a DSP architecture, the AlphaCORE™ MSS IP supports virtually all standards used in Datacenters - Ethernet, PCI-Express, CPRI, and dozens of others. It delivers leading edge performance, while being 45% smaller, and consuming 25% lower power than the most advanced competitors. These power and area metrics are especially important for next generation customers in the Machine Learning/AI, high performance computing, 25Tbps switching, and other advanced datacenter, base station and networking applications, where power and area are the key metrics, but where performance, quality and reliability cannot be compromised.

The AlphaCORE™ is the first member of the Alphawave datacenter and networking-targeted MSS IP portfolio that has been demonstrated in 7nm. The company has also developed several other MSS IPs for the datacenter and networking markets which are being built in 7nm technology. These products include the DieCORE™ XSR MSS IP and the ChipCORE VSR MSS IP. The DieCORE™ is targeted at ultra-short-reach (XSR/USR), system-in package and board-level chip-to-chip links and supports less than 1mW/Gbps at 112 Gbps. Now that Alphawave has delivered in 7nm, the entire portfolio of Alphawave MSS IPs is also currently being targeted to advanced processes beyond 7nm.

More information about the Alphawave Portfolio Alphawave is the world's first Silicon IP company focused exclusively on multi-standard connectivity silicon IP solutions for all of the world's devices. The multi-standard SerDes (MSS) solutions that have now been launched in 2019 have been developed concurrently with an Internet-of-Things (IOT) focused multi-standard Radio (MSR) portfolio that will be launched later in 2019. Both the MSS and MSR portfolios leverage a common innovative DSP-based architecture that was developed by Alphawave in 2017. By providing a complete portfolio of MSS and MSR Silicon IPs to the market, Alphawave has truly demonstrated that it is the world's technology leader in multi-standard connectivity IP solutions.

About Alphawave's Team, Funding, and Global Footprint Alphawave's executive team has worked together for nearly two decades across several different companies - But always focused on high-end connectivity Silicon IP solutions. By leveraging this experience, and with the luxury of past successes, the team has built Alphawave to profitability themselves and without the need for external capital. As one of the fastest growing and most profitable companies in the semiconductor industry, Alphawave is currently expanding the team in size and scale but also in its global footprint. Alphawave's head office is located in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada but has recently expanded into China, the United Kingdom, and Europe. This global footprint enables Alphawave to deploy and support its technology in any geography and end-market.

About Alphawave IP Inc. Alphawave is the world leader in multi-standard connectivity IP solutions for all of the world's devices. Founded in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 2017, Alphawave is one of the fastest growing and most profitable companies in the semiconductor industry. Find out more at http://www.awaveip.com

