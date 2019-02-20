Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance
Spettacoli

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story
Cronache

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo
Politica

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni
Politica

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia
Spettacoli

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione
Politica

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano
Culture

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi
Cronache

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"
Politica

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video
Politica

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico
Cronache

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"
Politica

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"
Spettacoli

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a prostituirsi"
Politica

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"
Politica

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa
Politica

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola
Economia

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave
Politica

Alvogen Launches Generic Equivalent to Suboxone® (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) Sublingual Film

-

The launch took place, pursuant to a 31 January 2019 agreement between Alvogen and Indivior, following the issuance of a mandate from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacating the preliminary injunction that had previously been granted enjoining Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from marketing its product.

Lisa Graver, President of Alvogen Americas, commented: "We are excited to launch this important product that will empower patients suffering from opioid dependence. The launch demonstrates a significant commitment from our teams to bringing affordable generic medicines to the market."

Suboxone sublingual film is indicated for treatment of opioid dependence. U.S. sales for Suboxone were approximately $1.1 billion in 2018, based on Indivior SEC Filings.

Alvogen currently has 75 products in development and pending FDA approval for the U.S. market. Annual brand sales for filed products and those under development have current brand sales exceeding $35 billion, according to IMS IQVIA (2018).

*Suboxone is a registered trademark of Indivior UK LLC. 

Please click here for full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide.

About Alvogen

Alvogen is a global, privately owned pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling generic, brand, over-the-counter medicines (OTC) and biosimilar products for patients around the world.  The company has commercial operations in 35 countries with 2,800 employees and operates four manufacturing and development hubs in the U.S., Romania, Korea and Taiwan. North America is Alvogen's single largest market and other key markets include: South Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Romania, Hungary, Ukraine, Japan and China.

Learn more about Alvogen on www.alvogen.com

Media Contact

Halldor Kristmannsson Global Corporate Marketing & CommunicationsTel: (+354) 522 2900Email: halldor.kristmannsson@alvogen.com 

 


