Simon Gautier, le immagini del recupero del corpo
Trump: difficile accordo con Cina se Hong Kong diventa Tienanmen
Open Arms, continua l'odissea. Trattative con la Spagna
Roberto Casaleggio "redivivo" : "Accordo M5s-Pd? Lascerei il Movimento"
E' morto Simon Gautier, il 27enne francese disperso in Cilento
Governo, Patuanelli (M5s): "Salvini ci insulta, nostra fiducia Ã¨ in Conte e Mattarella"
Salvini: "Grillini hanno faccia di bronzo a governare col PD", e la folla urla 'voto, voto'
Salvini: "Chi pensa di governare un anno con la Lega e uno col PD ha dei problemi"
Casellati: "Politica deve fare interventi per sostenere natalita' e famiglia"
Lungo applauso per la Casellati al Meetiing di Rimini mentre parla di famiglia
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 20 agosto
Salvini: "Conte e' ancora il mio presidente del Consiglio"
Open Arms, Salvini: "Nessuno sbarchera' con mia autorizzazione"
Carola Rackete arrestata da Salvini, a Bettola la gag leghista
Grillo: pugnalata in Agosto, Salvini di media intelligenza ma pensavo leale
Salvini contestato al suo arrivo alla Versiliana
Salvini: Renzi bocciato da italiani vuole tornare con giochi di palazzo
Salvini: sto preparando discroso per il Senato, il Re e' nudo, vado avanti a testa alta
Salvini contro Richard Gere: ci da' dei razzisti e poi si fa vacanza in barca in Italia
Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 19 agosto
AMable Announces Its Third Open Call With 450.000 € of EU Funding for Additive Manufacturing SMEs

- BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Manufacturing involves old and new technologies in constant evolution, but it has already proven to bring important changes in the manufacturing chain. Today the technology is already used in many sectors, hearings aids, automotive, hifi, space, medical and others.

 

 

Some benefits to highlight are the possibility of production on demand, diminishing environmental impact, reduction in material usage, more freedom in design, lower weight in the products and shorter production times.

Some examples are: the AMAC affordable accordion for children at individual size, that is durable and sounds like its bigger brother; ENCLOSENS housing sensors that protect the electronics against environmental influences such as heat, moisture and vibration and adapt to different houses designs or lastly, CLIMATE – Conformal Cooling Inserts.

The AMable Third Open Call will grant around 450.000 € for SMEs in the Additive Manufacturing field. This initiative strives to clear the way for the newest additive manufacturing technologies, ensuring that new products could be generated this way to save time, costs and waste. Further, it is meant to establish lasting synergies between this technology and different industrial clusters to leverage the competitiveness of the European SME. The AMable project closes the gap between Additive Manufacturing technological and SMEs by creating a digital tool to provide unbiased access to the best European knowledge in 3D printing, specially aimed for the industry 4.0.

The applying SMEs will submit "Application Experiments" to propose new innovative and functional products through Additive Manufacturing. The type of experiments that will be financed are  "Feasibility studies" and "Good Practices," with the possibility of raising between 5.000 to 60.000 euros of aid.

This effort is supported by the European Commission initiative, I4MS, as part of the mission to encourage the implementation of ICT technologies in Europe to enhance the competitiveness of the EU industrial SMEs in the global scenario.

 About I4MS

I4MS is coordinated by Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox, Foreningen MADE, FIWARE Foundation EV, Danish Technological Institute and Axencia Galega de Innovación.

Funded by the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme of the European Union, Grant Agreement nº 768631

More information on: https://www.amable.eu/calls/call-for-proposals

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960695/AMable_Head_Protection.jpg

 


E' scontro Richard Gere-Salvini ' Baby Trump '. 'Buonista milionario'

