Previdenza, Pagliuca: governo tolga doppia tassazione sulle casse
I suoni per un'architettra: Pugliese in Fondazione Pomodoro
I Rolling Stones in cofanetto con Voodoo Lounge Uncut
Dl Genova, Bucci: "Sto aspettando, se non avrÃ  quello che abbiamo chiesto torneremo a Roma"
Il lavoro e il viaggio nel nuovo libro di Sveva Casati Modignani
Iran, Trump: "Pronti a imporre nuove sanzioni" SOTTOTITOLI
Alleanza punta sulla nuova frontiera della Protezione Salute
Trump all'Onu: "Fatto meglio di chiunque mi abbia preceduto", risate dall'assemblea SOTTOTITOLI
Al cinema "Iuventa", sogni e realtÃ  sulla nave dell'ong tedesca
Assemblea Generale dell'ONU, i giornalisti a lavoro in sala stampa
Trump all'Onu: "Fatto meglio di chiunque mi abbia preceduto", risate
Brexit, Merkel: dichiarazioni di Londra "troppo generiche"
Vanessa Redgrave Goodwill Ambassador Unicef in missione in Libano
Trump: "Squilibrio commerciale con la Cina non sarÃ  piÃ¹ tollerato"
In fiamme il campo Rom di Giugliano in Campania, in provincia di Napoli
Siria, Trump: "Usa risponderanno se Assad userÃ  armi chimiche" SOTTOTITOLI
La smart technology per evitare tragedie come quella di Genova
Landini(Cgil): chiesto a Governo tavolo su ammortizzatori sociali
TG Sport delle ore 17
Onu, Trump: "In 2 anni raggiunti risultati migliori di chiunque mi abbia preceduto"
American Superstar Post Malone to Headline Thursday Night Yasalam After-Race Concert at 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

- Yas Marina Circuit and FLASH Entertainment have revealed the fourth global artist to perform at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concert as part of the FORMULA 1 2018 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX weekend.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749357/Post_Malone_Yasalam_After_Race_Concert.jpg )

Billboard award-winning American superstar, Post Malone, has been confirmed as the headline performer at the du Arena, Yas Island, on Thursday 22nd November.

The show will officially kick-off four nights of live shows to mark 10 years of incredible Yasalam After-Race Concerts and the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Post Malone, who is best known for his global chart hits 'Rockstar' and 'Better Now', joins an already star-studded line-up for this year's extra special Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

On Friday, Canadian superstar 'The Weeknd' will perform at the du Arena, UK singer Sam Smith will take to the stage on Saturday, with American rock legends Guns N' Roses bringing the curtain down on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders can enjoy access to all four Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with upgrades to the exclusive Golden Circle area - the best place to watch the artists perform - available from AED 195.

With 2018 marking the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, race goers can experience a host of new, exciting and value-packed ways to enjoy the biggest race weekend of the year.

'Super Thursday' will be bigger and better than ever before, with fans able to spend even more time exploring the pit lanes, experience the thrill of racing around the Circuit and catching performances by some of best up-and-coming music acts.

This year, ticket holders can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on general admission to the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi from Thursday to Sunday.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is home to hundreds of acclaimed works of art and masterpieces from around the world. The quiet and calm of the galleries and intricately designed open spaces offers visitors a respite from the noise, crowds and buzzing excitement of Yas Marina Circuit.

Tickets are available online at http://www.yasmarinacircuit.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre (800-927) or +971(0)2-659-9800.


"Dogman" candidato dell'Italia Garrone in corsa per l'Oscar 2019

"Dogman" candidato dell'Italia
