Al via il G20 a Osaka, Conte: soluzioni condivise a sfide globali
Il Ponte Morandi non c'Ã¨ piÃ¹, demolito con l'esplosivo
Convers, Chanel e Lego: 32 mn di pezzi tarocchi. Maxi sequestro della Gdf
La vita a bordo della Sea Watch, fra libri, caldo e attesa
Sea Watch, un ragazzo del Camerun: "Prego che le cose migliorino"
Roma: apocalisse rifiuti, allarme Raggi: â€œSiamo in guerraâ€. Incendio social
Mondiali di calcio femminili, sabato i Quarti Italia-Olanda
Ponte Morandi (Genova), il video della demolizione
L'intervista del Financial Time al Presidente Putin
Previsioni meteo per sabato, 29 giugno
Aleggiani (3M): "Diversity e inclusion: pilastri dell'azienda"
Sea Watch, parla Carola Rackete: dovevo entrare per salvare vite
Istanbul, la folla aspetta il neosindaco Imamoglu
Sea Watch su Twitter: forse la situazione si sta sbloccando
I migranti a bordo della Sea Watch, immagini di askanews
Mafia, colpita la rete di Messina Denaro: 19 indagati
Applausi al feretro di Emanuele Crestini, il sindaco-eroe di Rocca di Papa
'Spider-Man: Far from Home', l'anteprima a Los Angeles
Arriva "Genitori quasi perfetti", con Foglietta e Lucia Mascino
Castellammare di Stabia, assalto al chiosco della frutta
Amerigo Education: American Private Schools With Religious Background Are Attracting More International Students

- From popular choice for local esteemed American families to hot choice for international students.

Currently, more than two-thirds of private high schools in the United States are religious schools and they are well-known to be prestigious and offer top notch academic and extracurricular programs. Compared with non-religious schools, the school style of church schools is relatively "rigorous", because the school uses religious concepts and management models to regulate student learning or behavior. In addition, because of their religious beliefs, most teachers and students are generally friendly and helpful in dealing with people and things, and they are more accepting to students from different backgrounds. Amerigo believes that international students are more easily to adjust to new environment in such a supportive and caring atmosphere.

Religious belief follow a set of "voluntary principles"

One Amerigo student from Russia said that before he entered into Amerigo campuses, he had worries about whether studying in a Catholic school would have conflicts with his own belief. After one-year studying, he said there should not be any worries because there are no restrictions on the religious background of students. And each staffs and students respect the idea of freedom of religions.

In addition, the student said that taking religious classes helped him to better understand western history, culture, art and social changes of the ancient western world. The so-called religious curriculum, in fact, is similar to a course integration on history of world civilization and western ideology which helps international students build a thorough understanding of American society in a holistic way.

Currently, all ten campuses from Amerigo are Catholic High Schools. Besides its advanced facilities, each campus also is made up of first-class teachers. In addition, Amerigo attach great importance to cultivating students' well-being and personal growth in and out of the classroom, and helping students to successfully enter the ideal top university in the United States.

About Amerigo Education                                                         

Amerigo supports international students at premier U.S. high schools with a holistic and supportive approach that emphasizes excellent academic outcomes. We help international students seeking a preparatory education in the United States thrive both in and out of the American classroom. Combining a nurturing boarding environment, supplemental academic support, English language development, and an approach oriented around successful college outcomes, Amerigo prepares students with the skills, values, and care required to succeed in high school, at the university level, and beyond. For more information, visit www.amerigoeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928309/Amerigo_Education_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928308/Students_campus.jpg


