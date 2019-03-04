4 marzo 2019- 19:18 AMPAC Fine Chemicals Announces Realignment of Their Executive Team

- Chris has successfully led AMPAC's SH&E Operations since joining AMPAC in 2017 after leading similar operations with Aerojet Rocketdyne and their related companies over a 35-year career. While with Aerojet Rocketdyne, Chris was also closely linked with the HR Function and led the Health Services Group in promoting healthy lifestyles at home and at work.

"Chris will bring the same professionalism and dedication to the Human Resources function as he displays with SH&E. Chris is a seasoned executive with an outstanding track record of successful leadership across multiple supervisory roles, is an outstanding coach and has earned the respect of his management, his peers and the greater AMPAC Team," said Dr. Aslam Malik, President and CEO, AFC.

Chris is based at the AFC Headquarters in Rancho Cordova, CA and will oversee both the HR and SH&E functions at all four AMPAC facilities and has a Master's of Science in Environmental Health from East Tennessee State.

ABOUT AMPAC FINE CHEMICALS LLC

AFC is a U.S.-based company with demonstrated capabilities in process development, scale-up, and cGMP-compliant commercial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and registered intermediates for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. AFC is a portfolio company of SK Holdings (South Korea) and serves as a strategic part of SK's growing pharmaceutical sector. AFC's specially engineered facilities and experienced staff allow AFC to safely produce highly energetic compounds at commercial scale. In addition, AFC's other technology platforms include production of highly potent compounds, continuous processes and industrial-scale chromatographic separation using simulated moving bed chromatography and Analytical Services to the Pharmaceutical Industry. AFC's operations are located in Rancho Cordova & El Dorado Hills CA, in La Porte, Texas and in Petersburg, VA. Additional information about us can be obtained by visiting our web site at www.ampacfinechemicals.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829498/Chris_Conley_AMPAC_Fine_Chemicals_Vice_President.jpg