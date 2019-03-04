AMPAC Fine Chemicals Announces Realignment of Their Executive Team

Incidenti stradali, Salvini: due morti per uno str.. a spasso
Politica

Incidenti stradali, Salvini: due morti per uno str.. a spasso

Grifoni (Fondo Fon.Te): Investire guardando a sociale e a persona
Economia

Grifoni (Fondo Fon.Te): Investire guardando a sociale e a persona

"Bentornato Presidente": Bisio premier per caso, senza potere
Spettacoli

"Bentornato Presidente": Bisio premier per caso, senza potere

Cassa ragionieri: investire in innovazione
Economia

Cassa ragionieri: investire in innovazione

"C'Ã¨ tempo", Veltroni: conoscere l'altro per uscire da tempi cupi
Spettacoli

"C'Ã¨ tempo", Veltroni: conoscere l'altro per uscire da tempi cupi

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse
Politica

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne
Cronache

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"
Cronache

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"

Calipari, Conte sbaglia due volte la data durante la cerimonia commemorativa
Politica

Calipari, Conte sbaglia due volte la data durante la cerimonia commemorativa

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita
Economia

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"
Economia

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"
Spettacoli

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"
Spettacoli

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"
Politica

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico
Politica

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019
Economia

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra non debellata"
Politica

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra...

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
Motori

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€
Politica

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€


AMPAC Fine Chemicals Announces Realignment of Their Executive Team

- Chris has successfully led AMPAC's SH&E Operations since joining AMPAC in 2017 after leading similar operations with Aerojet Rocketdyne and their related companies over a 35-year career. While with Aerojet Rocketdyne, Chris was also closely linked with the HR Function and led the Health Services Group in promoting healthy lifestyles at home and at work.

"Chris will bring the same professionalism and dedication to the Human Resources function as he displays with SH&E. Chris is a seasoned executive with an outstanding track record of successful leadership across multiple supervisory roles, is an outstanding coach and has earned the respect of his management, his peers and the greater AMPAC Team," said Dr. Aslam Malik, President and CEO, AFC.

Chris is based at the AFC Headquarters in Rancho Cordova, CA and will oversee both the HR and SH&E functions at all four AMPAC facilities and has a Master's of Science in Environmental Health from East Tennessee State.

ABOUT AMPAC FINE CHEMICALS LLC

AFC is a U.S.-based company with demonstrated capabilities in process development, scale-up, and cGMP-compliant commercial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and registered intermediates for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.  AFC is a portfolio company of SK Holdings (South Korea) and serves as a strategic part of SK's growing pharmaceutical sector. AFC's specially engineered facilities and experienced staff allow AFC to safely produce highly energetic compounds at commercial scale.  In addition, AFC's other technology platforms include production of highly potent compounds, continuous processes and industrial-scale chromatographic separation using simulated moving bed chromatography and Analytical Services to the Pharmaceutical Industry. AFC's operations are located in Rancho Cordova & El Dorado Hills CA, in La Porte, Texas and in Petersburg, VA.  Additional information about us can be obtained by visiting our web site at www.ampacfinechemicals.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829498/Chris_Conley_AMPAC_Fine_Chemicals_Vice_President.jpg  


in evidenza
Luke Perry è morto a 52 anni A suo modo la storia l'ha fatta

Spettacoli

Luke Perry è morto a 52 anni
A suo modo la storia l'ha fatta

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.