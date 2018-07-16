Cina, Pil in lieve rallentamento in 2* trimestre: al +6,7% annuo
Turchia ricorda golpe del 2016, Erdogan: troveremo i terroristi
Summit Ue-Cina a Pechino, Tusk: calmare tensioni sul commercio
Lega, appare una scritta sui muri di via Bellerio
Nuova BMW X4, eleganza sportiva ed estroversa di una classica vettura CoupÃ©
L'arrivo di Ronaldo al J Medical per le visite, fan impazziti
Bleus campioni del mondo, scontri nella notte sugli Champs ElysÃ©e
Trump arriva ad Helsinki: la Nato "non Ã¨ mai stata cosÃ¬ forte"
Vertice Trump-Putin a Helsinki, le proteste delle Ong
Calcio, l'arrivo di Cristiano Ronaldo a Torino
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 17 luglio
Dl DignitÃ , Meloni: "Mattarella e Boeri con Renzi o Gentiloni zitti, ora hanno sempre cose da dire?"
Di Maio: "Atto accusa Mattarella fu strada sbagliata"
M5s, Di Maio: "Regole rigide penalizzanti ma cosi evitiamo arrembaggi"
Dl DignitÃ , Di Maio: "Non possiamo rimuovere Boeri"
Mondiali, tensioni e scontri con le forze dell'ordine a Parigi durante i festeggiamenti
Mondiali, il tricolore francese proiettato sull'Arco di Trionfo
Mondiali, atti di vandalismo durante i festeggiamenti a Parigi. ribaltata e distrutta una macchina
Previsioni meteo lunedÃ¬ 16 luglio
Fuori programma all'ambasciata francese, sale a sorpresa ambasciatore Croazia
AMPAC Fine Chemicals To Be Acquired By SK Holdings

- Since February 2014, AFC has been owned by H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a global private equity firm. Under H.I.G.'s ownership, AFC expanded the manufacturing footprint at Rancho Cordova, CA facility, started AMPAC Analytical, acquired a state-of-the art plant in Petersburg, VA, substantially enhanced its product pipeline, and delivered industry-leading growth every year since acquisition. 

SK is purchasing AFC due to its unique capabilities, world class facilities, excellent reputation, outstanding people and great growth potential. AFC is SK's sole CDMO operation in the US and will play a crucial part in SK's development as a global leader in pharmaceuticals manufacturing. 

"Pharmaceuticals is one of SK Holdings' key pillars of growth and the acquisition of AFC is an important step towards becoming a global player in the market," said Donghyun Jang, President and Chief Executive Officer of SK Holdings. Mr. Jang added, "AFC's development and manufacturing capabilities and outstanding regulatory track record are an excellent complement to SK."

Aslam Malik, Chief Executive Officer of AFC, added, "We are excited to join SK Holdings. SK and AFC are highly complementary and with SK's strong presence in Europe and Asia, we will be able to provide our customers a much broader portfolio of offerings including a global supply chain. Together we will achieve SK's goal of becoming a global, top-tier CDMO."

ABOUT AMPAC FINE CHEMICALS

AFC is a U.S.-based company with demonstrated capabilities in process development, scale-up, and cGMP commercial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and registered intermediates for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.  Its specially engineered facilities and experienced staff allow AFC to safely produce highly energetic compounds at commercial scale.  AFC's other technology platforms include production of highly potent compounds, continuous processes and industrial-scale chromatographic separation using simulated moving bed chromatography. In addition, AMPAC Analytical also provides testing services to the pharmaceutical industry. AFC's operations are located in Rancho Cordova & El Dorado Hills CA, La Porte, TX and Petersburg, VA.  Additional information about us can be obtained by visiting our web site at www.ampacfinechemicals.com.

ABOUT SK HOLDINGS

SK Holdings continues to enhance its portfolio value by executing long-term strategic investments with a number of competitive subsidiaries in various business areas, including energy and chemicals, information and telecommunication, and semiconductors. In addition, SK Holdings is focused on reinforcing its growth foundations through profitable and practical management based on financial stability, while raising its enterprise value by investing in new future growth businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.sk.com/en/index.jsp.


Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

