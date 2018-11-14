Ana de Armas Revealed as the Star of Campari Red Diaries 2019, Entering Red, a Short Movie Directed by Matteo Garrone

Polizia controllo mercato scommesse: le intercettazioni
Cronache

Polizia controllo mercato scommesse: le intercettazioni

L'irriverente video di Sodastream contro la plastica usa e getta
Politica

L'irriverente video di Sodastream contro la plastica usa e getta

Le mani di mafia e 'ndrangheta sulle scommesse online, 68 arresti
Cronache

Le mani di mafia e 'ndrangheta sulle scommesse online, 68 arresti

Caos a Montecitorio durante il Question Time, protesta delle opposizioni con urla e cartelli
Politica

Caos a Montecitorio durante il Question Time, protesta delle opposizioni con urla e...

Meloni: ''Fibrillazioni in maggioranza le pagano i cittadini''
Politica

Meloni: ''Fibrillazioni in maggioranza le pagano i cittadini''

Photo Vogue, A. Glaviano: "Fotografia come strumento di cambiamento sociale"
Culture

Photo Vogue, A. Glaviano: "Fotografia come strumento di cambiamento sociale"

Dl Genova, Renzi: ''Preoccupato per la cittÃ  non per problemi maggioranza''
Politica

Dl Genova, Renzi: ''Preoccupato per la cittÃ  non per problemi maggioranza''

Migranti, De Petris: ''Porre attenzione su tratta nigeriane''
Politica

Migranti, De Petris: ''Porre attenzione su tratta nigeriane''

I primi migranti della carovana arrivano alla frontiera Usa
Culture

I primi migranti della carovana arrivano alla frontiera Usa

Siria, Assad esorta i drusi a fare il servizio militare
Politica

Siria, Assad esorta i drusi a fare il servizio militare

Salvini accoglie i migranti giunti all'aeroporto di Pratica di Mare
Politica

Salvini accoglie i migranti giunti all'aeroporto di Pratica di Mare

All'asta a Ginevra i meravigliosi gioielli di Maria Antonietta
Politica

All'asta a Ginevra i meravigliosi gioielli di Maria Antonietta

Migranti, Salvini: "Da UE collaborazione zero, inadempienti agli accordi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Da UE collaborazione zero, inadempienti agli accordi"

Manovra, Salvini: "Non ci muoviamo di un millimetro, chi e' in torto e' l'UE"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Non ci muoviamo di un millimetro, chi e' in torto e' l'UE"

Chiara Ferragni con suo figlio e l'acqua santa dei follower, a Milano il murales di Tvboy
Politica

Chiara Ferragni con suo figlio e l'acqua santa dei follower, a Milano il murales di Tvboy

Di Maio e Salvini nella 'Guerra dei Socials', il nuovo murales dello street artist Tvboy a Milano
Politica

Di Maio e Salvini nella 'Guerra dei Socials', il nuovo murales dello street artist...

Sui muri di Milano spunta un nuovo graffito Salvini-Di Maio
Cronache

Sui muri di Milano spunta un nuovo graffito Salvini-Di Maio

Summit Palermo, Renzi: "Conte disperato ha messo la foto con Serraj e Haftar, ormai hanno un album"
Politica

Summit Palermo, Renzi: "Conte disperato ha messo la foto con Serraj e Haftar, ormai...

Milano, il sindaco Sala si scusa per i tramezzini in mensa
Cronache

Milano, il sindaco Sala si scusa per i tramezzini in mensa

Rocco Siffredi ricoverato in ospedale scherza: "Me lo hanno tagliato"
Cronache

Rocco Siffredi ricoverato in ospedale scherza: "Me lo hanno tagliato"


Ana de Armas Revealed as the Star of Campari Red Diaries 2019, Entering Red, a Short Movie Directed by Matteo Garrone

- Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, announces the return of Campari Red Diaries 2019 with Entering Red; an enigmatic short movie featuring a Hollywood actress in the lead and award-winning talent at the director's chair. Fuelled with mystery and romance, viewers are taken on an unexpected journey of discovery into the world of Campari. For Campari, as 'every cocktail tells a story', Entering Red not only tells a tale of intrigue, it is also an ode to the iconic Negroni, Campari's signature cocktail marking its centenary in 2019.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783815/Campari.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783816/Campari.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783817/Campari.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783818/Campari.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783819/Campari.jpg )

Starring internationally renowned actress Ana de Armas - the star of blockbuster film, Blade Runner 2049, as well as Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy and directed by award-winning Italian director Matteo Garrone who's latest film 'Dogman' (2018) received the Best Actor prize at Cannes and has been submitted by Italy for the 2019 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the new short movie will be the core element of a fully integrated campaign in 2019. With a love for cinematography and as main sponsor of the Venice International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia, this short movie comes as a new and exciting addition to Campari's recognised history of short movies and storytelling content.

Entering Red is a suspenseful and intriguing story, where viewers will get to know Ana, played by the eponymous Ana de Armas, who's curious soul explores the charismatic city of Milano through the captivating and pleasurable lens of Campari.

The cinematographic experience is heightened by Matteo Garrone's talent in this highly-stylised short movie, where the audience will 'enter red' simultaneously with Ana, discovering the unexpected, enchanting world of Campari together, and venturing through the birthplace of the iconic vibrant red aperitif. De Armas perfectly depicts the character's evolution, tentatively following scarlet clues that the charming city of Milan has left behind for her to find.  

The cast this year will also welcome cameos from Campari's 'Red Hands', six of the world's best bartenders, as well as social influencers in front of the camera for the first time.

Lead protagonist of the film Ana de Armas comments: "It's an incredible honour to be a part of this short movie, Entering Red, and the Campari Red Diaries campaign. It was also a privilege to work with acclaimed Director, Matteo Garrone. I loved playing a character that showed such passion and curiosity on her journey of self-discovery in the beautiful city of Milan."

The short movie's Director, Matteo Garrone comments: "This year's film is set to bring to life the intriguing journey that is the discovery of Campari. It was an honour and a challenge to be given this responsibility in such a pivotal year for the brand, celebrating two truly Italian icons recognised worldwide. A Negroni does not exist without Campari, and so to tell the story, entering the red bitter sweet drink is where it all begins."

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Chief Executive Officer of Campari Group: "Our cocktails are more than just a drink, they each tell a story, and this year we are celebrating the Negroni. Turning 100 years old in 2019, Campari Red Diaries will bring the cocktail to life, and take viewers on a journey as they enter the red. The iconic serve, which Campari is a key defining ingredient,  has created a great legacy and it will be amazing to see it all brought to life, with the support of great talent, Ana de Armas and Matteo Garrone but also bartenders and Campari advocates from around the world."

Entering Red will premier in its birthplace, Milan, with a red-carpet event on the 5thFebruary 2019 followed by a simultaneous digital launch worldwide. The short movie will be available to view on Campari's official YouTube channel. Please follow Campari's social media channels for further information @campariofficial.

To get a sneak peek behind the scenes of Entering Red, view the teaser video on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvdWLSBQg-g&feature=youtu.be

#Campari #RedDiaries

http://www.campari.com https://www.youtube.com/EnjoyCampari https://www.facebook.com/Campari https://instagram.com/campariofficial https://twitter.com/campari

ABOUT CAMPARI RED DIARIES   

Launched in 2017, Campari Red Diaries is the evolution of the Campari Calendar. A 360 degree holistic campaign, with a short movie at the heart, Campari Red Diaries brings to life Campari's ethos that "every cocktail tells a story". Campari Red Diaries is launched digitally, with the short movie hosted on Campari's official YouTube page.

ABOUT CAMPARI   

Campari is a contemporary and charismatic classic. The secret recipe, which has remained unchanged, originated in Novara in 1860 and is the base for some of the most famous cocktails around the world. Campari is an alcoholic spirit obtained from the infusion of bitter herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. With its vibrant red colour, intense aroma and inspiring flavour, Campari has always been a symbol of intrigue and pleasure, which unfurls itself into a captivating drinking experience. These are the values that have made the Campari brand famous throughout the world as an icon of passionate Italian style and excellence.

NOTES TO EDITORS   

For media enquiries, please use: International Press Contacts


in evidenza
"I miei abiti durano nel tempo Ecco la vera moda sostenibile"

Giorgio Armani si racconta

"I miei abiti durano nel tempo
Ecco la vera moda sostenibile"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.