Trump: "Squilibrio commerciale con la Cina non sarÃ  piÃ¹ tollerato"
In fiamme il campo Rom di Giugliano in Campania, in provincia di Napoli
Siria, Trump: "Usa risponderanno se Assad userÃ  armi chimiche" SOTTOTITOLI
La smart technology per evitare tragedie come quella di Genova
Landini(Cgil): chiesto a Governo tavolo su ammortizzatori sociali
TG Sport delle ore 17
Onu, Trump: "In 2 anni raggiunti risultati migliori di chiunque mi abbia preceduto"
Trump all'Onu: "Rispettare sovranitÃ  dell'America"
Siria, Trump: "Usa risponderanno se Assad userÃ  armi chimiche"
Milano, violenza sessuale e sequestro: fermato taxista abusivo
Al MAXXI di Roma "La collezione San Patrignano. WORK IN PROGRESS"
Incendio Monte Serra, Procura Pisa segue pista incendio doloso
Italian Energy Summit, Italgas: il comparto del Gas gode di ottima salute
Brexit, Starmer (Labour): non escludo opzione di rimanere nell'Ue
Il Papa in Estonia, il vento gli strappa la papalina
I co-fondatori di Instagram rassegnano le dimissioni
Incendio doloso al monte Serra, gli sfollati "Una tragedia, vogliamo giustizia subito"
Incendio doloso al monte Serra, una donna in lacrime "Anche mia figlia Ã¨ andata a spegnere il fuoco"
Incendio doloso al monte Serra, Rossi (Pres Toscana): "Oggi pronto decreto emergenza"
Melania applaude Trump al termine del suo discorso all'Onu
Anaeropharma Science Signs Collaborative Research Agreement with Astellas on Creation of Novel Anti-Tumor Drugs Using Bifidobacterium

- (Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201809198120-O1-E6qt0Z44)

1. A collaborative research agreement concerning the creation of novel anti-tumor drugs that utilizes i-DPS technology

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies shall conduct joint research regarding specific substances in order to create drug candidates for cancer therapy that utilizes Bifidobacterium as a drug delivery carrier. Astellas shall acquire the right of first negotiation regarding the exclusive licensing necessary for commercialization based on the results of this joint research. The agreement shall not constrain any research and development activities of i-DPS conducted by Anaeropharma applying to any molecules other than the above-mentioned specific substances.

2. About i-DPS and its Development Programs

Bifidobacterium is obligatory anaerobe which exists as enteroflora in the human body, and known as nonpathogenic bacteria. Solid cancers have immature vascular constructs and their interstitial tumors are in the state of hypoxia. The company aims to leverage the recombinant Bifidobacterium technology named i-DPS to create a new class of anti-cancer drugs. The technology offers broad potential to be more effective to solid tumors and generates anti-tumor drugs with less risks of adverse events than conventional anti-cancer drugs.

The leading development product using i-DPS technology, APS001F, a recombinant Bifidobacterium to express Cytosine Deaminase which converts a prodrug, 5-FC, to an anti-cancer drug, 5-FU, is under a phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S.

3. About Anaeropharma Science, Inc.

A privately held biopharmaceutical company based in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan. Anaeropharma Science was established to pioneer the development of novel therapeutics to target a hypoxic environment in solid cancers based on its proprietary platform technology, i-DPS, using recombinant Bifidobacterium. The company's laboratory is located in the campus of Shinshu University in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture. Its CEO is Tetsuya Mishima.

Official website: http://www.anaeropharma.co.jp/

 


