Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"
Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"
Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"
Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"
Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"
Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€
Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia
NUOVA BMW X7 la nuova frontiera degli Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)
Maltempo a Roma, le scale della Metro si trasformano in un fiume, "Siamo prigionieri qua dentro!"
Maltempo a Roma, Via dei Gordiani sommersa dai rifiuti, "Ci sono i frigoriferi per strada!"
Maltempo a Roma, la grandine sommerge le strade
Conte sale sul palco 'Italia 5 Stelle', ovazione per il presidente del Consiglio
Corruzione, Bonafede: "Leggi di questo governo mi fanno camminare a testa alta all'estero"
Renzi rispunta dietro il palco dopo chiusura Leopolda e fa selfie con sostenitori
Difesa, Trenta: "Ridurremo contingente Afghanistan e Mosul"
Renzi: "L'odio porterÃ  i giacobini sul patibolo"
Rai, Renzi a Fico e Casellati: "Aprite schede elezione e mostrate se sono segnate o meno"
Italia a 5 Stelle, Trenta: "Amo il tango, ma mi hanno beccato anche a ballare la pizzica"
Renzi: "Presidente Rai Ã¨ un bugiardo, eurodeputati PD lo denuncino domattina"
PD, Renzi: "Mio carattere? FinchÃ© erano ministri nessun problema, una barzelletta"
Anaeropharma Science Signs Collaborative Research Agreement with Chugai on Creation of Novel Oncology Drugs Using Bifidobacterium

- (Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810189321-O1-t1w1N88a)

1. A collaborative research agreement concerning the creation of novel oncology drugs utilizing i-DPS technology

Under the agreement, Anaeropharma and Chugai conduct joint research regarding specific oncology substances by use of Anaeropharma's i-DPS technology and Chugai's technology. The scope of the agreement is limited to the specific substances predetermined by both companies, and the i-DPS technology will be applied only to those substances.

2. About i-DPS and its development programs

Bifidobacterium is obligatory anaerobe which exists as enteroflora in the human body, and known as nonpathogenic bacteria. Solid cancers have immature vascular constructs and their interstitial tumors are in the state of hypoxia. The company aims to leverage the recombinant Bifidobacterium technology to create a new class of anti-cancer drugs. The technology offers broad potential of being more effective to solid tumors and generates oncology drugs with less risks of adverse events than conventional anti-cancer drugs.

The leading product developed using i-DPS technology, APS001F, a recombinant Bifidobacterium to express Cytosine Deaminase which converts a prodrug, 5-FC, to an anti-cancer drug, 5-FU, is under a phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S.

3. About Anaeropharma Science, Inc.

A privately held biopharmaceutical company based in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan, Anaeropharma Science was established to pioneer the development of novel therapeutics to target a hypoxic environment in solid cancers based on its proprietary platform technology, i-DPS, using recombinant Bifidobacterium. The company's laboratory is located in the campus of Shinshu University in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture. Its CEO is Tetsuya Mishima.

Official website: http://www.anaeropharma.co.jp/


Cuccarini sta con M5s e Salvini "Ho votato per il Governo"

Cuccarini sta con M5s e Salvini
"Ho votato per il Governo"

