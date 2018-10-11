Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"
Politica

Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"
Politica

Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€
Economia

Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€
Politica

Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€
Economia

Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza
Economia

Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"
Politica

Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state prendendo da li"
Politica

Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o delinque"
Politica

Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€
Economia

Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"
Economia

Test estremi nel deserto della Namibia per lâ€™Audi e-tron
Motori

Bomba d'acqua su Cagliari, le strade completamente sommerse
Politica

L'uragano Michael si abbatte sulla Florida, i venti sfiorano i 250 km/h
Politica

Nasce Forza Salvini, la corrente di Forza Italia che sostiene il vicepremier della Lega
Politica

Candy Crush, i segreti del successo: intervista al fondatore di King Digital
Economia

Minniti: ''Su migranti Italia ha fatto da sola, per andare in Africa chiesto permesso a nessuno''
Politica

Pensioni, Boeri: "Risparmi sotto 150 milioni all'anno con taglio assegni d'oro"
Politica

Brunetta: ''Un bacione a Salvini, mi ha messo in sua lista antagonisti, onorerÃ² questo ruolo''
Politica

Pensioni, Boeri: "Quota 100 non aiuta i giovani, pesa aumento debito"
Politica

Andreas Schütte Steps Down From Management Board of Gerresheimer AG

- Andreas Schütte (56) will step down from the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG at his own request as of February 28, 2019 in order to pursue new career challenges. The Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG approved this wish at its meeting yesterday. Andreas Schütte has served on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG since 2009 with responsibility for the Plastics & Devices and Advanced Technologies Divisions. These responsibilities will be assumed from March 1, 2019 by Dietmar Siemssen, who takes up office as CEO of Gerresheimer AG on November 1, 2018. 

"We accept Mr. Schütte's wish to terminate his contract at his own request ahead of term and thank him for his commitment and service to Gerresheimer AG over what has been almost ten years. With his commitment, Gerresheimer has succeeded in further extending its market-leading international position, notably in North and South America as well as in India. The acquisition of Sensile Medical also added substantially to the Company's capability portfolio in drug delivery systems. We wish Mr. Schütte every success for the future," said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG.

For further information:  

http://www.presseportal.de/nr/9072/dokument?langid=2

Media Contacts: Gerresheimer AG Klaus-Bungert-Strasse 4 40468 DüsseldorfGermany Jens Kürten Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing Phone: +49-211-6181-250 Telefax: +49-211-6181-241 E-Mail: j.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com


in evidenza
Crollo nervoso per Selena Gomez Ricoverata in clinica psichiatrica

"E' fuori di testa". Il racconto choc

Crollo nervoso per Selena Gomez
Ricoverata in clinica psichiatrica

