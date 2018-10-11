11 ottobre 2018- 15:19 Andreas Schütte Steps Down From Management Board of Gerresheimer AG

- Andreas Schütte (56) will step down from the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG at his own request as of February 28, 2019 in order to pursue new career challenges. The Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG approved this wish at its meeting yesterday. Andreas Schütte has served on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG since 2009 with responsibility for the Plastics & Devices and Advanced Technologies Divisions. These responsibilities will be assumed from March 1, 2019 by Dietmar Siemssen, who takes up office as CEO of Gerresheimer AG on November 1, 2018.

"We accept Mr. Schütte's wish to terminate his contract at his own request ahead of term and thank him for his commitment and service to Gerresheimer AG over what has been almost ten years. With his commitment, Gerresheimer has succeeded in further extending its market-leading international position, notably in North and South America as well as in India. The acquisition of Sensile Medical also added substantially to the Company's capability portfolio in drug delivery systems. We wish Mr. Schütte every success for the future," said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG.

