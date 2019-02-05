Venezuela, Salvini: "Apprezzo equilibrio Conte, ma Maduro Ã¨ un delinquente"
Politica

Sanremo, Simone Cristicchi poeta con "Abbi cura di me"
Spettacoli

Il Negroni festeggia 100 anni con un corto di Matteo Garrone
Cronache

In un incendio in un palazzo di Parigi sono morte 10 persone
Politica

Milano Unica punta sulla sostenibilitÃ  della filiera tessile
Economia

Gasometro come spazio mentale: la fotografia di Carlo Valsecchi
Culture

Sanremo, il rap di Ghemon canta un amore turbolento
Spettacoli

Crisci (Unrae): stime mercato auto 2019 in calo del 3-4%
Cronache

Borghi (Pd) contesta Governo: "Su Venezuela noi come le dittature asiatiche"
Politica

Svolta nelle protesi robotiche: creato il primo impianto stabile
Scienza e tecnologia

Spagna, operazione anti-camorra di Guardia civil e polizia
Cronache

Bocelli: le mie canzoni a convention di Salvini? Mi fa piacere
Spettacoli

Cercare gli antenati negli archivi del Tempio mormone di Roma
Cronache

Erdogan attacca l'Ue sul Venezuela, Caracas: l'Europa rifletta
Politica

Dini-Ciacci: non chiamateci mormoni. Presto 201 templi nel mondo
Cronache

A Roma ecco il primo Tempio mormone d'Italia, "lo sfarzo per Dio"
Cronache

Il visibile e l'invisibile: Thomas Struth al MAST di Bologna
Culture

Papaleo a Sanremo: "Avevo una mia canzone, volevo la patente di cantautore"
Politica

Sanremo, Bocelli: "Direttore artistico? Sarebbe come dirmi di fare il chirurgo"
Politica

L'Italia non prende posizione su GuaidÃ²,che critica post di Dibba
Politica

Andrew Alliance SA and Valitacell Ltd Collaborate to Automate Critical Aspects of Cell Line Development

- Biologic drugs are precision medicines which have revolutionised the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and inflammatory disorders. However, there are significant manufacturing challenges in translating these therapies to the market, due to a complex, time-consuming and labour-intensive manufacturing process.

Andrew Alliance S.A., the robotics company that is improving laboratory workflow execution through the development of a cloud-based software solution (OneLab) together with connected devices, and biotechnology company, Valitacell Ltd., today announced a collaboration agreement to integrate Valitacell's cell line development applications into OneLab. This exciting partnership will combine Valitacell's novel analytical technologies with Andrew Alliance's connected devices, and will have a transformative impact on the manufacture of biologic drugs. Valitacell's intelligent analytical technologies enable data driven decisions which, combined with automation and connectivity, will help streamline the biomanufacturing industries' processes, to improve manufacturing productivity, speed-up time to market and reduce the cost of goods overall.

"Developing cell lines, reagents and protocols for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals is a lengthy and complex process," said Piero Zucchelli, CEO and co-founder of Andrew Alliance. "Valitacell have innovative technologies that are extremely suitable for automation, and by combining our two companies' core competencies, we will be able to bring exciting solutions to this market which will simplify things greatly."

"Automation of the drug discovery and development process combined with Valitacell's smart analytics provides a disruptive solution to addresses the challenges faced by the biopharmaceutical industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Andrew Alliance to bring these innovative new solutions to our customers," said Dr Terry McWade, CEO and co-founder of Valitacell. "This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to providing scientists with the tools they need to efficiently optimize their laboratory processes and make intelligent, data driven decisions during the drug development process."

About Andrew Alliance Andrew Alliance is advancing science with a new class of high-performance, easy-to-use robots that dramatically improve the repeatability, performance and speed of liquid handling. This new approach, and Andrew, the flagship robot, are winning awards and rapidly transforming bench research in hundreds of pharmaceutical, diagnostic and academic laboratories worldwide, by eliminating routine pipetting errors and time-consuming manual efforts. Visit andrewalliance.com to see how it works.

About Valitacell   Valitacell is an Ireland based biotechnology company accelerating the development of life-saving medicines with a suite of novel, intelligent analytical technology platforms, engineered to provide process control in cell-based manufacturing to achieve the highest levels of bioprocess performance. The flagship product Valita®TITER provides a simple and rapid protein quantification, and Valita®PROFILE is a novel cell profiling tool for the deep assessment of cellular function. Visit http://www.valitacell.com for more information.


in evidenza
Sanremo, lo sfogo di Papaleo "Belen mi parlò solo sul palco"

Spettacoli

Sanremo, lo sfogo di Papaleo
"Belen mi parlò solo sul palco"

