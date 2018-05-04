4 maggio 2018- 15:04 Announcing Bitcoin Origin: An Innovative New Approach To Blockchain Technology

- To reduce the inefficiencies and negative impacts of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain ventures, Bitcoin Origin has created an alternative to proof-of-work, or PoW, for building consensus. Known as proof-of-ambassadorship, or PoAm, this new method offers a higher level of efficiency and privacy compared to PoW, all while providing the same or higher levels of profitability. Along with the development of serverless blockchain technology, improved smart contracts, and a model for providing blockchain as a service, the platform has the potential to revolutionize this industry.

While Bitcoin Origin hopes to advance blockchain technology in many ways, its most important goal is environmental. PoW ventures use an enormous amount of energy, which is largely generated from dirty sources. By encouraging a shift to eco-friendly server farms, Bitcoin Origin hopes to lower the industry's carbon footprint and set the stage for a green blockchain ecosystem.

Origin's Innovative Initiatives

Bitcoin Origin is a multi-fork for five of the biggest PoW digital currencies: Ethereum, Dash, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash. It has developed a number of innovative features to reward investors while lowering environmental and other negative impacts, including:

Due to its unique service model and goals, Bitcoin Origin will not be holding an ICO. Instead, it will use a fee distribution system, which allows participants to obtain up to 15 percent of the token supply per year. It hopes this system will make token distribution more fair and less biased.