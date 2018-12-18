18 dicembre 2018- 15:01 Another Record Year for ZEISS

- In fiscal year 2017/18 (ended on 30 September 2018), the company achieved record-breaking revenue and earnings

The ZEISS Group is continuing its growth trajectory: Revenue increased by nine percent to EUR 5.817 billion (previous year: EUR 5.348 billion). After currency adjustments, revenue rose by 12 percent. With earnings, it was possible to fully compensate for the unfavorable currency effects. Thus, at EUR 772 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were slightly higher than the previous year (EUR 770 million). The EBIT margin was 13 percent. Incoming orders increased by seven percent, totaling EUR 6.046 billion.

"All ZEISS segments and regions contributed to this outstanding result. Our innovative products for the semiconductor industry and medical technology in particular ensured significantly greater, above-market growth dynamics," says Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke, President & CEO of ZEISS.

"With our consistent focus on innovations, investments and expansion, we have our sights set squarely on our goal of achieving six billion in revenue," says Kaschke, looking ahead to fiscal year 2018/19.

More information at http://www.zeiss.com/pressconference

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling more than 5.8 million euros in its four segments Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (status: 30 September 2018).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future far beyond the optics and optoelectronics industries. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership.

With approximately 30,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 60 of its own sales and service companies, more than 30 production facilities and around 25 development sites. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Contact for the press: Jörg Nitschke, Press Spokesman +49-(0)7364-20-3242joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com