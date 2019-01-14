Di Battista-Di Maio: on the road verso Strasburgo per cambiare Ue
Di Battista-Di Maio: on the road verso Strasburgo per cambiare Ue

Iran, aereo cargo si schianta in atterraggio vicino a Teheran

Il Trono di Spade, dal 15 aprile in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic. Ecco il trailer

Il terrorista Cesare Battisti in Italia dopo 37 anni di latitanza

Hitech made in Italy, la mano bionica stampata in 3d

Battisti, Conte: "SconterÃ  l'intera pena nelle nostre carceri"

Migranti, Salvini: "Se altri Governi ci seguono Europa si salva"

Battisti, Conte: "Ringrazio Bolsonaro, cambiamento di rotta determinante per...

Migranti, Salvini: "2019 primo anno con piÃ¹ espulsioni che arrivi"

La Casa Bianca sotto la neve a Washington

Autostrade, Di Battista: "Via concessioni a famiglia Benetton"

Rai, Di Maio: "Attacchi continui al movimento, faccia vera informazione"

Battisti, Di Maio: "E' punto di partenza, rossi o neri basta impuniti"

No Pants Day, la giornata in metro senza pantaloni

Di Maio: "Serve rete autostradale europea con tariffa unica, in Italia deve sparire il...

Cesare Battisti Ã¨ arrivato in Italia

Battisti, Salvini: "Spero che su questa cattura nessuno abbia nulla da ridire"

Battisti, Bonafede: "Se istituzioni italiane sono compatte, non le ferma nessuno"

Cesare Battisti scende dall'aereo senza manette scortato dalle forze dell'ordine

Battisti rientra in Italia dopo la cattura in Bolivia


Anthony Ritossa's World's Largest and Most Influential Gathering of Family Wealth at the Invitation-Only 8th Global Family Office Investment Summit to be Hosted in Dubai March 2-4, 2019

- Dubai will once again be on the world's center stage as the 8th Global Family Office Investment Summit hosted by Anthony Ritossa hosts a head-turning group of leading families from around the world. Featuring the theme "Investing in a New Age" the exclusive event will once again exceed expectations as the largest and most influential global family office gathering of all time.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807408/Ritossi_Family_Office.jpg )

From March 2-4, over 400+ elite family offices, prominent conglomerate business owners, sheikhs, royal families, private investment companies, international business moguls, sovereign wealth funds, and industry professionals from across the Middle East and around the globe will gather at the extraordinary Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. Representing over $3 trillion in investor wealth, the eloquent group will discuss and debate timely topics of interest to the world's leading families during what promises to be a moving and unforgettable experience.

"It is an honour to host such an esteemed group of investors in Dubai and to act as a bridge between Middle East families and their counterparts in Europe, the United States, Asia and Latin America. We all look forward to networking and exchanging next-level ideas to start the journey of discovery between like-minded peers in a safe-harbour environment. As at past events, we will spotlight notable world experts addressing actionable strategies for generating consequential returns in a low-yield environment, timely world events, foundation of a lifelong legacy, and top-tier investment opportunities," said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"The Summit is dedicated to private, invitation-only, peer-to-peer conversation, networking and cross-border thought leadership and will educate substantial, like-minded families on how to stay ahead and monitor emerging and sustaining trends in wealth management," he said.

"The 7th Global Family Office Summit event in Dubai was a crowning achievement for Anthony Ritossa and everyone who participated. The summit is recognised as the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time and it is an honour to provide patronage to such an illustrious event. Similar to past Summits, many prominent families from around the world gathered for high-level discussions on how to enrich the family legacy, grow, preserve wealth, and share ideas. We look forward to future events," said Mohamed Al Ali CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

"The summit is a good mix of families, of products and services. This sharing of current activities, and future trends is very important in such gatherings as a vehicle to move forward into 2019," said H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie Grandson of King Umberto of Italy & Prince Paul of Yugoslavia, Monaco.

"For the past couple of years, I have chaired, moderated and spoken at many Family Office's and Investment Summits around the world, but this one has certainly raised the bar. It was an honour to Chair and Moderate Ritossa's Global Family Office Investment Summit," said Hussein Sayed CNBC Arabia Anchor, & Chief Market Strategist, ForexTime (FXTM), UAE.

"This is the only global summit where affluence and influence combine synergistic forces to catapult groundbreaking platforms of commerce, wealth, and indescribable opportunities into disruptive global businesses of the future," said Sheila Barry Driscoll Billionaire Foundation, USA.

"Your wonderful Summit turned out to be the best conference I have been to. It's only because of your splendid efforts and management, that made it so successful, highly stimulating and beneficial for all participants," said Hadi Al Alawi Chairman, & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain.

"What makes these events exceptional is that they are organised by a family office for like-minded family offices," said Giuseppe Ambrosio President, Monaco Single & Multi-Family Office International Association.

"Ritossa Summits are the best in a perfect setting - we achieved US$ 360 million of investments," said Nick Ayton Founder & CEO, Chainstarter & Family Office Crypto Advisor, UK.

For details on future events and the invitation-only 8th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai, please email info@RitossaSummits.com or visit http://www.RitossaSummits.com. To view a list of event participants, please visit - http://ritossasummits.com/agenda.pdf .

Media Contact:Charlotte Luer +1-239-404-6785cluer@ljhfm.com


