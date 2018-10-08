Antofagasta's Ivan Arriagada Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association

Serie B, Cassano: "Situazione grottesca, Entella merita di essere ripescato"
Serie B, Cassano: "Situazione grottesca, Entella merita di essere ripescato"

Entella, Cassano: "Non importa in che serie gioca, se il presidente mi vuole io resto"
Entella, Cassano: "Non importa in che serie gioca, se il presidente mi vuole io resto"

Infografica - Jair Bolsonaro ha vinto il primo turno delle presidenziali in Brasile
Infografica - Jair Bolsonaro ha vinto il primo turno delle presidenziali in Brasile

Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"
Migranti, Salvini: "La grande finanza ha bisogno di nuovi schiavi"

Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"
Fico: "Manovra, non sono preoccupato dai mercati, convinto che ci sara' dialogo"

Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto
Assolombarda e Cisco: "TelePresence", il Presidente Bonomi sul progetto

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco
Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Santoni, AD di Cisco

Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda
Assolombarda e Cisco lanciano "TelePresence": ne parla Cereda, VP Assolombarda

Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"
Verna (Presidente Odg): "In Italia crescente fastidio di chi governa verso l'informazione"

Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"
Tg Sport, Gattuso: "La squadra esprime un buon calcio"

Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il decreto"
Crollo ponte, gli sfollati dopo l'incontro con Toninelli: "Basta bugie, cambiare il decreto"

Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"
Meloni: "Istituto della famiglia sotto attacco, dobbiamo difenderla"

Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"
Crollo ponte, l'Ue: "Offriamo il nostro aiuto a Genova"

Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del salvataggio
Minaccia di lanciarsi nel vuoto nel cortile del Tribunale di Genova, le immagini del salvataggio

Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"
Pensioni, Meloni: "Si ad aumento,1000 Euro a chi ha versato i contributi"

Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che compriamo"
Droga in Barriera di Milano "C'e' una legione di spacciatori, ma colpa e' nostra che compriamo"

Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"
Manovra, Meloni: "No ad assistenzialismo, crescita si favorisce abbassando le tasse"

Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"
Meloni: "Fiera che l'unica legge di iniziativa parlamentare approvata porti il mio nome"

Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"
Salvini: "Chi vuole speculare sull'economia italiana perde tempo"

Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"
Le Pen: "Siamo la forza politica che puo' salvare l'UE"


Antofagasta's Ivan Arriagada Elected as Chairman of the Board of the International Copper Association

- Arriagada replaces Hennie Faul, CEO of Copper Business, Anglo American PLC, who served as ICA Chairman for the last two years.

"Antofagasta has been a member of ICA since 2001, and I am honored to begin my tenure as ICA's Chairman," said Arriagada. "ICA is the only organization focused on protecting copper markets in the long term. I am looking forward to working with my fellow Directors and the ICA management team to ensure the organization continues to support the world's copper industry and deliver value to its members. Copper plays a very important role in all facets of the clean-energy transition, including renewable energy sources and electric vehicles. As the world moves toward a greener economy, the copper industry will continue responding to meet future technological needs."

"On behalf of the members and staff of ICA, I am grateful to Ivan Arriagada for this commitment," said Tony Lea, ICA's President. "ICA continues to evolve as an organization, and I am confident that Ivan's leadership and guidance will serve ICA well. At the same time, I offer thanks to Hennie Faul for his dedication as ICA's Chairman these last two years."

About the International Copper Association

The International Copper Association's members represent a majority of global copper production and also include some of the world's largest manufacturers of copper semi-end-use products. ICA brings together the global copper industry to develop and defend markets for copper and to make a positive contribution to society's sustainable-development goals. ICA's status as a not-for-profit trade association provides its members with a credible, independent advocate to address challenges faced by the collective industry. ICA is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and it and its Copper Alliance partners are active in more than 60 countries worldwide. For additional information please visit copperalliance.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755219/International_Copper_Association___Ivan_Arriagada.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/755242/International_Copper_Association_Logo.jpg


Julia Roberts sfoggia le gambe Testimonial per Calzedonia

Julia Roberts sfoggia le gambe
Testimonial per Calzedonia

