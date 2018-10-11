Pensioni, Salvini: "Se Boeri vuole difendere legge Fornero si candidi"
Manovra, Garavaglia: "Reddito di cittadinanza necessario"
Saipem, Mauro Piasere: â€œTrasformazione digitale per un business sostenibileâ€
Salvini indicando lâ€™altare della patria: â€œNon accusatemi di nostalgie mussolinianeâ€
Enel X, Piglia: â€œ300 milioni di euro da investire nella mobilitÃ  elettricaâ€
Snam, Panzacchi: Trasformazione digitale dell'Energia significa piÃ¹ sicurezza
Quota 100, Cottarelli: "Boeri deve dire quello che pensa"
Def, Saccone (FI) Regala al Governo il 'Gioco della fortuna' "I numeri li state prendendo da li"
Salvini: "Pattuglioni polizia su treni per cacciare a calci in cu... chi non paga o delinque"
Edison, Vergerio: â€œAprire un dialogo tra Nord Africa e Europa sullâ€™energiaâ€
Eni, Mantovani: "Le rinnovabili in Africa possono essere un'occasione per noi"
Test estremi nel deserto della Namibia per lâ€™Audi e-tron
Bomba d'acqua su Cagliari, le strade completamente sommerse
L'uragano Michael si abbatte sulla Florida, i venti sfiorano i 250 km/h
Nasce Forza Salvini, la corrente di Forza Italia che sostiene il vicepremier della Lega
Candy Crush, i segreti del successo: intervista al fondatore di King Digital
Minniti: ''Su migranti Italia ha fatto da sola, per andare in Africa chiesto permesso a nessuno''
Pensioni, Boeri: "Risparmi sotto 150 milioni all'anno con taglio assegni d'oro"
Brunetta: ''Un bacione a Salvini, mi ha messo in sua lista antagonisti, onorerÃ² questo ruolo''
Pensioni, Boeri: "Quota 100 non aiuta i giovani, pesa aumento debito"
AntWorks and iNVATERRA Collaborate to Offer Intelligent Automation as Part of an AI Transformation Journey

- AntWorks, a global AI and intelligent automation company, announced its partnership today with iNVATERRA, a thought leader in AI transformation.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766766/AntWorks_Logo.jpg )

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766765/iNVATERRA_Logo.jpg )

iNVATERRA provides automation as the initial phase of a transformation journey towards AI and data driven futures for its clients. This is followed with transformation roadmaps and integration of leading technologies, custom development and next-generation talent. By leveraging AntWorks, iNVATERRA will deliver a solution which will fuel enterprise innovation to set them on their AI journey.

AntWorks is redefining the landscape of the automation industry with a unique platform called ANTstein [TM]- the first and only, intelligent, integrated end-to-end automation platform built using the principles of fractal science. The journey of data ingestion to an exception free business process being completed is seamless with the use of the AntWorks ANTstein [TM] platform using its proprietary Cognitive Machine Reading engine, its low-code, no-code RPA module with Machine Learning embedded all through the platform.

"For iNVATERRA, the AntWorks partnership culminates years of evaluation and implementation of different Automation and RPA tools. AntWorks' technology is far superior to other RPA platforms that combines Automation with Data Ingestion and AI," said Aaron Hennig, President, iNVATERRA. "With AntWorks, iNVATERRA will jumpstart our client's AI transformation journey. Our intention is not to partner with all players. Instead, we partner with the best technology that helps our clients and allows us to build value across the AI Journey."

Asheesh Mehra, Co-founder and Group CEO of AntWorks, says, "In ANTstein [TM], we have a powerful platform to tackle one of the biggest challenges for the industry - unstructured data. By working with iNVATERRA, AntWorks will provide an accelerated path towards a Digital Enterprise for iNVATERRA's clients. Our technology and iNVATERRA's AI expertise and access to talent will enable that journey unlike any other partnership out there."

About AntWorks 

AntWorks' solutions leverage a complement of AI and RPA technologies to help enterprises automate effectively in order to enhance productivity, provide a shorter time to market and create customer delight while reducing costs. AntWorks has successfully implemented solutions for numerous industries globally.

About iNVATERRA 

iNVATERRA is an AI Transformation and IT Services firm. The iNVATERRA AI transformation journey begins with Intelligent Automation, then creates AI focused roadmaps and finally enables those roadmaps with tools, technology, people and processes.

Contact:Dexter VillotaDexter.villota@ant.works  


