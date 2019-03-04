4 marzo 2019- 17:21 Anya Taylor-Joy is the Face of Viktor&Rolf's New Fragrance Flowerbomb Midnight

- Viktor&Rolf introduce a new olfactory journey, presenting Flowerbomb Midnight, a sensual and mysterious explosion of flowers, embodied by actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

At 22, the American-born, British-Argentinian's raw actress appears in five films in 2019. From Glass, Radioactive, Playmobil: The Movie, Here Are The Young Men to the upcoming X-Men spinoff The New Mutants as well as joining season five of Peaky Blinders and voicing a character in the upcoming Netflix Age of Resistance. Her edgy performances have her poised to make the transition from emerging young actress to Hollywood star.

"Anya Taylor-Joy is the epitome of our new feminine fragrance - she is at once sensual, mysterious and powerful, and uniquely multi-dimensional," said Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.

In the Flowerbomb Midnight campaign shot by Inez&Vinoodh, Taylor-Joy is a modern, empowered floral goddess archetype. From within the heart of the Flowerbomb Midnight bottle, she appears initially veiled. At midnight, she starts her metamorphose: she sheds her fierce couture to free herself, in a burst of black satin Haute Couture flowers. Modern explosion of femininity, the campaign is built around mystery and ambivalence, to reveal a woman empowering herself.

As Taylor-Joy says, "I was born with a little bit of fire in me" - and this fire is palpable in the seductive and powerful Flowerbomb Midnight campaign. "It was completely humbling and felt like a dream to be approached by Viktor&Rolf. I greatly admire Viktor&Rolf for their artistry and feel we share the same aesthetic - and I've always been obsessed with fragrance."

Flowerbomb Midnight is a disruptive brand new addition to Viktor&Rolf's fragrance family. Created in chorus by Viktor&Rolf and four esteemed (IFF) perfumers - Dominique Ropion, Domitille Michalon-Bertier, Carlos Benaïm, and Fanny Bal - the fragrance is a precious combination of two seamlessly blended distinct accords: mysterious, Night-Blooming Jasmine Living™ and second-skin Patchouli and Musk. When fused, they produce a fragrance full of possibility and contrasts. Additionally, the powerful fruity notes of Blackcurrant and Pomegranate accord sparkle against an intoxicating floral heart dominated by Night-Blooming Jasmine Living™. Bergamot adds a fresh, zesty note enhanced by spicy, aromatic Pink Pepper. Praline accord, Patchouli, Vanilla soft accord and powdery White Musk blend into a lingering trail.

Flowerbomb Midnight scent is encapsulated in a precious and ultra-modern black diamond grenade. The bottle takes a fierce and powerful facetted shape, uniquely rendered in deep textured black metallic lacquer.