Anya Taylor-Joy is the Face of Viktor&Rolf's New Fragrance Flowerbomb Midnight

"C'Ã¨ tempo", Veltroni: conoscere l'altro per uscire da tempi cupi
Spettacoli

"C'Ã¨ tempo", Veltroni: conoscere l'altro per uscire da tempi cupi

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse
Politica

Tav, Zingaretti: no stop, sarebbe criminale perdere risorse

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne
Cronache

Al via "Vivi con il cuore", campagna prevenzione infarto donne

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"
Cronache

Vaticano, la famiglia Orlandi al Vaticano: "Aprite quella tomba"

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita
Economia

Investimenti Esg come volano per sviluppo e crescita

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"
Economia

Jerusalmi: "Visita di Tria segnala attenzione del Governo verso la Borsa"

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"
Spettacoli

Giovanni Scifoni: "Vi racconto come Ã¨ nata la serie sui santi"

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"
Spettacoli

Giovanni Scifoni a teatro: "Il sesso? Dio Ã¨ contento quando godo"

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"
Politica

Tav, Salvini: "Vedo punto di incontro, Governo non rischia"

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"
Politica

Legittima difesa, Salvini: "Entro marzo sara' legge"

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico
Politica

Indonesia, coppie non sposate frustate in pubblico

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019
Economia

Salone Ginevra, l'elettrica Jaguar i-Pace Ã¨ l'Auto dell Anno 2019

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra non debellata"
Politica

Arresto Di Lauro, Del Monaco (Com. prov. carabinieri): "Duro colpo a clan, ma camorra...

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
Motori

Car of the Year 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€
Politica

Zingaretti: â€œIn Italia si Ã¨ riaperta una nuova stagioneâ€

"C'era una volta la sinistra": il trailer
Politica

"C'era una volta la sinistra": il trailer

Esce "LunedÃ¬", cortometraggio di Salmo con Alessandro Borghi
Spettacoli

Esce "LunedÃ¬", cortometraggio di Salmo con Alessandro Borghi

Tutti vogliono un selfie con Salvini, anche i turisti giapponesi
Politica

Tutti vogliono un selfie con Salvini, anche i turisti giapponesi

Calipari, Conte a commemorazione per 14esimo anniversario della morte
Politica

Calipari, Conte a commemorazione per 14esimo anniversario della morte

Tav, Zingaretti incontra Chiamparino: â€œStop a incertezze che piegano il Paeseâ€
Politica

Tav, Zingaretti incontra Chiamparino: â€œStop a incertezze che piegano il Paeseâ€


Anya Taylor-Joy is the Face of Viktor&Rolf's New Fragrance Flowerbomb Midnight

- Viktor&Rolf introduce a new olfactory journey, presenting Flowerbomb Midnight, a sensual and mysterious explosion of flowers, embodied by actress Anya Taylor-Joy.  

At 22, the American-born, British-Argentinian's raw actress appears in five films in 2019. From Glass, Radioactive, Playmobil: The Movie, Here Are The Young Men to the upcoming X-Men spinoff The New Mutants as well as joining season five of Peaky Blinders and voicing a character in the upcoming Netflix Age of Resistance. Her edgy performances have her poised to make the transition from emerging young actress to Hollywood star.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813293/Viktor_and_Rolf_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829986/Anya_Taylor_Joy.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829985/Anya_Taylor_Joy_Flowerbomb_Midnight.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829983/Flowerbomb_Midnight_feminine_fragrance.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829984/Flowerbomb_Midnight_Fragrance.jpg )

"Anya Taylor-Joy is the epitome of our new feminine fragrance - she is at once sensual, mysterious and powerful, and uniquely multi-dimensional," said Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.  

In the Flowerbomb Midnight campaign shot by Inez&Vinoodh, Taylor-Joy is a modern, empowered floral goddess archetype. From within the heart of the Flowerbomb Midnight bottle, she appears initially veiled. At midnight, she starts her metamorphose: she sheds her fierce couture to free herself, in a burst of black satin Haute Couture flowers. Modern explosion of femininity, the campaign is built around mystery and ambivalence, to reveal a woman empowering herself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qv3rEtWhkw&list=PLUhbT_m7l43-IQXJD7EOuj7SBlP1ZHQAM&index=3&t=0s  

As Taylor-Joy says, "I was born with a little bit of fire in me" - and this fire is palpable in the seductive and powerful Flowerbomb Midnight campaign. "It was completely humbling and felt like a dream to be approached by Viktor&Rolf. I greatly admire Viktor&Rolf for their artistry and feel we share the same aesthetic - and I've always been obsessed with fragrance."

Flowerbomb Midnight is a disruptive brand new addition to Viktor&Rolf's fragrance family. Created in chorus by Viktor&Rolf and four esteemed (IFF) perfumers - Dominique Ropion, Domitille Michalon-Bertier, Carlos Benaïm, and Fanny Bal - the fragrance is a precious combination of two seamlessly blended distinct accords: mysterious, Night-Blooming Jasmine Living™ and second-skin Patchouli and Musk. When fused, they produce a fragrance full of possibility and contrasts. Additionally, the powerful fruity notes of Blackcurrant and Pomegranate accord sparkle against an intoxicating floral heart dominated by Night-Blooming Jasmine Living™. Bergamot adds a fresh, zesty note enhanced by spicy, aromatic Pink Pepper. Praline accord, Patchouli, Vanilla soft accord and powdery White Musk blend into a lingering trail.

Flowerbomb Midnight scent is encapsulated in a precious and ultra-modern black diamond grenade. The bottle takes a fierce and powerful facetted shape, uniquely rendered in deep textured black metallic lacquer.


in evidenza
Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

Spettacoli

Prodigy choc, è morto Keith Flint
Aveva 49 anni. "Si è suicidato"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.