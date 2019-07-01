Aperol Celebrates 100 Years of Joy in Padova & Venice

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"
Politica

Si chiude il Passaggi Festival di Fano, gli organizzatori: "Oltre 60mila presenze"

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"
Politica

Giulio Sapelli: "M5s? continuano politica di deindustrializzazione del Paese"

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"
Politica

Salvini: "Conte mi ha detto che si puo' iniziare con flat-tax"

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Se si tagliano le tasse ci sto, altrimenti vado a far la ricotta"

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"
Politica

Sea Watch, Conte: "Compiuto ricatto politico con uso strumentale di 40 persone"

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano
Politica

Trump incontra Kim in Corea del Nord, il momento della storica stretta di mano

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"
Politica

Papa Francesco: "Guai a chi sceglie Gesu' per fare carriera"

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"
Politica

Papa Francesco benedice incontro Trump-Kim: "Sia cammino verso la pace"

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della Girandola
Politica

San Pietro e Paolo, fuochi d'artificio in Piazza del Popolo per la rievocazione della...

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "
Politica

Ue, Tremonti: "Ora Ã¨ in crisi perchÃ¨ Ã¨ stata governata con superficialitÃ "

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre donne, felice di averle aiutate"
Politica

Giletti a Passaggi Festival presenta 'Le Dannate': "Una storia di solitudine di tre...

Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno
Cronache

Milano Pride, le immagini dalla Parata dell'orgoglio arcobaleno

Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono
Cronache

Milano Pride, sfila l'unicorno di Vitasnella: i diritti esistono

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "
Politica

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "Legge su prescrizione oggi realtÃ "

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Il processo deve essere breve, ci stiamo lavorando"

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"
Politica

Giustizia, Bonafede: "Entro due settimane riforma processo penale"

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"
Politica

Strage Viareggio, Bonafede: "In ogni strage c'Ã¨ il fallimento dello Stato"

Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"
Politica

Vladimir Putin: "Idea di libertÃ  di genere Ã¨ imposta alla gente"

Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute
Cronache

Cremona, a 98 anni si lancia con il paracadute

Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione
Cronache

Sea Watch, Salvini: comandante criminale, o galera o espulsione


Aperol Celebrates 100 Years of Joy in Padova & Venice

- VENICE, Italy, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aperol, Italy's iconic bittersweet orange aperitif celebrated its centenary in Padova and Venice, unveiling a series of activities and collaborations showcasing Aperol's  joyful spirit. Reflecting on the brand's rich history since 1919 and turning towards the future, Aperol invited guests from around the world to mark this centenary milestone, sparking joyful connections using the universal languages of art, music and Aperol Spritz. This signature cocktail single-handedly leads the global Spritz category, earning Aperol its rightful place in the International Bartender Association's list (IBA), as the key defining ingredient of the Spritz Veneziano.

Launching 'Grazie Veneto' or 'thank you Veneto' this week, Aperol joined forces with three artists -  Finnano Fenno (Italy), Dominic Keserton (UK) and Molly Egan (USA) - to unveil three bespoke sofas, courtesy of Kartell, to the public in Central Cavour Square in Padova, the birthplace of the brand. A fourth sofa collaboratively designed between the artists saw its debut at Aperol's 100th birthday celebration on Giudecca, Venice. Each piece of urban art interprets the brand's role in sparking joyful connections, prompting people to sit alongside each other, shedding light on the strong values of sharing in the brand's mantra, 'Together We Joy'.

As part of the centenary landmark, Aperol worked with Tito Faraci, a renowned comic book author, and illustrator Sergio Gerasi, to produce a unique graphic novel titled Orange Chronicles, comprised of seven stories set around the world capturing the magic of human connections over the course of a hundred years. Published by Gribaudo, part of the Feltrinelli Publishing Group, this comic-strip style book will be available for purchase from July at the Feltrinelli chain and independent libraries across Italy, online at Amazon and on the Gribaudo website from €16.90 in Italian and English.

The festivities culminated in the emblematic St. Mark's Square, the city's most famous space, as the beautiful location hosted a live concert 'AperolHappy Together Live' blending different types of music for the first time in this historical space in Venice. Artists such as Francesca Michielin, Maneskin, and Max Gazzè were part of the lineup and united a large crowd together to toast to 100 years of Joy with Aperol.

Andrea Neri, Managing Director, Italian Icons at Campari Group, commented: "As a brand that is a real Italian Icon, our aim is to bring people together using our universal language – one of joy, connection and spontaneity. The year 2019 is a truly special one and it is an immense pleasure to be working on this launch at such a global scale, having people join us from across the world to celebrate. We see new Aperol fans appear every day and we don't want this to slow down. We're so pleased to see that the Aperol philosophy has found its place across the four corners of the globe!"

https://www.aperol.com/ https://www.facebook.com/AperolSpritz/ @aperolspritzofficial#aperol100 #aperolspritz

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941223/Aperol_100_Birthday_Venice.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941224/Aperol_100_Birthday_Venice.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941225/Aperol_The_Orange_Chronicles.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941226/Aperol_Urban_Art_Padova.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941227/Aperol_Sergio_Gerasi_and_Tito_Faraci.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/941229/Aperol_Happy_Together_Live.jpg


in evidenza
#iostoconcarola, J-Ax sbertuccia Salvini sulla disobbedienza

Spettacoli

#iostoconcarola, J-Ax sbertuccia Salvini sulla disobbedienza

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.