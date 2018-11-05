Conte: fiducia dl sicurezza? Ci riserviamo decisione all'ultimo
Politica

Maltempo, Conte: situazione critica, Cdm entro la settimana
Politica

Xi contro Trump: no alla legge della giungla nel commercio
Economia

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire sporco negro nei luoghi pubblici Ã¨ normale"
Politica

Spazio, conclusa l'inchiesta sull'incidente alla Soyuz Ms-10
Scienza e tecnologia

Zoe Saldana e Rosario Dawson ai latinos: votate contro Trump
Politica

L'impresa di Ross Edgley, a nuoto circumnaviga la Gran Bretagna
Sport

Migliaia alla maratona di New York, c'Ã¨ anche Gianni Morandi
Politica

Prescrizione, Di Maio: riforma si fa. Con Lega troviamo soluzione
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: assicuro 1,5 mld per i truffati dalle banche
Economia

Ducati presenta le grandi novitÃ  per EICMA 2018
Motori

Vigilia di Champions a Napoli, Il Psg scende in campo
Sport

Maltempo, Costa: "Il Cdm darÃ  una prima risposta economica giÃ  questa settimana"
Politica

Generali, Marco Sesana: â€œInvestiamo sul futuro dei bambini e del Paeseâ€
Economia

Maltempo, Toninelli in Veneto: "Presto consiglio dei ministri per sbloccare risorse"
Politica

Intervista - Eugenio Blasetti Press Relations Manager di Mercedes Benz Italia
Motori

ING: lâ€™arancio si tinge di green. Ecco la campagna dedicata alla sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Voto Usa, Obama: no al vecchio copione di privilegi, cambiamo
Politica

Cosenza, appalti e corruzione: arrestato il sindaco di Fuscaldo
Cronache

Dl sicurezza, Bonino: "Ormai dire 'sporco negro' nei luoghi pubblici e' normale"
Politica

Approved by UFI, AWE 2019 continues to deliver craftsmanship and quality

- Appliances & electronics World Expo (AWE) took only 25 years to catch up with established global exhibitions that have a history of more than half a century. This speed is amazingly fast. Always trying to improve, AWE sped up, changing from a biennial event to an annual one, while expanding its portfolio from home appliances to include more technology fields to witness technological changes and foresee industry directions.

Going global on a fast pace, AWE will join hands with AMK, German Modern Kitchen Association, to put up a show under the theme of "Future Living" along with more than ten members of AMK as a group including MHK, Kessebohmer, Hettich, Naber, Schott, Dein-Konfigurator , Vauth-Sagel, Ninka, Carat and nobilia at AWE 2019.

As the Chinese market grows fast and experiences a critical transformation, Chinese consumers, particularly the rising middle class, go beyond traditional individual kitchen appliances to pursue high-end, customized, built-in kitchen appliances as a way of improving life quality. It's safe to say that the modern kitchen has great potential to be unleashed in China. Delivering the highest level of manufacturing in ovens, steamers, built-in kitchen appliances and integrated kitchens, German-made appliances combine functions with aesthetics, meeting the demand of Chinese consumers in a perfect way.

The participation of leading German cabinet makers and appliance makers such as nobilia at AWE 2019 attests not only to their determination to expand in the Chinese market with their cutting-edge products and advanced technologies but also AWE's position as a global platform for industry players to establish high-quality home experience and do strategic promotions with its ideal scenarios, users and interactive environment.

Please save the date and apply for the free tickets at awe.com.cn.

Thomas Wang+86-10-67093609Thomas@cheaa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779571/AWE_UFI.jpg


