26 ottobre 2018- 16:16 Argent: Coal Drops Yard Opens at 12pm Today, 26 October 2018

- Over 50 stores, cafés and restaurants to open at King's Cross' new shopping district, designed by Heatherwick Studio

Coal Drops Yard, the new Heatherwick Studio-designed shopping and restaurant district in London's King's Cross, will open its doors to the public at 12pmon Friday 26 October 2018. The first wave of stores and restaurants, which represent a majority of those confirmed to launch, will also open on this date, alongside Lower Stable Street and a number of special pop-ups.

Coal Drops Yard is a vibrant new shopping district at the centre of King's Cross, home to over 50 stores, restaurants and cafés, bringing together a community of like-minded brands in a reimagined set of historic buildings and arches directly adjacent to Granary Square and Regent's Canal. Coal Drops Yard was originally established in 1850 to handle the eight million tonnes of coal delivered to the capital each year, and was latterly the location of nightclubs Bagley's and The Cross. The area is now reopening, reinvented by the acclaimed Heatherwick Studio, which has interwoven a contemporary design with the surviving structures, streets and rich ironwork of the original Victorian coal drops.

Thomas Heatherwick, Founder of Heatherwick Studio, said: "It has been a huge privilege working on Coal Drops Yard, not only because it's the studio's first major building completed in London, but also because it is in King's Cross, where my studio and I have been based for the last seventeen years.

"These amazing Victorian structures were never originally built to be inhabited by hundreds of people, but instead formed part of the sealed-off infrastructure of London.

"After serving so many varied uses throughout the years, we've been excited by the opportunity to use our design thinking to finally open up the site, create new spaces and allow everyone to experience these rich and characterful buildings."

