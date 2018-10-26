Argent: Coal Drops Yard Opens at 12pm Today, 26 October 2018

Migranti, Rossi sostiene Biancalani e domani incontra Lucano
Politica

Migranti, Rossi sostiene Biancalani e domani incontra Lucano

A Roma l'esercitazione spettacolare del Gis dei carabinieri
Politica

A Roma l'esercitazione spettacolare del Gis dei carabinieri

Nove startup di LVenture Group protagoniste all'Investor Night
Economia

Nove startup di LVenture Group protagoniste all'Investor Night

Erdogan: "Vogliamo sapere dove Ã¨ il corpo di Khashoggi"
Politica

Erdogan: "Vogliamo sapere dove Ã¨ il corpo di Khashoggi"

In Veneto il paese del probabile presidente brasiliano Bolsonaro
Politica

In Veneto il paese del probabile presidente brasiliano Bolsonaro

I social e l'informazione: le macchine da sole non bastano
Economia

I social e l'informazione: le macchine da sole non bastano

Libia, Conte riceve Fayez al Serraj a Palazzo Chigi
Politica

Libia, Conte riceve Fayez al Serraj a Palazzo Chigi

L'Italia e il Romanticismo, grande mostra su due sedi a Milano
Culture

L'Italia e il Romanticismo, grande mostra su due sedi a Milano

DesirÃ©e, Salvini: "Beccato a Foggia il quarto stupratore"
Politica

DesirÃ©e, Salvini: "Beccato a Foggia il quarto stupratore"

Toti: Terzo Valico va avanti, nonostante braccio di ferro con M5S
Cronache

Toti: Terzo Valico va avanti, nonostante braccio di ferro con M5S

DesirÃ©e, Raggi: non servono ronde, non credo a uso forza privata
Cronache

DesirÃ©e, Raggi: non servono ronde, non credo a uso forza privata

Banche russe: su titoli reciproco interesse Italia-Russia
Economia

Banche russe: su titoli reciproco interesse Italia-Russia

Manovra, Salvini: "Risponderemo alle richieste di Bruxelles ma senza passi indietro"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Risponderemo alle richieste di Bruxelles ma senza passi indietro"

Jobfair, una finestra sul mondo del lavoro per i giovani talenti
Economia

Jobfair, una finestra sul mondo del lavoro per i giovani talenti

Acqua generata dall'aria: Sharp porta in Italia Skywell
Economia

Acqua generata dall'aria: Sharp porta in Italia Skywell

Allegri su Ronaldo, Formazione Anti-Empoli e Addio di Marotta
Politica

Allegri su Ronaldo, Formazione Anti-Empoli e Addio di Marotta

Ghostwriter, il marketing scopre l'intelligenza artificiale
Scienza e tecnologia

Ghostwriter, il marketing scopre l'intelligenza artificiale

I vestiti di nozze di Harry e Meghan in mostra a Windsor
Politica

I vestiti di nozze di Harry e Meghan in mostra a Windsor

Moody's, Meloni: "Non mi faccio spiegare l'economia a chi ci ha passato la malattia"
Politica

Moody's, Meloni: "Non mi faccio spiegare l'economia a chi ci ha passato la malattia"

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Lavoriamo per un candidato condiviso in Basilicata"
Politica

Centrodestra, Meloni: "Lavoriamo per un candidato condiviso in Basilicata"


Argent: Coal Drops Yard Opens at 12pm Today, 26 October 2018

- Over 50 stores, cafés and restaurants to open at King's Cross' new shopping district, designed by Heatherwick Studio

Coal Drops Yard, the new Heatherwick Studio-designed shopping and restaurant district in London's King's Cross, will open its doors to the public at 12pmon Friday 26 October 2018. The first wave of stores and restaurants, which represent a majority of those confirmed to launch, will also open on this date, alongside Lower Stable Street and a number of special pop-ups.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775130/Argent.jpg )

Coal Drops Yard is a vibrant new shopping district at the centre of King's Cross, home to over 50 stores, restaurants and cafés, bringing together a community of like-minded brands in a reimagined set of historic buildings and arches directly adjacent to Granary Square and Regent's Canal. Coal Drops Yard was originally established in 1850 to handle the eight million tonnes of coal delivered to the capital each year, and was latterly the location of nightclubs Bagley's and The Cross. The area is now reopening, reinvented by the acclaimed Heatherwick Studio, which has interwoven a contemporary design with the surviving structures, streets and rich ironwork of the original Victorian coal drops.

Thomas Heatherwick, Founder of Heatherwick Studio, said: "It has been a huge privilege working on Coal Drops Yard, not only because it's the studio's first major building completed in London, but also because it is in King's Cross, where my studio and I have been based for the last seventeen years.

"These amazing Victorian structures were never originally built to be inhabited by hundreds of people, but instead formed part of the sealed-off infrastructure of London. 

"After serving so many varied uses throughout the years, we've been excited by the opportunity to use our design thinking to finally open up the site, create new spaces and allow everyone to experience these rich and characterful buildings." 

New images of the district have been released today. These are available, with a full press release and list of stores and restaurants opening today, at the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6znq0pnh69pk2yt/AAD5_oYoUXMULGYT1LMfLl5_a?dl=0

Follow on Instagram: @coaldropsyard 


in evidenza
Cigierre compra Temakinho Nuovi ristoranti in arrivo

Costume

Cigierre compra Temakinho
Nuovi ristoranti in arrivo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.