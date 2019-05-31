Argon Medical Devices Acquires Mana-Tech, Ltd.

Infografica - M5s, chi resta fuori da Camera e Senato col limite a 2 mandati
Politica

Infografica - M5s, chi resta fuori da Camera e Senato col limite a 2 mandati

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 1 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 1 giugno

Il Maestro Geoff Westley esce con un album di Piano solo
Spettacoli

Il Maestro Geoff Westley esce con un album di Piano solo

Fugatti: territori autonomi contro forze omologanti dei mercati
Economia

Fugatti: territori autonomi contro forze omologanti dei mercati

Salvini: "Gad Lerner, piÃ¹ parla piÃ¹ Lega prende voti"
Politica

Salvini: "Gad Lerner, piÃ¹ parla piÃ¹ Lega prende voti"

E-Distribuzione, con Open Meter il contatore diventa interattivo
Economia

E-Distribuzione, con Open Meter il contatore diventa interattivo

Spazio, ExoMars 2020: inaugurato Rover Operation Control Center
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, ExoMars 2020: inaugurato Rover Operation Control Center

CittÃ  smart e 5G, Wind Tre punta su un futuro sostenibile
Economia

CittÃ  smart e 5G, Wind Tre punta su un futuro sostenibile

Fotografia nello spaziotempo, Carlo Valsecchi a The Open Box
Culture

Fotografia nello spaziotempo, Carlo Valsecchi a The Open Box

Quirinale contemporaneo, l'arte e il design del periodo repubblicano nella Casa degli Italiani
Politica

Quirinale contemporaneo, l'arte e il design del periodo repubblicano nella Casa degli...

Scene da un'asta: le Auto classiche di Bolaffi in Pista ad Arese
Economia

Scene da un'asta: le Auto classiche di Bolaffi in Pista ad Arese

Tajani: "Siamo diversi da Lega e FDI, ad ottobre congresso nazionale Forza Italia"
Politica

Tajani: "Siamo diversi da Lega e FDI, ad ottobre congresso nazionale Forza Italia"

Vertice Forza Italia, Berlusconi: "Ad ottobre congresso nazionale per rinnovamento del partito"
Politica

Vertice Forza Italia, Berlusconi: "Ad ottobre congresso nazionale per rinnovamento del...

Direzione PD, ecco le voci dei Parlamentari all'ingresso del Nazareno
Politica

Direzione PD, ecco le voci dei Parlamentari all'ingresso del Nazareno

Barcone in difficoltÃ , 100 migranti salvati dalla Marina italiana
Cronache

Barcone in difficoltÃ , 100 migranti salvati dalla Marina italiana

Votazione fiducia a Di Maio, tutto tace dalla sede della Rousseau a Milano
Politica

Votazione fiducia a Di Maio, tutto tace dalla sede della Rousseau a Milano

Terreni agricoli, arrestati 12 esponenti mafiosi in Sicilia
Cronache

Terreni agricoli, arrestati 12 esponenti mafiosi in Sicilia

Dal 2 giugno il Quirinale si apre al contemporaneo
Culture

Dal 2 giugno il Quirinale si apre al contemporaneo

Quirinale contemporaneo, Segr. Gen. Zampetti: "Arte contemporanea e storia in Casa degli italiani"
Politica

Quirinale contemporaneo, Segr. Gen. Zampetti: "Arte contemporanea e storia in Casa...

Quirinale contemporaneo, consigliere Grasso: "Doveroso integrare con arte contemporanea"
Politica

Quirinale contemporaneo, consigliere Grasso: "Doveroso integrare con arte contemporanea"


Argon Medical Devices Acquires Mana-Tech, Ltd.

- For more information on Argon Medical's products & services visit www.argonmedical.com.

"The acquisition of Mana-Tech, Ltd. represents a compelling growth opportunity to expand our commercial reach in the UK, Ireland and throughout Europe," George Leondis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argon Medical Devices, commented. "We are excited to have this very talented group join Argon and to work even more closely with them to continue their successful growth trajectory."

The entire Mana-Tech team, including its management, sales, customer service and distribution groups, will join Argon as part of the acquisition.

About Argon Medical Devices

Argon Medical Devices, Inc., based in Frisco, TX, is a global manufacturer of specialty medical devices, used in Interventional procedures. Argon offers a broad line of disposable medical devices for Interventional Radiology, Interventional Oncology and Vascular Surgery. Argon's brand is recognized for best-in-class products that improve patient outcomes via percutaneous, image-guided procedures.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319111/argon_medical_devices_inc_logo.jpg


in evidenza
Roberta Carluccio, cuore Juve Lato B da urlo. Tutte le foto

Ecco la regina del fitness

Roberta Carluccio, cuore Juve
Lato B da urlo. Tutte le foto

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.