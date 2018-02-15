Ariadne Capital Group Limited Completes First Year's Operations and Announces Financial Results

15 febbraio 2018- 17:32

- Ariadne Capital Group Limited (ACGL), founded and led by Julie Meyer, has completed its first year of operations and announces healthy results:

ACGL was created in August 2016, initially to take advantage of the opportunity to create a post-Brexit EU base in Malta. The country is an emerging financial services centre, enjoys a low cost arbitrage, native English speaking professionals, an EU base, and zero percent capital gains. Meyer invested more than €1 million into her Malta operations, hosting the Follow The Entrepreneur Investor Summit 2017 in Malta with 51,000 visitors via the livestream and 500 investors vising Malta for the Pre-Summit and Summit.

Secondarily, ACGL was set up to bring 'Platforms into Venture Capital' in Europe. Over the past 18 years, Meyer's investment firm completed £875 m of investments and transactions, backing some of Europe's explosive growth firms and accelerating their exits and impact. Through EntrepreneurCountry, an incubated venture until spun out in 2013, Meyer brings a systematic approach to 'David & Goliath dancing'. The Fund Stack™ drives the ECO2 Investment Platform, enabling various Portfolio Managers to 'plug in and play' - focusing on investing rather than back office, fundraising, or market development.

Meyer pioneered the 'Entrepreneurs Backing Entrepreneurs' model for the financing of entrepreneurship in 2000 with her founding shareholders, some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, who backed her and have helped her build the investment firm.

Ariadne Capital Limited (ACL), which Meyer put into Administration in the UK, in late December 2017, was a standalone corporate finance firm, not part of ACGL.

"I am fortunate to have outstanding support from two Managing Directors, a senior team of 8, a full team of 20 and terrifically supportive clients and investors who align with our mission and vision to put the entrepreneur at the heart of society," said Julie Meyer, CEO of Ariadne Capital Group Limited.

http://www.ariadnecapital.com

http://www.entrepreneurcountry.com

http://www.follow-the-entrepreneur.com