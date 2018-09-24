I ricordi di viaggio, un'esperienza profonda che dura una vita
Array to Acquire Willson & Brown, a European Manufacturer of Point of Sale Merchandising, Retail Displays and Fixtures With Headquarters in Warsaw, Poland

- Acquisition will enhance cost-effective, scalable global manufacturing capacity, and establish a portal for Array to enter the European Prestige Beauty Space 

Array Canada Inc. today announced that it has agreed to acquire Willson & Brown. Following the close of the transaction, Willson & Brown will operate as an Array company and will continue to build on its position as a high-quality, agile and cost-effective partner to leading brands and retailers across Europe, the U.K. and the Middle East.

The transaction, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close on October 15, 2018. Terms were not disclosed.

Array provides in-store merchandising services for beauty retailers and brand manufacturers around the world. Willson & Brown is a Pan-European point-of-sale business that designs, creates, installs and supports point-of-sale programs in the cosmetics, beverage, fast-moving consumer goods and consumer electronics sectors.

"The combination of these two great businesses will extend a talented and experienced team by more than 700 people, bringing many new customers and resources to accelerate service for our Europe-based clients. It will also significantly enhance capacity across Europe and the Middle East, providing Array with a cost-effective, scalable manufacturing platform with vertical integration in metal work, wood work, injection molding and multi-material assembly. It will also provide us with access to important Willson & Brown innovations. We are thrilled that Wojtek Gackowski and Dariusz Rutczyński, the principals of Willson & Brown, have agreed to become important shareholders in Array and work with us to deliver value for our global Brand and Retail partners," said Jeffrey K. Casselman, President and CEO of Array.

Array provides custom, high-end merchandising solutions in more than 30,000 retail locations for the world's most iconic prestige brands and retailers. With a leading footprint in Beauty, the company utilizes its deep expertise in design, research & development, project management and global manufacturing to help transform retail environments. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1400 employees in operations in Toronto and Bradford, Canada; New York City and Long Island, U.S.A.; Mexico City, Mexico and Shenzhen, China.

In December 2015, Carlyle U.S. Equity Opportunity Fund II, a U.S. middle-market buyout fund managed by The Carlyle Group, acquired Array Canada Inc.

Array and Carlyle were advised on the transaction by Goodwin Procter and EY.

About Willson & Brown  

Willson & Brown is a leading Pan-European point of sale business with an impressive track record of designing, creating, installing and supporting point of sale programs in the cosmetics, beverage, fast-moving consumer goods and consumer electronics sectors. They produce a wide range of bespoke shop-in-shop installations, permanent floor stands, counter top units and promotional materials. Established in 1995, they now operate in more than 65 countries around the world and employ over 700 staff. Principally located in Warsaw, Poland, Willson & Brown also has offices in Leicester, the U.K. and Hamburg, Germany.

Web: http://www.willson-brown.com

About Array  

Array is the premier provider of in-store merchandising services for the world's leading beauty retailers and brand manufacturers. For over 35 years, Array clients have enjoyed an unparalleled range of in-house services, outstanding creative innovation, true global manufacturing capabilities, comprehensive logistics and complete installation and follow-up services. The results are displays and fixtures that win praise from brand marketers and retailers worldwide.

Creating great experiences!  

Web: http://www.arraymarketing.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/array-marketing/

Contact Willson & Brown Wojtek Gackowski, CEO +48-22-101-61-00     Email: info@willson-brown.com  

Array Jeffrey K. Casselman, President and CEO +1-416-299-4865 Email: inquiry@arraymarketing.com  


