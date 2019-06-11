11 giugno 2019- 16:06 Arria becomes the first NLG platform to bring true data literacy to Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards

- MORRISTOWN, New Jersey, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG is pleased to announce the release of its latest integrations for Business Intelligence (BI) bringing advanced analytics and linguistics together directly inside BI tools. This combination provides further depth of narrative insight generation, ease of use and data security. For the first time, BI tools including Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, MicroStrategy and Qlik have the ability to deliver true data literacy.

According to Brian O'Connor, Lead Director, Advanced Analytics Global Business Services, AstraZeneca, "Arria NLG Studio's BI analytical and linguistic capabilities provide us with the technology to dramatically improve the speed and efficiency of our reporting. A key benefit for us is that we can use this powerful platform to create our own NLG applications within our department."

Adam Heitzman, Managing Partner @ HigherVisibility stated "We have utilized Arria's NLG Studio to develop narratives on massive amounts of data to be able to instantly and clearly articulate the marketing value we are bringing to our clients. Their platform has dramatically reduced the amount of time and effort to uncover insights allowing us to focus on driving more value for our clients."

Arria's latest BI integrations enable aggregation and narration of all of the underlying data available within dashboards going beyond two-dimensional visuals. With the ability to narrate the underlying data, viewers now have unlimited drill down capabilities with an unlimited number of dimensions from any number of external data feeds. For the first time, dashboards can tell a fully contextualized story, in natural language, going well beyond visualizations alone, ensuring critical facts and insights that otherwise would be missed are now shown. Users can easily create on-demand, consistent, data-driven stories for improved data literacy to accelerate better informed decision-making across the organization.

With three deployment options, Arria allows users to easily integrate NLG into their current infrastructure of choice; cloud, dedicated cloud or on premise. This keeps data in place, accommodates user permissions, and addresses data security requirements.

BI users who prefer to bring NLG inhouse can now generate narratives on their own. Arria offers instant out-of-the-box insights that users can easily customize themselves, as needed, in minutes. Additionally, Arria NLG Studio gives users complete control to create and build their own insightful narratives integrated and displayed directly inside their BI tool of choice—all without a developer or costly Professional Services. With flexible pricing that mirrors BI tools, users can instantly derive value from NLG integrations.

These key breakthroughs have opened the door for companies worldwide to embrace NLG and affordably incorporate it into their BI tools.

About Arria NLG:

Arria NLG is the global leader in the field of Natural Language Generation (NLG), a form of artificial intelligence specializing in extracting insights from complex data sources and communicating that information in natural language (i.e. as if written or spoken by a human). The company owns, develops and licenses its technology through its Arria NLG Studio Platform.

Arria NLG Studio empowers writers and subject matter experts to create an effectively unlimited number of sophisticated narratives based on structured data sets. Arria's simple web-based interface contains a set of easy-to-understand functions that correspond to the array of analytical, linguistic and stylistic decisions a human writer makes when composing thoughtful narrative.

