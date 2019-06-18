Art of the Wild Comes to Life in Paris at the Extravagant Launch of HyperNature, an Event by Perrier-Jouët

Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro
Il primo disegno di Gauguin venduto all'asta per 80.000 euro

Lovaglio, Creval: "Piano al 2023: rilancio attivitÃ  commerciale e assunzioni"
Lovaglio, Creval: "Piano al 2023: rilancio attivitÃ  commerciale e assunzioni"

Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile
Torna il Milano Flamenco Festival dedicato a universo femminile

Pittura, musica e interioritÃ : una mostra di Antonella Benanzato
Pittura, musica e interioritÃ : una mostra di Antonella Benanzato

Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi
Ealixir, l'azienda italiana che cancella i contenuti negativi

Chef Marco Sacco:"Il mio obbiettivo? Animare questo spazio fantastico"
Chef Marco Sacco:"Il mio obbiettivo? Animare questo spazio fantastico"

Gros-Pietro, Intesa Sanpaolo:"Il grattacielo dialoga con la cittÃ "
Gros-Pietro, Intesa Sanpaolo:"Il grattacielo dialoga con la cittÃ "

La ministra Trenta in visita al Salone aeronautico di Parigi
La ministra Trenta in visita al Salone aeronautico di Parigi

Black and white e riprese urban: il nuovo video di Tiziano Ferro
Black and white e riprese urban: il nuovo video di Tiziano Ferro

Brumotti: "Voglio far innamorare tutti ancor di piÃ¹ dell'Italia"
Brumotti: "Voglio far innamorare tutti ancor di piÃ¹ dell'Italia"

Magnifico (FAI): "Il nostro Ã¨ un turismo lento e che non inquina"
Magnifico (FAI): "Il nostro Ã¨ un turismo lento e che non inquina"

Poke House: la bowl hawaiana spopola tra i foodlover milanesi
Poke House: la bowl hawaiana spopola tra i foodlover milanesi

Paschina (Intesa): "Partnership con il FAI, una delle piÃ¹ amate"
Paschina (Intesa): "Partnership con il FAI, una delle piÃ¹ amate"

Sala: battaglia di Milano per diritto a esprimere sessualitÃ 
Sala: battaglia di Milano per diritto a esprimere sessualitÃ 

Da Matisse a Picasso, la grande e sontuosa collezione Shchukin
Da Matisse a Picasso, la grande e sontuosa collezione Shchukin

Zeffirelli, a Firenze lutto cittadino nel giorno dei funerali
Zeffirelli, a Firenze lutto cittadino nel giorno dei funerali

Leonardo presenta a Parigi il super drone Falco Xplorer
Leonardo presenta a Parigi il super drone Falco Xplorer

Da Cattelan a Warhol, mostra evento di Vuitton al museo Pushkin
Da Cattelan a Warhol, mostra evento di Vuitton al museo Pushkin

Aladdin migra in Italia col barcone volante e ci ripensa. Parodia del Belpaese
Aladdin migra in Italia col barcone volante e ci ripensa. Parodia del Belpaese

Scala, Sala: c'Ã¨ consenso sul nome del nuovo sovrintendente
Scala, Sala: c'Ã¨ consenso sul nome del nuovo sovrintendente


Art of the Wild Comes to Life in Paris at the Extravagant Launch of HyperNature, an Event by Perrier-Jouët

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8561651-perrier-jouet-art-of-the-wild-hypernature/

Creative freedom and an unconventional observation of nature have been at the heart of Maison Perrier-Jouët's identity since its very foundation. This enduring bond with art and nature is expressed today through Art of the Wild: the universe as seen by the House to re-enchant the everyday through the presence of vibrant, unbridled nature.

Among the guests at the HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët launch were a number of the House's Artisans of the Wild, an international community of ambassadors, representing a diversity of creative fields from art and design to fashion and food, who embody the House's values. Last night, fellow Artisans of the Wild model Winnie Harlow, British designer Bethan Laura Wood, Michelin-starred chef Akrame Benallal and French contemporary art gallerist, Emmanuel Perrotin were all in attendance, spreading Maison Perrier-Jouët's free spirit. The evening rounded off with an enchanting acoustic set from French indie duo Brigitte.

The extraordinary rooftop setting of Le Dernier Etage in Paris has been infused with the extravagance of Maison Perrier-Jouët's Art of the Wild. For the coming week, the space has been transformed, with reinvented nature asserting itself at every turn and sweeping panoramic views of the city amping up the ambiance as day turns to night.

Throughout the week, a varied programme of workshops, installations, live music and celebrations connecting art, nature, food and champagne will take place as part of HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët. Among them, Maison Perrier-Jouët Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps will be leading exclusive tastings for guests to (re)discover the floral, intricate style that has defined Maison Perrier-Jouët's champagnes since its foundation in 1811. "HyperNature table by Akrame", a harmonious meeting between Akrame Benallal's gastronomy and Perrier-Jouët cuvées, will be open for lunch and dinner throughout the week. Bethan Laura Wood's dazzling, interactive life-sized tree sculpture will offer up a whimsical new champagne tasting ritual, while the aromas of the Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs cuvée will be revealed with an innovative olfactory experience.

HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët is a unique, multisensory opportunity to discover over 200 years of Maison Perrier-Jouët's heritage and an invitation to step into the Art of the Wild universe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924524/HyperNature_tree_from_Bethan_Laura_Wood_by_Perrier_Jouet.jpg


in evidenza
Mattia Narducci, da Armani a D&G Il nuovo volto della moda italiana

Intervista di Affaritaliani.it / FOTO

Mattia Narducci, da Armani a D&G
Il nuovo volto della moda italiana

