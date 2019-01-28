Artificial Solutions Announces Proposed Listing on Nasdaq First North

Boccia: sbloccare i cantieri per 400mila nuovi posti di lavoro
Economia

Boccia: sbloccare i cantieri per 400mila nuovi posti di lavoro

Messina: povertÃ  si combatte partendo da esigenze elementari
Economia

Messina: povertÃ  si combatte partendo da esigenze elementari

Centrodestra, Lupi: "Non mi entusiasma 'la gamba' della Meloni"
Politica

Centrodestra, Lupi: "Non mi entusiasma 'la gamba' della Meloni"

PD, Emiliano: "VoterÃ² Zingaretti, credo sarÃ  capace di stare alla guida mantenendo nostri principi"
Politica

PD, Emiliano: "VoterÃ² Zingaretti, credo sarÃ  capace di stare alla guida mantenendo...

Marco Granelli Assessore ai Trasporti Comune di Milano
Motori

Marco Granelli Assessore ai Trasporti Comune di Milano

Andrea Dellâ€™orto Presidente Confindustria ANCMA
Motori

Andrea Dellâ€™orto Presidente Confindustria ANCMA

Trivelle, Emiliano: "Soluzione del Governo Ã¨ pannicello caldo ma Costa ha fatto il possibile"
Politica

Trivelle, Emiliano: "Soluzione del Governo Ã¨ pannicello caldo ma Costa ha fatto il...

Sgarbi replica a Valentina Nappi... come pornostar fai cagare
Roma

Sgarbi replica a Valentina Nappi... come pornostar fai cagare

Rossopomodoro, spruzza deodorante su dipendenti stranieri: Ã¨ bufera
Milano

Rossopomodoro, spruzza deodorante su dipendenti stranieri: Ã¨ bufera

Sea Watch, Zingaretti: "Governo viola legge, noi pronti ad accogliere i minori"
Politica

Sea Watch, Zingaretti: "Governo viola legge, noi pronti ad accogliere i minori"

La democratica Harris lancia la sua campagna in USA: "America mai stata cosÃ¬ debole" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

La democratica Harris lancia la sua campagna in USA: "America mai stata cosÃ¬ debole"...

Shoah, posate nuove Pietre d'Inciampo nel ghetto di Venezia
Politica

Shoah, posate nuove Pietre d'Inciampo nel ghetto di Venezia

Lady Gaga e Rami Malek superstar sul red carpet dei SAG Awards
Spettacoli

Lady Gaga e Rami Malek superstar sul red carpet dei SAG Awards

Conte inaugura centro per il clima e lo sviluppo sostenibile per l'Africa, lo speciale
Politica

Conte inaugura centro per il clima e lo sviluppo sostenibile per l'Africa, lo speciale

Novak Djokovic da record, conquista il settimo Australian Open
Sport

Novak Djokovic da record, conquista il settimo Australian Open

Conte scherza con i fotografi: "Siamo in una dittatura"
Politica

Conte scherza con i fotografi: "Siamo in una dittatura"

Trivelle, Costa: "In 18 mesi arriveremo alla decisione definitiva"
Politica

Trivelle, Costa: "In 18 mesi arriveremo alla decisione definitiva"

A Panama si chiude la Gmg, il Papa: la prossima a Lisbona
Cronache

A Panama si chiude la Gmg, il Papa: la prossima a Lisbona

Pagani Huayra BC: una delle piÃ¹ veloci di sempre
Motori

Pagani Huayra BC: una delle piÃ¹ veloci di sempre

Captain Marvel: il film sarÃ  ambientato nel futuro o nel passato?
Spettacoli

Captain Marvel: il film sarÃ  ambientato nel futuro o nel passato?


Artificial Solutions Announces Proposed Listing on Nasdaq First North

- The agreement with Indentive, subject to final approval by the Indentive AGM on 28 February 2019, will allow Artificial Solutions to achieve its aim of listing on Sweden's leading multilateral trading facility for growth companies.

"Artificial Solutions is at a very exciting stage where we see huge growth opportunities ahead," comments Lawrence Flynn, CEO of Artificial Solutions. "Our unique conversational AI platform, Teneo, is used by world leading brands to successfully implement complex applications over multiple channels, in multiple languages across multiple use-cases. Aided by strong partnerships with leading consulting and integration firms, we're able to scale our operations quickly to keep up with the growing demand for advanced conversational AI."

For over a decade, Artificial Solutions has been pioneering conversational AI. Today, Artificial Solutions' flagship product Teneo delivers all the tools large global enterprises need to develop sophisticated conversational AI applications, enabling them to enhance their customer relationships, while maintaining control of their own data. Artificial Solutions' business model is geared for rapid scalable growth with future high profitability and strong cash generation. The listing on Nasdaq First North reinforces Artificial Solutions standing as a leading player in the fast-growing conversational AI space and provides a platform to finance the company's innovative approach to delivering AI for the enterprise.

Already the standard platform of choice for a number of major multinational enterprises Teneo, allows business users and developers to collaborate on creating sophisticated, highly intelligent conversational AI applications that can run across 35 languages, multiple platforms and channels in record time. The ability to analyze and make use of the enormous quantities of conversational data is fully integrated within Teneo, delivering unprecedented levels of insight that reveal what customers are truly thinking.

"Having invested in Artificial Solutions for the last decade we look forward to broadening the investor base while remaining a large and engaged shareholder," says Fredrik Oweson, partner at Scope. "The company's maturity positions it perfectly to take advantage of the fast-growing market for conversational AI platforms for the enterprise."

The transaction in short:

For more information, please visit https://www.artificial-solutions.com/investor-relations.

About Artificial Solutions Artificial Solutions® is the leading specialist in enterprise-strength conversational AI, a form of Artificial Intelligence that allows people to communicate with applications, websites and devices in everyday, humanlike natural language via voice, text, touch or gesture input.

Designed for the global enterprise, Artificial Solutions' advanced conversational AI platform, Teneo®, allows business users and developers to collaborate on creating sophisticated, highly intelligent applications that run across 35 languages, multiple platforms and channels in record time. The ability to analyze and make use of the enormous quantities of conversational data is fully integrated within Teneo, delivering unprecedented levels of insight that reveal what customers are truly thinking.

Artificial Solutions' conversational AI technology makes it easy to implement a wide range of natural language applications such as virtual assistants, chatbots, speech-based conversational UIs for smart devices and more. It is already used daily by millions of people across hundreds of private and public sector deployments worldwide. For more information, please visit www.artificial-solutions.com.

Media contact: Andy PeartCMSO, Artificial Solutions Mobile: +44 (0) 7880 540 715 andy.peart@artificial-solutions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663015/Artificial_Solutions_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Taylor Mega vs Marina La Rosa E' già caos tra le naufraghe

Isola dei Famosi 2019

Taylor Mega vs Marina La Rosa
E' già caos tra le naufraghe

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.