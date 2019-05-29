Arton Signs Contract With Government of Montenegro

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio
Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 30 maggio

Europee, Tusk: "Brexit Ã¨ stata vaccino contro propaganda anti europeista e fake news" SOTTOTITOLI
Europee, Tusk: "Brexit Ã¨ stata vaccino contro propaganda anti europeista e fake news"...

Ue, Conte lascia il vertice a Bruxelles senza rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti
Ue, Conte lascia il vertice a Bruxelles senza rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti

"Wolf call", Baudry porta alla luce mondo segreto dei sottomarini
"Wolf call", Baudry porta alla luce mondo segreto dei sottomarini

Champions, Klopp: sarÃ  difficile, giochiamocela e vinciamo
Champions, Klopp: sarÃ  difficile, giochiamocela e vinciamo

Il Nagorno e Europa League, Azerbaigian: non politicizzare calcio
Il Nagorno e Europa League, Azerbaigian: non politicizzare calcio

Salesforce, duemila societÃ  al Basecamp per le soluzioni digitali
Salesforce, duemila societÃ  al Basecamp per le soluzioni digitali

Le Karma B nel nuovo video di AvA: "Adesso il capo sono io"
Le Karma B nel nuovo video di AvA: "Adesso il capo sono io"

Apofenia, la rivoluzione che cambierÃ  il mondo del lavoro
Apofenia, la rivoluzione che cambierÃ  il mondo del lavoro

Conte: ho vissuto voto da cittadino, ora rilanciare governo
Conte: ho vissuto voto da cittadino, ora rilanciare governo

Governo, Conte: non mi sento commissariato da Salvini
Governo, Conte: non mi sento commissariato da Salvini

Salvini attacca Bruxelles: "Ãˆ finito il tempo delle letterine"
Salvini attacca Bruxelles: "Ãˆ finito il tempo delle letterine"

Della Casa (Salesforce): digitale opportunitÃ  per giovani del Sud
Della Casa (Salesforce): digitale opportunitÃ  per giovani del Sud

"Selfie", al cinema l'altra Napoli e un'amicizia che commuove
"Selfie", al cinema l'altra Napoli e un'amicizia che commuove

Gattuso lascia il Milan, tutti i suoi show in conferenza stampa
Gattuso lascia il Milan, tutti i suoi show in conferenza stampa

Salvini: "Conte ha mia piena fiducia, ma si rispettino impegni"
Salvini: "Conte ha mia piena fiducia, ma si rispettino impegni"

Salvini: "Rixi? Capisco travaglio M5s, ma non commento ipotesi"
Salvini: "Rixi? Capisco travaglio M5s, ma non commento ipotesi"

Ultimo da record, Colpa delle Favole Tour cantato a squarciagola
Ultimo da record, Colpa delle Favole Tour cantato a squarciagola

Clima, Greta Thunberg e Schwarzenegger alleati per l'ambiente
Clima, Greta Thunberg e Schwarzenegger alleati per l'ambiente

Flat tax, Salvini annuncia piano da 30 miliardi di euro
Flat tax, Salvini annuncia piano da 30 miliardi di euro


Arton Signs Contract With Government of Montenegro

- PODGORICA, Montenegro, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the appointment of Arton Capital as an Authorized Agent for Montenegro's Citizenship-by-Investment Program in March, the official signing of the contract with the government took place in Podgorica on May 27th.

Mr. Dejan Medojević, the Head of the Secretariat for Development Projects, signed the contract on behalf of the government, with Arton's Vice President Mr. Miloš Stojanović.

As one of the fastest growing economies in the region and a key destination with unique potential, Montenegro has gained considerable global attention and a massive spike in interest ever since its program's announcement.

"In the last couple of months, Montenegro's CIP has become the single most sought-after program in the entire industry. Everyone wants to know when the government will begin accepting applications and many have even started to prepare their documentation," shared Miloš Stojanović.

With a starting investment of €350,000, Montenegro's program will prove to be one of the most competitive in Europe. And unlike many other programs that are available to an unlimited number of investors, Montenegro boasts exclusivity with its offer, as only 2,000 applicants will be granted citizenship within an initial period of three years.

The government of Montenegro is concluding its final steps of operations with due diligence partners S-RM Intelligence and Risk Consulting LTD, and Exiger Canada, and is even expected to publish the forms within 10 days.

One thing is for sure - the demand for this program has largely built up over the course of its inception, and the time has finally come for it to be unleashed.

About Arton Capital

Arton Capital is a leading government advisory firm focused on attracting foreign direct investments to countries by designing and implementing investor programs for residency and citizenship.

Arton empowers individuals and families to become Global Citizens by investing in second residence and citizenship through a bespoke service experience which simplifies complexity and is built on confidentiality and trust.

Founder of the Global Citizen Forum and the Global Citizen Foundation, Arton Capital is a member of The Arton Group, whose mission centers around products and services tailored to the needs of Global Citizens.

Media Contact

Mr. Rupert WrightChairmanAshbrightrw@ashbright.comT +44(0)7557-371908

For more information, visit www.artoncapital.com.

 


