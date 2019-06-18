Artprice (New York) - Thierry Ehrmann: Patrick Drahi's Acquisition of Sotheby's Confirms the Art Market's Entry Into the Digital Era of the 21st Century

Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget
Scienza e tecnologia

Pmi italiane dell'Aerospazio in grande evidenza a Le Bourget

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, due arresti: affari della Camorra in demolizione

Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale
Politica

Egitto, la morte annunciata di Morsi dopo un'udienza in tribunale

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo
Economia

Nasce "Nessun pensiero" la polizza che protegge il mutuo

Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.
Video

Salvini, confonde la scalinata di Washington con quella di Rocky a Filadelfia.

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"
Politica

Salvini: "Ministro per affari UE? Il nome ce l'ho"

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due
Politica

Di Maio e Salvini all'assemblea di Confartigianato, la stretta di mano tra i due

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"
Politica

Salario minimo, Salvini: "Prima viene il taglio delle tasse"

Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨ Filadelfia"
Politica

Salvini: "A Washington andammo alla scalinata di Rocky" e l'ambasciatore: "Quella Ã¨...

Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor, il timelapse
Politica

Ecco come si apparecchia la tavola reale nella sala da pranzo del castello di Windsor,...

Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news
Politica

Al via la campagna di sensibilizzazione rivolta ai maturandi contro le fake news

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 19 giugno

'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti al ministro
Politica

'Salvini forever', un sostenitore sotto la Casa Bianca tira fuori il cartello davanti...

Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€
Politica

Salvini: â€œCome Italia non abbiamo paura di nessuno, contiamo in buon senso Ueâ€

Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€
Politica

Italia-Usa, Salvini: â€œA Pence ho ricordato che solo la Lega tifava per Trumpâ€

talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€
Politica

talia-Usa, Salvini dopo incontro con Pence: â€œD'accordo al 99% su visione mondoâ€

Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"
Spettacoli

Johnny Depp, prof fuori dagli schemi in "Arrivederci professore"

Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire
Sport

Dopo 30 anni Totti si fa da parte: lascio la Roma, meglio morire

"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme
Spettacoli

"Plessi a Caracalla", le videoinstallazioni che svelano le terme

Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli
Spettacoli

Firenze, una sciarpa viola sulla bara di Zeffirelli


Artprice (New York) - Thierry Ehrmann: Patrick Drahi's Acquisition of Sotheby's Confirms the Art Market's Entry Into the Digital Era of the 21st Century

- Fine Art auction turnover for the world two major auction houses: Christie's and Sotheby's  [https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/06/artprice-sothebys-vs-christies.png]

"So it's great news for the Art Market and Artprice to see Sotheby's – the only listed auction operator -- being acquired by Patrick Drahi, a 55-year-old global entrepreneur with a portfolio of telecommunications, media and digital companies. The offer price, which represents a premium of 61% to Sotheby's closing price on June 14, 2019, and a 56% premium to the company's 30 trading-day volume weighted average share price, reflects Patrick Drahi's genuine confidence in Sotheby's capacity for exponential development via a digital mutation."

Artprice: "Since 2000, the Art Market has enjoyed a period of distinctly virtuous growth, becoming an efficient market with a return on investment of almost 7% per year and a volume growth of 450%. For much of this period, the backdrop to this growth has been a savings environment of zero or even negative interest rates in the eurozone. Meanwhile, the market itself has evolved from roughly 500,000 art collectors after WWII to nearly 90 million Art Consumers today, the vast majority of whom are completely at ease with new technologies."

Thierry Ehrmann: "The soft power of the world' major powers is a powerful geopolitical driver for the growth and development of the Museum Industry®. Artprice was one of the first players to appreciate and conceptualize the global importance of this industry. As we analysed in an earlier study, more museums opened between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2014 than during the previous two centuries. Every year approximately 700 new museums with international standing – each holding a minimum of 4,500 artworks – open their doors on five continents, representing one of the primary sustainable drivers of the global Art Market."

For 21 years, Artprice – the global leader in Art Market information and a dedicated digital pioneer – has contributed to the Art Market's evolution into the digital era. Its databanks are today an absolute worldwide reference in terms of exhaustivity, indices and Art Market statistics. Remember that Artprice, via external growth and R&D, was the first global player to produce algorithm indices, using Big Data and Artificial Intelligence based on the observation of billions of connections to our databanks in strict compliance with existing data protection laws around the world.

In his statement, the position of Sotheby's CEO, Tad Smith, is perfectly lucid: he openly welcomes Patrick Drahi into the Sotheby's family: "Known for his commitment to innovation and ingenuity. He has a long-term view with a proven track record in the field of telecommunications, media and digital companies and I strongly believe that the company will be in excellent hands for decades to come with Patrick as our owner."

Likewise, Domenico De Sole, chairman of the Sotheby's board of directors, welcomes the move: "Following a comprehensive review, the Board enthusiastically supports Mr. Drahi's offer, which delivers a significant premium to market for our shareholders."

Several key facts and figures concerning Sotheby's and the Fine Art auction market:

Sotheby's is the world's number two Fine Art auction operator with a total turnover of $3,93 billion in 2018, behind Christie's with $5 billion. Together, the two Anglo-Saxon giants account for over half of the planet's Fine Art auction turnover: Christie's for 32.3% and Sotheby's for 25.4%. Their respective strengths are based on global coverage of the Art Market.

Sotheby's 2018 Fine Art auction turnover by location© Artprice.com

New York: $2 billion (51%)London: $1.1 billion (28%)Hong Kong: $554 million (14%)Paris: $188 million (5%)Milan: $32 million (0.8%)Melbourne: $24 million (0.6%)Mumbai: $8 million (0.2%)Zurich: $7 million (0.2%)

Despite 275 years of existence, Sotheby's has experienced a number of relatively close  strategy changes:

Sales growth at both Christie's and Sotheby's has been around 400% since 2000, comparable to the 450% growth of the global Art Market over the same period.

After the announcement of Sotheby's H1 2018 results, Sotheby's share price dropped 10%. Despite rising sales, the company's profits fell by 23%, a contraction that Sotheby's blamed on its own guarantee strategy. Apparently the sale of Modigliani's Nu Couché (sur le côté gauche) (1917-18) for $157 million – an absolute record for Sotheby's – was not the best financial transaction of the year for the world's second largest auction operator.

Artprice: "The world's top two auction houses, with no rivals to date, are now both owned by French investors and collectors: François Pinault acquired Christie's in 1998 and now Patrick Drahi effectively owns Sotheby's since 17 June 2019."

Copyright ©2019 thierry Ehrmann – www.artprice.com

About Artprice:

Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Founded by thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/03/2019-bio-whoswho-thierry-ehrmann.pdf).

Discover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video

Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.

Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications.

For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label) Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2018 published last March 2019: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2018

Artprice is associated with Artron Group the Chinese leader in the Art Market, its solid institutional partner.

About the Artron Group:

Artron Art Group (Artron), a comprehensive cultural industrial group founded in 1993 by Wan jie, is committed to inheriting, enhancing and spreading art value. Based on abundant art data, Artron provides art industry and art fans with professional service and experience of quality products by integrated application of IT, advanced digital science and innovative crafts and materials.

Having produced more than 60,000 books and auction catalogues, Artron is the world's largest art book printer with a total print volume of 300 million a year. It has more than 3 million professional members in the arts sector and an average of 15 million daily visits, making it the world's leading art website.

Artron's Web: www.Artron.net

Artprice's Contemporary Art Market Annual Report for 2018 - free access at: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2018

Artprice's press releases:   http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm   https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Artmarket News:  

https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom & https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom   https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom 4,4 million subscribers   http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/

Discover the Alchemy and the universe of Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video, which headquarters are the famous Museum of Contemporary Art, the Abode of Chaos: https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013    https://vimeo.com/124643720

The Contemporary Art Museum The Abode of Chaos    https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999  3.9 million subscribers

Contact: thierry Ehrmann, ir@artprice.com

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924236/Artprice_Fine_Art_auction_turnover_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817151/Artprice_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney Laglio si prepara alla visita

Milano

Gli Obama ospiti da Clooney
Laglio si prepara alla visita

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.