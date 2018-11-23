Asia's Largest Dairy Producer Yili Announces World's First Annual Report on Biodiversity Protection

Dl Genova, Di Maio: l'ho promesso, Autostrade non costruirÃ  ponte
Politica

Dl Genova, Di Maio: l'ho promesso, Autostrade non costruirÃ  ponte

Manovra, Di Maio: quando vedranno nuove misure mercati capiranno
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: quando vedranno nuove misure mercati capiranno

Milano, pacco dono di rifiuti di Greenpeace contro Black Friday
Cronache

Milano, pacco dono di rifiuti di Greenpeace contro Black Friday

Manovra, Di Maio: quota 100 e reddito partono nei tempi previsti
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: quota 100 e reddito partono nei tempi previsti

Dolce e Gabbana si scusano con i cinesi in un video: "Duibuqi"
Politica

Dolce e Gabbana si scusano con i cinesi in un video: "Duibuqi"

Dl Sicurezza, Salvini: "Se non diventa legge entro il 3 dicembre abbiamo perso mesi di lavoro"
Politica

Dl Sicurezza, Salvini: "Se non diventa legge entro il 3 dicembre abbiamo perso mesi di...

Manovra, Salvini a Juncker: "Ingeneroso essere sanzionati a priori"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini a Juncker: "Ingeneroso essere sanzionati a priori"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Le misure partiranno nei tempi previsti"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Le misure partiranno nei tempi previsti"

Global Compact, Meloni: "Sottoscriverlo vorrebbe dire la fine della difesa dei confini"
Politica

Global Compact, Meloni: "Sottoscriverlo vorrebbe dire la fine della difesa dei confini"

Torna "Il Re Leone", rivisitazione live action del cartoon Disney
Spettacoli

Torna "Il Re Leone", rivisitazione live action del cartoon Disney

Meloni alla fiera del giocattolo di Milano monta in sella alla mini-ruspa
Politica

Meloni alla fiera del giocattolo di Milano monta in sella alla mini-ruspa

Elezioni europee, Meloni: "Andremo ben oltre il 4%"
Politica

Elezioni europee, Meloni: "Andremo ben oltre il 4%"

Trump: contro carovana migranti se serve usare la "forza letale"
Politica

Trump: contro carovana migranti se serve usare la "forza letale"

200 anni del Sigaro Toscano, parlano Oliviero Toscani e Stefano Mariotti (AD)
Culture

200 anni del Sigaro Toscano, parlano Oliviero Toscani e Stefano Mariotti (AD)

Oliviero Toscani, le mie "facce da sigaro" per i 200 anni del Sigaro Toscano
Culture

Oliviero Toscani, le mie "facce da sigaro" per i 200 anni del Sigaro Toscano

Manovra, Di Maio: "Con Ue dialogo a oltranza"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Con Ue dialogo a oltranza"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Reddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 nei primi mesi 2019"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Reddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 nei primi mesi 2019"

Black Friday, una folla attende l'apertura di Macy's a New York
Politica

Black Friday, una folla attende l'apertura di Macy's a New York

Nuovo deputato balbetta al suo primo intervento: "Scusate sono emozionato" e l'aula lo applaude
Politica

Nuovo deputato balbetta al suo primo intervento: "Scusate sono emozionato" e l'aula lo...

Audioguide e piÃ¹ storia, la Casa Museo di Anna Frank si rinnova
Culture

Audioguide e piÃ¹ storia, la Casa Museo di Anna Frank si rinnova


Asia's Largest Dairy Producer Yili Announces World's First Annual Report on Biodiversity Protection

- SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity is being held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt during November 14-29, 2018.  Representatives from over 190 contracting states of the Convention on Biodiversity are participating in the event and having in-depth discussions on policies on biodiversity integration of agriculture, forestry, fishery and tourism. Yili (the "Group"), the only Chinese enterprise signing the Commitment Letter of Enterprises and Biodiversity of the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, was invited to the conference.

Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group, shared practices and experience in its protection of biodiversity with the guests and announced the "Annual Report on Biodiversity Protection of Yili Group", the first ever of its kind in the world.

Business development is closely bound to responsibilities. As the leader of China's dairy production, the Group has witnessed steady growth in revenue and net profits over the years. As of the third quarter of 2018, the Group has rung up sales of RMB61.327 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.88%, thereby proving themselves a leader in the industry. For the Group, being "first" means not only operations but also the assumption of social responsibilities.

Zhang Jianqiu notes that, apart from development, Yili is going ahead with the idea of "Green Leadership" proposed by Group Chairman Pan Gang and is pushing forward with the strategy "Green Industrial China." It is on this basis that the "Chinese Sample" of biodiversity protection has been produced gradually, characterized by "Disclosure, Management and Popularity" over the years. The 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity will be held in China for the first time in 2020. Yili sincerely hopes that more and more Chinese enterprises will join hands with them to protect biodiversity.

Image Attachments Links:http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=325062 http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=325081 http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=325082


in evidenza
Pan di Stelle sfida Nutella Nasce la crema spalmabile

Costume

Pan di Stelle sfida Nutella
Nasce la crema spalmabile

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.