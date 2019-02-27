ASICS Redefines the Long Run With the Launch of New Energy Saving Shoe - METARIDE™

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada
Cronache

Ania Cares, pronto soccorso psicologico per vittime della strada

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura
Culture

XXII Triennale, il design come mezzo per ricucire con la natura

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita
Scienza e tecnologia

XXII Triennale, Mancuso: le piante sono l'interezza della vita

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro
Economia

Italia in 10 selfie, economia a misura d'uomo per sfidare futuro

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 
Spettacoli

Carlo Freccero: centro produzione Rai di Napoli non chiuderÃ 

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding
Spettacoli

Farsi sposare da Jovanotti al Jova Beach Wedding

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia
Spettacoli

"Un viaggio indimenticabile", Nick Nolte recita con sua figlia

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi
Cronache

Marcia indietro Decathlon: non venderÃ  in Francia hijab sportivi

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi
Spettacoli

Andreozzi-Reggiani, donne in balera ne La notte Ã¨ piccola per noi

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich
Politica

Picchiato e derubato rabbino capo d'Argentina Gabriel Davidovich

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"
Politica

Conte a Ue: "Promuoviamo crescita ma anche equitÃ  sociale"

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"
Spettacoli

Asterix torna al cinema con "I segreti della pozione magica"

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato
Politica

Casalino: a Sarti Ã¨ stato consigliato di denunciare il fidanzato

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata
Cronache

Sicilia, siglato accordo Regione-Conai su raccolta differenziata

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita
Politica

Conte: reddito di cittadinanza rilancerÃ  la crescita

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi
Politica

Summit Usa Corea, Trump e Kim alla social dinner ad Hanoi

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme
Politica

L'Ue boccia l'Italia: squilibri eccessivi e stallo nelle riforme

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"
Politica

Tria: "Saccomanni fu praticamente ricattato da ministro finanze tedesco su Bail-In"

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a carbone entro 2025"
Politica

Sviluppo sostenibile, Conte: "Confermo impegno di cessare produzione elettrica a...

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"
Economia

Anedda, CNPADC: "Le casse sono pronte a investire in economia reale"


ASICS Redefines the Long Run With the Launch of New Energy Saving Shoe - METARIDE™

-

Developed over two years by a team of scientists and designers at the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) in Kobe, Japan, METARIDE™ is precision engineered to minimize movement in the area where most energy is expended; the ankle joint. 

Scientifically proven to offer a total reduction of energy loss at the ankle joint by almost one fifth2, the difference could be seismic for long distance runners who want to achieve their full potential.  

The key to creating the most efficient run possible was the discovery of new revolutionary GUIDESOLE™3 technology; a precision-shaped curved sole that works by shifting the body weight forward and propelling runners on to give the feeling of effortless motion. 

The result? An energy-saving shoe that provides a new running sensation with the potential to significantly improve performance and protection to help runners of every level keep going longer than they thought possible. 

Featuring multiple proprietary technologies in an all-new radical design, METARIDE™ successfully optimizes all three phases of the gait cycle to create a completely different kind of running shoe. In tests, METARIDE™ has been scientifically proven against conventional running shoes in the category to:

Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager at ISS comments on how  METARIDE™ breaks new ground in long distance running.

"The METARIDE™ concept and new GUIDESOLE™ technology are fundamentally different to any other shoe we've ever made or that's on the market today.  We looked at run efficiency in a uniquely ASICS way to provide a new 'feel' whilst maintaining our promise of performance and protection."

Representing the pinnacle of ASICS innovation, the METARIDE™ is the first in ASICS' new energy-saving franchise, which will make the same concept and technologies available to more runners at different price points. A takedown model is planned for release this autumn.

Yasuhito Hirota, ASICS President and COO said METARIDE™ demonstrates ASICS' commitment to continue to accelerate how runners move through cutting-edge product and services.

"We believe this new technology has the potential to disrupt the world of long-distance running. Our athletes and runners have told us that METARIDE™ is already transforming how they train, race, run and recover. This is just the beginning of a new era for ASICS as we bring the best innovations to our fans while attracting a new generation of runners."

Runners can put the new shoe to the test with the WIN THE LONG RUN™ program on the RUNKEEPER™ app. The feature includes a series of five guided runs to help runners incorporate more variety in their training, improve endurance and run more efficiently. The experience is designed to inspire participants to go beyond the finish line to meet their next milestone.

To download the RUNKEEPER™ app and get started visit Runkeeper.com  

METARIDE™ will be available in limited quantities from ASICS retail and online stores and specialist run outlets globally from 28th February. 

asics.com/winthelongrun

For further information visit https://www.asics.com/gb/en-gb/mk/about-asics

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827836/ASICS_METARIDE.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827837/ASICS.jpg

 


in evidenza
Tutti ai piedi della Ferragni A ruba i suoi sandali da 700 €

Dagli Oscar al web

Tutti ai piedi della Ferragni
A ruba i suoi sandali da 700 €

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.