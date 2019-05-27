27 maggio 2019- 14:27 Ataccama Positioned as a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools for the 9th Consecutive Year

- The Ataccama ONE platform integrates Data Discovery & Profiling, Data Catalog & Business Glossary, Data Quality Management, Big Data Processing & Data Integration, and Master & Reference Data Management. It gives you the option to start with what you need and seamlessly extend as your business requires.

"We're continuously building on our robust product foundation and innovating our platform to offer clients cutting-edge, fully integrated Data Quality and MDM solutions. We're thrilled to be recognized as a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools and in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," states Ataccama CEO, Michal Klaus.2

Ataccama ONE Data Quality Management enables organizations to improve their data quality to leverage the full potential of their data. It fits any IT infrastructure, responding to specific business needs with a robust and flexible back-end engine and an easy-to-use, business-oriented interface.

"Hits the sweet spot between product maturity and innovation," reports a Head of Information Management for an Ataccama client in the finance industry. Explore other Gartner Peer Insights reviews to get the first-hand experience of Ataccama ONE users. "We are lucky to have amazing customers that inspire us to continuously improve and innovate," concludes Klaus.

1 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools" by Melody Chien and Ankush Jain, 27 March 2019.

2 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions" by Michael Moran, Bill O'Kane, Simon Walker, Sally Parker, Alan Dayley, 12 December 2018.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

