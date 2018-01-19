ATFS Project Launches Long-Awaited Token Sale

- AgriTech & Food Science Project is world's first decentralized initiative built on Ethereum Blockchain and Smart Contracts-connecting Industry 4.0 with crypto.

The ATFS token sale is on until Feb 9, 2018 and funds the project's threepioneering missions: Smart Farm 2.0, Disruptive Decentralized Platform, and Plant-Based Meat.

Video link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuDA-YwrXjk

ATFS Project is an all-around solution to the world's growing food crisis by providing relevant technological advances in agriculture.

According to the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2050 the total population is expected to grow by 34% to about 9.7 billion, and the elderly population aged 60 or older by 56% to about 200 million. It is a reality that there lacks sufficient supply of food to feed the rapidly expanding population, especially in terms of animal protein supply. In view of this, ATFS has established a plan for Smart Farm 2.0, an intelligent farm with deep learning ability to ensure breakthrough productivity, and research & development of Plant-Based Meat varieties in Asian cuisine.

In addition, the current agricultural distribution system is a collection of high-cost inefficiencies caused by too many middlemen that takes away the benefits from producers and consumers.

Our Disruptive Decentralized Platform based on the blockchain technology sets a new standard of agricultural distribution. The DDP's new type of food blockchains stores the product's place of origin, producer, region and transactional movements, enabling rewards for producers with higher transparency and consumers to traceable and verified information.

ATFS ICO has a Soft Cap of 12,500 ETH and a Hard Cap of 50,000 ETH, based on conservative and optimistic financial estimates.

Soft cap takes care of land, advanced facilities and equipment purchase for Smart Farm 2.0 and the development of DDP. The hard cap is needed for Plant-Based Meat R&D Center and to secure plants for mass production of the substitute meat menu as well as DDP's expansion into other continental regions.

THE ATFS TEAM is comprised of members from large financial institutions and VC funds like KB and Benex, global management consulting firms like IBM, EY and KPMG as well as blockchain developers, global strategy consultants, and bio-related experts. On our advisory board we have smart farm technicians, IB executives, ICO lawyer, accounting specialists, North American plant protein producer, and global ICO advisors.



Contact: support@atfslab.io