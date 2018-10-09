Australia's Orlando Marzo Crowned World's Best Bartender

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"
Politica

Conte: "Manovra, crescita sara' superiore rispetto alle stime"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Non si arretra, io non abbandono gli italiani"

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO
Sport

L'Eroica Ã¨ Donna: le sfide delle "Eroiche". VIDEO

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"
Politica

Caso Ronaldo, l'avvocato di Ruby smentisce: "E' una fake news"

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€
Economia

Intesa SanPaolo, Tessitore: â€œEntro fine anno anche i pagamenti Apple Payâ€

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€
Economia

Mastercard, Cementero: â€œLa nuova sfida dei pagamenti Ã¨ lâ€™autorizzazioneâ€

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna
Spettacoli

Don Costa, dir. scientifico Ascoltare leggere crescere: i temi della rassegna

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa
Economia

Prof. Giuliano Vigini: come uscire dalle difficoltÃ  dell'editoria religiosa

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale
Spettacoli

Ivan Zeitsev incontra la tifosa che gli aveva chiesto di sposarla al mondiale

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"
Spettacoli

Crozza a Fazio: "Sei uno dei nemici di Salvini, insieme a Juncker e Macron"

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"
Economia

Manovra, Fassina: "Deficit al 2,4 necessario per imprese e per ridurre debito"

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel
Economia

Fabrizio Gaggio Dg del gruppo UNA: tre nuovi brand, tre modi di vivere l'hotel

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage
Spettacoli

Miracle Tunes (su Boing e Cartoonito), guarda il video del backstage

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"
Politica

Manovra, Tria sbotta con Brunetta: "Non rispondo su ipotesi"

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"
Politica

Toti a Toninelli: "Il tunnel del Brennero non l'ho mai percorso"

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: "Italia non sia piÃ¹ considerata campo profughi"

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Toni bassi e cravatta allacciata, sto pensando di invitare Juncker a cena"

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"
Politica

Salvini: "Smontare Fornero Ã¨ dovere morale, andiamo avanti"

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo bingo"
Politica

Ue, Salvini: "Su migranti stiamo dando esempio, se d'accordo anche su mercati facciamo...

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹ accadere"
Politica

Crollo Ponte Morandi, Segre: "Un simbolo tra quello che Ã¨ accaduto e che non deve piÃ¹...


Australia's Orlando Marzo Crowned World's Best Bartender

- Global Competition's 10th anniversary shakes up the cocktail scene like never before

Orlando Marzo, from Melbourne's acclaimed Lûmé restaurant, has been named the world's best bartender by the biggest bartending competition on the planet, WORLD CLASS Global Bartender of the Year 2018.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765964/WORLD_CLASS_Bartender.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765963/WORLD_CLASS_Bartender_1.jpg )

Orlando beat over 10,000 bartenders from every corner of the globe in a competition that spanned five continents, six months, hundreds of challenges and countless cocktails. It culminated in a four-day final, where 56 of the best bartenders in the business battled it out in the global cultural hotspot of Berlin.

Shaking it all the way to the top was no mean feat for this leading bartender, but his winning cocktails well and truly blew the judges away. Diageo Global Cocktailian and WORLD CLASS judge, Lauren Mote, said: "All the finalists brought their A game, but Orlando really was on another level. The Zacapa aperitif hemade for the 'Before and After' challenge was one of the best I've ever tastedand the way he held his nervein the 'Cocktail Clash' finale - for me, that's the mark of a truly WORLD CLASS bartender."

So how did he do it? Hard work and an incredibly supportive bar team back home, according to the newly crowned winner. "I can't believe it!" said Orlando, "Just being here, competing alongside the best bartenders in the world, judged by some of the most iconic names in the business was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but to actually win? I'm still in shock. I couldn't have done it without the support of my amazing team back home - they've cheered me on every step of the way!"

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of WORLD CLASS, and guests at this year's Finals in Berlin were treated to a show unlike any other. In an eclectic capital known for its cutting-edge bar scene, trends were set, new ground was broken, and the boundaries of mixology were pushed further than ever before. The competition kicked off on Friday 5th October, as dozens of the world's best mixologists gathered for the biggest event on the bartending calendar. On Monday, after a gruelling weekend of challenges, 56 competitors were whittled down to the final four, who put every skill in their bartending arsenal to use in the 'Cocktail Clash' grand finale.

The standard this year was truly exceptional, but Orlando stood out as the best of the best. Armed with Diageo's award-winning Reserve brands, he blew the judges away, taking sustainable bartending further than ever before in the Ketel One 'Better Drinking' challenge, and reigning supreme in the 'Flavours of a Nation' round with his innovative twist on the classic Johnnie Walker Black Label Highball. To seal the deal, he went head-to-head with his fellow competitors in the 'Cocktail Clash' Grand Finale and brought the house down with one show-stopping creation after another.

Orlando has an incredible year ahead of him - he will have the chance to travel the world as a Diageo representative, making bespoke drinks in exotic and far-flung locations and judging competitions. He will also join a roll call of the industry's finest, becoming the 10th member of the WORLD CLASS Hall of Fame.

Emily Wheldon, Global Head of WORLD CLASS, said: "For the 10th anniversary of WORLD CLASS we were on a mission to make this the biggest and best Global Finals yet - and it didn't disappoint! Cocktail culture continues to reign, and over the last four days in Berlin, these WORLD CLASS finalists have set the standard for the year to come. The venue was spectacular, the challenges more innovative and exciting than ever before and the talent on display was second to none.The aim of WORLD CLASS is to inspire people to care as much about drinks as they do about food, and we've certainly achieved that here this weekend!"

WORLD CLASS is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and shape the future of drinking, whether at home or in the bar. If you have been inspired to drink better, visit http://www.theworldclassclub.com or the WORLD CLASS Facebook community, where you can find winning recipes from this year's finalists to try at home.


in evidenza
Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 € Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Costume

Ferragni firma l'acqua da 8 €
Prodotto sold out. Bufera

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.