Musica, teatro, arte e fotografia a Rural Dimensions
Culture

A CinecittÃ  World anche Dante e Leonardo, cultura e divertimento
Cronache

The Crown 3 dal 17 novembre: mini trailer intrigante da Netflix
Spettacoli

Messico, Brad Pitt alla prima di C'era una volta a Hollywood
Spettacoli

Conte: nessuno pensi a una finanziaria senza piano per il Sud
Politica

Caos Hong Kong, di nuovo voli cancellati. Le proteste: "LibertÃ "
Politica

Ocean Viking, salvati altri 105: a bordo migranti diventano 356
Cronache

Zingaretti: ora battaglia politica, mi batterÃ² per unitÃ  Pd
Politica

Placido Domingo accusato di molestie sessuali.Il tenore: inesatto
Spettacoli

Conte: "Quando si lavora nell'interesse del Paese non conta il colore politico"
Politica

Hong Kong, nuova manifestazione all'aeroporto
Politica

Argentina, Macri perde le primarie: tracollo per borsa e peso
Politica

Sud, Conte: "Servono misure straordinarie, lo dico a futura memoria"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Nessuno pensi di farla senza piano straordinario per il sud"
Politica

Trolley e abbronzature, i parlamentari e le ferie interrotte
Politica

Sidney, accoltella donna poi viene arrestato per strada
Politica

Addio a Nadia Toffa, morta a 40 anni dopo battaglia col cancro
Spettacoli

Salvini: "Non c Ã¨ altra maggioranza. Si voti il prima possibile"
Politica

Trolley e abbronzature, i parlamentari e le ferie interrotte
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 14 agosto
Meteo

AutoGrid Collaborates with Amazon Web Services to Further Global Energy Industry Digitalization

- REDWOOD CITY, California, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoGrid, a flexibility management software provider for the global energy industry, announced today a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring artificial intelligence-powered distributed energy management to its energy-industry customers.

AutoGrid, which recently became a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), will employ the suite of AWS IoT services in its AutoGrid Flex™ platform to detect, collect, organize, and run sophisticated data analytics. AWS services will deliver new insights into operations across energy facilities that will optimize production and improve process efficiencies of distributed energy resources and demand response.

AutoGrid's customers will use Amazon SageMaker, a fully-managed service that provides developers and data scientists with the ability to build, train and deploy machine learning models quickly. Those models will help optimize operations in a modular design that can be scaled for all types of customers—from large investor-owned utilities to small municipal utilities, electric cooperatives and retail electricity suppliers.

"Our customers in the power and utility space are increasingly looking in applying IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to improve their productivity and efficiency," said Rolf Gibbels, Global Head of Worldwide Business Development - Utilities, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to welcome AutoGrid to the APN Program to accelerate the adoption of AutoGrid Flex across the global power and utility industries."

By delivering transformational and scalable technologies to the energy sector, AutoGrid's relationship with AWS will allow AutoGrid clients such as CLP Holdings to rapidly deploy new services in demand-response, microgrid management, and electric vehicles (EV) charging management for their end customers.

"We are very pleased to see a deeper relationship between AutoGrid and AWS," said Austin R. Bryan, Senior Director of Innovation at CLP. "As an APN member, AutoGrid will help us leverage artificial intelligence-based flexible energy applications to benefit our customers across our region, including in Hong Kong, South East Asia, Greater China, India and Australia. This ultimately allows us to focus our efforts on delivering key business outcomes for customers knowing we have a robust, reliable and secure technology platform for running our data-driven applications."

"AutoGrid operates one of the world's largest AI-powered flexible energy resources optimization networks," said Dr. Amit Narayan, AutoGrid Chief Executive Officer. "This collaboration is part of our strategy to develop relationships with technology leaders like AWS to accelerate our global expansion. And it provides significant cost-saving and time-to-market benefits to our mutual customers."

About AutoGrid:AutoGrid builds software applications that enable a smarter distributed energy world. The company's suite of flexibility management applications allows energy companies to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid has contracted more than 5,000 megawatts of DERs and works with more than 50 leading energy companies around the world, including Schneider Electric, CLP, E.ON, CPS Energy, National Grid, NextEra Energy, Total, Shell, Ørstead and Xcel Energy. For more information, visit www.auto-grid.com.

Media Contact:Richard Millerrich.miller@auto-grid.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/741515/autogrid_logo_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Salvini tra Berlusconi e Di Maio Crisi, scoppia l'ironia in rete. Foto

Costume

Salvini tra Berlusconi e Di Maio
Crisi, scoppia l'ironia in rete. Foto

