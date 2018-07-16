Avantor Introduces New Brand Identity

Iqos, l'alternativa alla sigaretta il 90% meno tossica
Economia

Iqos, l'alternativa alla sigaretta il 90% meno tossica

La squadra croata arriva a Zagabria, accolta dalla folla in festa
Sport

La squadra croata arriva a Zagabria, accolta dalla folla in festa

L'isola "che non c'Ã¨" del Tabasco: i 150 anni della red sauce
Economia

L'isola "che non c'Ã¨" del Tabasco: i 150 anni della red sauce

Mondiali, Salvini: complimenti alla Russia per l'organizzazione
Politica

Mondiali, Salvini: complimenti alla Russia per l'organizzazione

Amazon prime Day, 36 ore di acquisti ultra scontati
Economia

Amazon prime Day, 36 ore di acquisti ultra scontati

Gb, May annuncia nuovo aereo combattimento con italiana Leonardo
Politica

Gb, May annuncia nuovo aereo combattimento con italiana Leonardo

Fico: con "societÃ  senza carceri" Beppe Grillo crea dibattito
Politica

Fico: con "societÃ  senza carceri" Beppe Grillo crea dibattito

Intervista a Chris Piscitelli designer nuova Jeep Wrangler
Motori

Intervista a Chris Piscitelli designer nuova Jeep Wrangler

Migranti, Fico: "Con l'Europa bisogna essere duri, molto duri"
Politica

Migranti, Fico: "Con l'Europa bisogna essere duri, molto duri"

Mogherini su Trump: Gli Usa? Sono sicuramente nostri amici
Politica

Mogherini su Trump: Gli Usa? Sono sicuramente nostri amici

Giusy Versace a Capri: "Lo Stato riconosca lo sport come diritto"
Politica

Giusy Versace a Capri: "Lo Stato riconosca lo sport come diritto"

Ambiente, Braga (Pd): bene ok Camera a commissione ecomafie
Cronache

Ambiente, Braga (Pd): bene ok Camera a commissione ecomafie

Nuova Jeep Wrangler il ritorno di un mito
Motori

Nuova Jeep Wrangler il ritorno di un mito

In Etiopia riapre l'ambasciata eritrea dopo quasi 20 anni
Politica

In Etiopia riapre l'ambasciata eritrea dopo quasi 20 anni

Conte arriva a Sant'Egidio, saluta i fotografi e inizia la visita alla Comunita'
Politica

Conte arriva a Sant'Egidio, saluta i fotografi e inizia la visita alla Comunita'

Ornella Muti premiata a Capri: "L'amore lasciamolo perdere"
Spettacoli

Ornella Muti premiata a Capri: "L'amore lasciamolo perdere"

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Maria Grazia Calandrone
Culture

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Maria Grazia Calandrone

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Maurizio Cucchi
Culture

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Maurizio Cucchi

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Milo De Angelis
Culture

Premio Cetonaverde Poesia, intervista a Milo De Angelis

Milano, Del Corno: morte Lovati tragica fatalitÃ , ha avuto malore
Cronache

Milano, Del Corno: morte Lovati tragica fatalitÃ , ha avuto malore


Avantor Introduces New Brand Identity

- RADNOR, Pennsylvania, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition of VWR in 2017, Avantor introduced a new logo and visual identity today signaling the company's position as a leading global provider of products, services and solutions for professionals in the life sciences and advanced technology industries.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8366051-avantor-introduces-new-brand-identity/  

"This marks an exciting milestone for Avantor as our integration with VWR continues," said Michael Stubblefield, CEO of Avantor. "We're transforming our global visual presence to give a fresh, distinctive expression of the new Avantor and our mission to set science in motion to create a better world."

The new visual identity captures two strong legacies in a unified symbol. The fluid curve symbolizes the agility of a company that is always ready to adapt to customer needs. It is the infinite path of scientific discovery, signifying the momentum that propels Avantor into the future.   

Following the rebranding, Avantor will continue as the corporate name and entity, while the VWR name remains as the channel brand, representing the primary ordering platform for customers. The new visual identity will be implemented across all aspects of the company, presenting a common, aligned identity that reflects the integration of the two businesses.

The new identity will be rolled out over time on all company platforms, including facility signage, web properties, promotional materials, product labels and documentation.

The change to the logo will not impact the company's e-commerce functionality, product quality or specifications, product availability or service delivery performance.

M. Stubblefield added, "With this new logo and visual identity, we are launching a global brand that stands for the things that matter to our customers: quality and choice, trusted expertise, collaborative service, and innovative, customized solutions."

For information about Avantor, visit www.settingscienceinmotion.com.

About Avantor

Avantor is a global manufacturer and distributor of high-quality products, services and solutions to professionals in the life sciences and advanced technology industries. As our channel brand, VWR offers an integrated, seamless purchasing experience that is optimized for the way our customers do business. Operating from over 30 countries worldwide, the company seeks to enable customer success in the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, healthcare, educational, industrial, government, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor industries. For more information visit www.settingscienceinmotion.com.   

Media Contact

Allison Hosak Senior Vice President, Global Communications Avantor +1 610-573-2661 Allison.Hosak@AvantorInc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718849/avantor_Logo.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718850/VWR_Avantor_Logo.jpg  


in evidenza
Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

Costume

Mondiali 1998, la vittoria di Ysl
L'incredibile evento allo Stade de France

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.