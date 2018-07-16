16 luglio 2018- 16:34 Avantor Introduces New Brand Identity

- RADNOR, Pennsylvania, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition of VWR in 2017, Avantor introduced a new logo and visual identity today signaling the company's position as a leading global provider of products, services and solutions for professionals in the life sciences and advanced technology industries.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8366051-avantor-introduces-new-brand-identity/

"This marks an exciting milestone for Avantor as our integration with VWR continues," said Michael Stubblefield, CEO of Avantor. "We're transforming our global visual presence to give a fresh, distinctive expression of the new Avantor and our mission to set science in motion to create a better world."

The new visual identity captures two strong legacies in a unified symbol. The fluid curve symbolizes the agility of a company that is always ready to adapt to customer needs. It is the infinite path of scientific discovery, signifying the momentum that propels Avantor into the future.

Following the rebranding, Avantor will continue as the corporate name and entity, while the VWR name remains as the channel brand, representing the primary ordering platform for customers. The new visual identity will be implemented across all aspects of the company, presenting a common, aligned identity that reflects the integration of the two businesses.

The new identity will be rolled out over time on all company platforms, including facility signage, web properties, promotional materials, product labels and documentation.

The change to the logo will not impact the company's e-commerce functionality, product quality or specifications, product availability or service delivery performance.

M. Stubblefield added, "With this new logo and visual identity, we are launching a global brand that stands for the things that matter to our customers: quality and choice, trusted expertise, collaborative service, and innovative, customized solutions."

For information about Avantor, visit www.settingscienceinmotion.com.

About Avantor

Avantor is a global manufacturer and distributor of high-quality products, services and solutions to professionals in the life sciences and advanced technology industries. As our channel brand, VWR offers an integrated, seamless purchasing experience that is optimized for the way our customers do business. Operating from over 30 countries worldwide, the company seeks to enable customer success in the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, healthcare, educational, industrial, government, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor industries. For more information visit www.settingscienceinmotion.com.

Media Contact

Allison Hosak Senior Vice President, Global Communications Avantor +1 610-573-2661 Allison.Hosak@AvantorInc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718849/avantor_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718850/VWR_Avantor_Logo.jpg